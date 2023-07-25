scratchmemecpoin: Token Scrats The Meme Coin Revolutionizing The Blockchain Space

VANADZOR, ARMENIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Token SCRATS, the meme coin that has taken the cryptocurrency world by storm with its advanced blockchain technology and global appeal. With a vision to create a sustainable and prosperous ecosystem, Token SCRATS has already achieved success and is confidently moving towards a bright future step by step.

Token SCRATS is a meme coin designed to captivate a global audience, transcending country or geographic limitations. This ambitious project aims to secure global recognition by listing on major exchanges, introducing an NFT token on the blockchain, and launching a specialized NFT platform. To ensure long-term value and sustainability, the team employs a quarterly token-burning mechanism, permanently removing a portion of SCRATS tokens from circulation and reducing the overall supply. This commitment to a healthy token economy is openly communicated to the community.

During its Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO), Token SCRATS set a hard cap of $75,000, and to the delight of its supporters, reached the ceiling within a mere two days. This impressive achievement demonstrates the fervent support the project has garnered from early investors and enthusiasts alike. As it moves forward, Token SCRATS is poised to become one of the most renowned meme coins in the market.

Token SCRATS boasts a total supply of 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. To maintain a balanced distribution and ensure the success of the project.

Tokenomics SCRATS Token:

Listing: 40,000,000,000,000 tokens

Investors: 25,000,000,000,000 tokens

Airdrop: 20,000,000,000,000 tokens

Marketing: 10,000,000,000,000 tokens

Developers and Team: 5,000,000,000,000 tokens

Token SCRATS aims to reach a global audience by embracing the online nature of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, allowing individuals from all corners of the world to participate in the project. By merging the popularity of the beloved character Scratus with the innovative capabilities of the blockchain, Token SCRATS has set itself apart as a unique and fascinating meme coin with immense potential.

As the project progresses, Token SCRATS is committed to fulfilling its goals, including listing on major exchanges, creating an NFT token and platform, launching a DEX, and eventually developing its own blockchain. With a strong focus on building a sustainable ecosystem and widespread adoption, the team's dedication and determination are the driving forces behind Token SCRATS' journey to success.

Potential users can become a part of an exciting journey with SCRATS by visiting them on Website , Telegram , Twitter or contact CEO Vahe Aramyan via Email: ceo.vahe@scratchmemecpoin.com .

About Token SCRATS:

Token SCRATS presents a total supply of the SCRATS meme token, comprising 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. To bolster its longevity and sustainability, the project has introduced a groundbreaking token burning mechanism. At the conclusion of each quarter, a portion of the SCRATS tokens held by the team will be permanently removed from circulation, effectively reducing the overall supply. This visionary initiative is communicated openly to the community, underscoring the commitment to maintaining a flourishing token economy.

Media Contact

scratchmemecpoin

Contact Person: Vahe Aramyan

Website: https://scratchmemecpoin.com/

Email: ceo.vahe@scratchmemecpoin.com

Vanadzor

Armenia

