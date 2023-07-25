Fintech Sandbox Strengthens Financial Services and Technology Leadership with New Board Appointment

Financial and Technological Leader from Wells Fargo Joins Nonprofit to Enhance Collaboration Among Fintechs and Financial Institutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure, today announced the addition of Reetika Grewal, EVP and Head of Digital for Commercial Banking and the Corporate & Investment Bank at Wells Fargo, as a new member to its governance board.

As a board member, Grewal will provide important perspectives, leveraging her experience as an executive and technological leader of a top financial institution to Fintech Sandbox, which has helped provide over 310 global fintech startups with access to data and infrastructure to drive the future of fintech and financial services. Additionally, she will leverage her extensive executive experience to inform new company strategies as Fintech Sandbox continues to evolve and scale their support to their startups and partners.

Grewal joins Fintech Sandbox Co-Founders Sarah Biller and David Jegen, Executive Director Kelly Fryer and Goodwin Procter Partner Bob Bishop on the Governance Board. With this appointment, 75% of the voting board members are female.

"We are elated to welcome Reetika, an exceptionally talented leader in finance and technology, to our board," said Fryer. "Fostering relationships between fintechs, financial institutions and data providers is at the core of our mission, as we believe it is critical to creating lasting innovations and enduring financial solutions. As our newest board member, Reetika will play an integral role in strengthening these relationships and Fintech Sandbox's focus on building a more resilient and inclusive financial system."

At Wells Fargo, Grewal leads Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate & Investment Banking. She and her team are focused on accelerating the development and implementation of commercial, corporate and investment banking digital offerings and market-competitive capabilities.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Grewal was the head of digital for the Commercial Bank at JPMorgan Chase, where she increased client satisfaction of digital assets 75% year-over-year and launched best-in-class functionality across Commercial Banking digital. She is also on the Board of Women in Fintech, a nonprofit that promotes education and networking, and holds a seat on the Strategic Advisory Board at FTV Capital.

Grewal, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, joins at an important time for Fintech Sandbox as the organization serves the ever-growing demand for data and support from startups based across the United States and around the globe, and will provide perspective on the expansion of the organization.

"I am thrilled to join Fintech Sandbox's governance board, as I strongly believe in the organization's mission to bring corporate employees and aspiring entrepreneurs together in the fintech space; building connections between the two are mutually beneficial," said Grewal. "With greater access to data and by collaborating with fintechs, large financial institutions can determine best practices to fuse in-person and digital customer experiences, and provide seamless, integrated experiences across the product ecosystem - and I am honored to help support these collaborations."

For more information on joining Fintech Sandbox as a startup, corporate sponsor, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 310 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.twitter.com/FintechSandbox .

