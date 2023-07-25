CubiCasa Expands MLS Program with Several Notable MLS Organizations

Ten prominent MLSs join forces with CubiCasa to enhance their real estate listings with easy-to-use floor plans

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / CubiCasa , the global-reaching real estate software company, today announced the addition of 10 Multiple Listing Service (MLS) organizations to its rapidly growing MLS Program. This significant expansion reinforces CubiCasa's commitment to revolutionize the real estate industry by making floor plans an integral part of every U.S. listing.

The latest MLS organizations to join the program, which launched in December, are Bay Area Real Estate Information Services , Colorado Real Estate Network (CREN) , Central Jersey MLS , MiRealSource , Buffalo Niagara MLS, Classic MLS (Athens Area Association of REALTORS®) , Big Sky Country MLS, Cooperative Arkansas Realtors MLS , St Augustine & St Johns County Board of Realtors , and the Central Texas Multiple Listing Service .

With these partnerships, CubiCasa's MLS Program has now reached more than 20 participating MLSs. The partner list includes some of the nation's largest MLSs, including Bright MLS, Georgia MLS, the Houston Association of REALTORS ® and many others.

"Consumers are better informed when they can visualize a property floor plan and its dimensions before making an offer," said Karen Holmgren , CEO and President of Bay Area Real Estate Information Services. "CubiCasa's technology empowers our agents and local real estate photographers to easily create floor plans and add them to their listings."

Central Jersey Multiple Listing Service CEO, Richard Steinberg , expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We're pleased to collaborate with CubiCasa and provide our subscribers with a user-friendly floor plan solution. With CubiCasa's innovative technology, our agents can effortlessly enhance their listings with floor plans via a five-minute smartphone scan."

CubiCasa's MLS Program offers participating members a range of exclusive benefits, including access to free floor plans generated by the CubiCasa app, discounted rates on optional add-on features, and a directory of trusted real estate photographers currently utilizing CubiCasa. Additionally, MLSs gain access to reliable and digitized property information, reinforcing their position as a central hub for local real estate markets.

"The idea behind CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program is to provide benefits to MLS organizations and make home buying a simpler and more efficient experience," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "By providing MLSs with free floor plans, discounted rates on add-ons, and access to real estate photographers across the nation already using CubiCasa, we're creating a more holistic real estate ecosystem for agents and buyers alike."

Real estate agents and professionals can download the CubiCasa app from the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app and its MLS Partnership Program, please visit https://www.cubi.casa/.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/.

