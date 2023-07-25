PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Officially Launches Revamped Website for VeganWines.com

Refreshed Website for VeganWines.com is Live and Taking Ecommerce Orders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt: WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has officially launched a redesigned and enhanced flagship website for Vegan Wines at veganwines.com , and the new website is now actively making ecommerce sales to customers. As previously announced, PlantX took over management of Vegan Wines' domain and ecommerce operations in March 2023, and also committed to invest $50,000 for a 10% stake of privately-held Vegan Wines.

PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin said, "The new Vegan Wines website is a significant improvement from the old one, and initial feedback from consumers indicates that it is much easier to navigate and make purchases. Now that the new site is live, we working to enhance logistics with the goal of bringing all of Vegan Wines' products under a single platform, making veganwines.com the go-to site for the largest assortment of vegan wines in the world."

Founded in 2017 by long-time vegan and wine expert Frances Gonzalez, Vegan Wines is one of the leading 100% vegan wine importer/distributors and consumer wine clubs in the U.S. The company offers an exclusive selection of high-quality vegan wines from around the world that are not only delicious but also cruelty-free. It selects its wines with integrity by selecting wines only from vineyards that they have personally visited. The subscription-based club and online wine shop ships to over 41 states. Frances is also the founder and organizer of VegFest Puerto Rico, a nonprofit established in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria that hosts an annual all-day festival dedicated to promoting plant-based living and sustainability with local farmers, artisans, food vendors, and more.

Future development initiatives include adding Vegan Wines' full product catalog to PlantX's websites.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

