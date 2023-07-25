PunchDrunk Digital: Digital Agency Runs Together for Big Results

PunchDrunk Digital "PunchDrunkers" combine to run over 26 miles on Global Running Day

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / PunchDrunk Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in Mobile, AL, is proud to announce that its team of over 25 employees ran more than 26.2 miles on Global Running Day on June 7, 2023.

PunchDrunk Marathon Medal

A custom medal awarded to every member of the PunchDrunk Digital team

"We are so proud of our team for participating in Global Running Day," said Steve Blanshan, managing partner of PunchDrunk Digital. "This is a great example of our team's commitment to fitness and community spirit. We are also grateful to the organizers of Global Running Day for providing such a fun and inspiring event."

Global Running Day is a global event that encourages people to get active and celebrate running. This year, the event drew millions of participants from around the world. PunchDrunk Digital employees ran a variety of distances, from 5Ks to marathons. The company is encouraging its employees to run in their own communities and to wear their PunchDrunk Digital shirts to show their support.

"We hope that our participation in Global Running Day will inspire others to get active and give back to their communities," said Marcy Blanshan, managing partner of PunchDrunk Digital. "We are excited to see how many miles our employees can run and how many medals we can earn."

The company's employees received individual medals for completing their runs, with a custom logo and the team's total mileage engraved on the back.

"We are proud of our team's accomplishment," said Steve Blanshan. "We hope that our participation in Global Running Day will inspire others to get active and celebrate running."

To learn more about Global Running Day, please visit www.globalrunningday.org.

About PunchDrunk Digital

PunchDrunk Digital is a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online presence. The company offers a wide range of services, including website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and content marketing.

PunchDrunk Digital is headquartered in Mobile, AL, with offices in the Northeast and in Texa. The company is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality services and results and has been recognized as one of the leading digital agencies in the United States.

For more information about PunchDrunk Digital, please visit www.punchdrunkdigital.com.

Contact Information

Steve Blanshan

Managing Partner

steve@punchdrunkdigital.com

+12512654482

SOURCE: PunchDrunk Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769916/Digital-Agency-Runs-Together-for-Big-Results