Safety Without Compromise: How VinFast is Built to Protect

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / In today's fast-paced world, car buyers are increasingly prioritizing safety features when purchasing a vehicle. According to Rocket Auto , more than 70% of drivers will pay more for cars with top safety features. As roads become more congested and accidents more prevalent, people seek cars equipped with advanced technologies that can protect them and their loved ones. From anti-lock braking systems to collision mitigation, drivers are willing to invest in automobiles that prioritize their safety.

VinFast , the emerging Vietnamese automaker, understands this demand and has taken significant steps to ensure their vehicles are built to protect. Specifically, the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 are two electric SUV models that have been engineered to adhere to the 5-star requirements set forth by the ASEANNCAP, with certification currently underway for EURO NCAP and NHTSA. With a commitment to providing state-of-the-art safety features, VinFast aims to offer peace of mind to drivers on every journey.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, VinFast Global CEO, affirms, "In a rapidly changing world, safety has become paramount for car buyers. We recognize the increasing demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features that can safeguard drivers and their families. At VinFast, we are dedicated to meeting this demand by prioritizing the integration of state-of-the-art safety technologies into our vehicles."

VinFast's Focus on Safety Features

VinFast is dedicated to prioritizing safety throughout its vehicle lineup, incorporating advanced technologies and robust engineering. The company emphasizes the importance of ensuring their cars meet international safety standards. From design to manufacturing, VinFast meticulously integrates safety features into their vehicles, offering a secure and reliable driving experience.

One of the key safety features found in VinFast vehicles is the Active Safety System. This system combines various advanced technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). These features work in harmony to detect potential dangers and assist the driver in preventing collisions.

VinFast also implements cutting-edge solutions to protect passengers during accidents. For instance, their electric SUVs feature a reinforced battery pack that is structurally integrated into the chassis. This design not only enhances the vehicle's rigidity but also ensures a high level of safety in the event of a collision. VinFast also equips their vehicles with at least six airbags, strategically placed to provide optimal protection to occupants. In particular, the VF 8 and VF 9 each have 11 airbags -- significantly more than other models on the market that compete in the same class. These additional airbags help reduce the amount of force that is exerted on the seating positions in the event of a collision.

To take safety to the next level, VinFast vehicles also offer an on-board Driver Monitoring system, which uses on-board cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) to scan and analyze patterns while you drive that compromise safety, such as using your cell phone, becoming drowsy or removing your hands from the wheel. The system can then alert drivers, helping them stay safe and focused behind the wheel. While VinFast vehicles can travel 264 miles per charge and have access to 90% of the charging station network, to give drivers further peace of mind, the company also offers automatic rescue and emergency dialing in case of an emergency.

Le Thi Thu Thuy emphasizes the company's unwavering commitment to safety. She states, "At VinFast , safety is our top priority. We believe that every car owner deserves the highest level of protection while on the road. This belief drives us to continuously innovate and develop advanced safety features to ensure our vehicles offer uncompromised safety to our customers."

###

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell, media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: VinFast

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770026/Safety-Without-Compromise-How-VinFast-is-Built-to-Protect