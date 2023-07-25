Awesome Content, LLC: American Highway Acquires OCM's Load Transfer Products Division

Operations expand to the Northeast, increasing manufacturing capacity.

FERNLEY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / American Highway, a leading manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products, announced today it has completed the acquisition of OCM's Load Transfer Products Division. American Highway is a portfolio company of T-street Capital, an independent growth equity firm.





American Highway Acquires OCM's Load Transfer Products Division

Operations expand to the Northeast, increasing manufacturing capacity.



OCM, Inc. is a subsidiary of OKABE Co., Ltd. OKABE was founded in 1917 in Japan and has been a full-service manufacturer and distributor of concrete construction supplies and a world leader in the Metal Forming Industry for over 100 years. The Load Transfer Products Division has a strong market share from the Northeast through Midwest.

This acquisition strengthens American Highway's commitment of providing the industry's best products and solutions for heavy and highway contractors throughout the country. American Highway's culture of continuous improvement and innovation focuses constantly on increasing pavement life for customers and enhancing customer service and support.

Chairman of the Board for American Highway, Mark Kaler commented, "The acquisition of OCM's Load Transfer Products Division accelerates American Highway's strategic growth plan by adding manufacturing capacity and brings our manufacturing footprint closer to the customer."

About: American Highway

American Highway is the pre-eminent manufacturer and supplier of infrastructure products to highway contractors throughout the USA and Canada. American Highway is recognized for its proficiency in bundling the most comprehensive and customized package of accessories for its customers - which has garnered the company its widespread industry demand. American Highway has perfected the ability to create innovative new products that improve the design life and overall quality of concrete pavement. As a result of its more than 150 years of experience, the American Highway team has become a trusted partner to its loyal customers, which have increasingly relied upon this exemplary industry leader for providing all needed expert technical guidance and proven solutions. This entrustment includes state and federal authorities, which approve the American Highway products for concrete roads and airport pavements.

American Highway maintains a combined footprint of 448,000 square feet and 25 acres of capacity across three locations comprised of Fernley, Nevada; Kankakee, Illinois; and Minneapolis, Minnesota; with over 150 employees combined working in those facilities.

About: T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of emerging businesses. The team has a diverse background of investing and operating expertise to provide a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

To learn more about how American Highway is advancing specialty road products, visit americanhighway.com.

Contact Information

Charles Nordeen

Marketing Manager

info@americanhighway.com

909-373-1773

SOURCE: American Highway

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770021/American-Highway-Acquires-OCMs-Load-Transfer-Products-Division