Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Green Leaf Lab, one of the nation's premier independent third-party analytical cannabis testing laboratories, has been named one of the leading companies in the global cannabis testing services market in Growth Plus Reports "Cannabis Testing Services Market Report".

Recognized for their dedication, hard work, and emphasis on consumer safety, Green Leaf Labs has established itself as a leader in the industry. The most recent Cannabis Testing Services Market Report highlights market trends, opportunities, leaders, and what the future of cannabis looks like.

The Cannabis report is one of the most detailed and renowned reports in the cannabis industry. Green Leaf Lab's commitment to accurate and reliable cannabis testing sets the stage for a global standard on cannabis testing which ensures that products meet established standards for potency, purity, and safety. This includes testing for cannabinoids, terpenes, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbial contaminants, among others.



CEO and Founder Rowshan Reordan says, "Green Leaf Lab is excited to be recognized as one of the leading companies in the global cannabis testing services market and by ensuring that cannabis products are safe and accurately labeled, testing contributes to consumer confidence and trust in the industry."

Green Leaf Lab is the first woman-owned hemp and cannabis CBD analytical testing laboratory that has been serving the cannabis industry since 2011.

Green Leaf Lab Recent Features, Certifications, Accreditations Include:

WBENC Certification: Green Leaf Lab is the first woman-owned cannabis lab in the nation

ISO 17025 Accredited

Ranked among the 10 Best Women Entrepreneurs to Watch 2022

Ranked among the 50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021

Ranked among the Top 10 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2023

Read the full article: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/growth-plus-reports/cannabis-testing-services-market-elevating-standards-ensuring-purity-leading-the-way-in-cannabis-testingixzz863BDTCjC



To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com.

Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174491