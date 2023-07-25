Brigitte Sollie Joins the Company to Introduce Cloud Migration Efficiencies to Banks, Insurers, Manufacturers and Private Equity Firms

Cloud-based infrastructures represent clear opportunities for companies to outpace the rest of their industries with increased speed to market, scalability, resilience and sustainability in their digital offerings. For many, the question remains how to get there. Global digital transformation company GFT is expanding its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business division with the appointment of Brigitte Sollie as SVP, Global Head AWS Sales and Strategy to deliver on these ambitions.

Sollie will play a critical role in GFT's global AWS strategy as it delivers cloud infrastructure to meet growing global demand. With more than 950 AWS-specific experts, GFT is a leading implementation partner of AWS, ranking as the top provider in Latin America and the third-largest provider of AWS migrations worldwide.

"When implemented effectively, digital transformation can revolutionize customer engagement, fuel innovation, and disrupt entire industries," says Brigitte Sollie. "Joining GFT provides a distinct opportunity to enrich my journey with AWS, while preserving my role as a trusted thought leader and advisor. Through expanding the GFT/AWS partnership, I look forward to fostering strategic alliances with our clients that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital transformation and elevating client engagement."

"Cloud computing is no longer a niche topic, but a necessity for companies to compete in their industries. We've been guiding companies through their cloud journeys since the time when most still raised their eyebrows at the idea," said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT. "The addition of AWS expert Brigitte Sollie to our team is a natural next step as we scale our AWS offering to meet the ambitions of organisations worldwide."

GFT's AWS Division Features More Than 950 Experts and 650 Certifications

In expanding its dedicated AWS practice, GFT is investing in growing its deep technical expertise and partnerships with AWS-powered technologies. Under Sollie's leadership, the company will build upon its proven track record of accelerating speed to market and operational productivity through the more than 100 client projects it has completed on AWS.

GFT is an AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner with more than 650 certifications for cloud-based services including coding, database management and cybersecurity. It additionally achieved:

AWS Financial Services Competency status last year, complementing previous achievements including its

status last year, complementing previous achievements including its AWS Migration Competency and

and AWS DevOps Competency

Former AWS Executive to Grow GFT's AWS Team and Partnership

Sollie formerly served as Enterprise Executive Strategic Advisor at AWS. In her new role at GFT, she will specifically oversee GFT's global AWS strategy, manage its multi-year partnership with AWS, and further cultivate executive relationships with AWS clients.

GFT is a partner to some of the world's leading AWS-based solution providers. In the banking and finance industry, GFT developed BankLiteX in collaboration with Thought Machine. Running on AWS, the solution enables banks to introduce cloud-based, digital entities, such as Standard Chartered's Mox, in as little as three months. In the insurance industry, GFT is an implementation partner to Guidewire, an AWS-powered core system provider for property and casualty insurers. In the private equity space, GFT partners with cloud-based provider LemonEdge

"The digital opportunities available to companies once they migrate to the cloud are too large to ignore, but so are the risks of going through it alone," said Marco Santos, CEO Americas at GFT. "As we partner with companies throughout their digital journeys, from ideation to implementation, we prioritize their ability to scale efficiently by scaling our own expertise alongside them."

GFT in a Strong Position to Exponentially Scale Global Digitalisation

Sollie has more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, having represented various lines of business and overseen vendor sales, as well as in her capacity as a technology entrepreneur. Prior to AWS, she served as IBM's strategic digital transformation advisor, specialising in cloud, security and analytics. Sollie additionally held dCIO and CISO roles at the Ohio Department of Public Safety, where she successfully led the organisation's enterprise Agile transformation, mainframe retirement and data center modernisation.

Sollie's appointment marks an important milestone in GFT's journey to transform companies' digital visions into tangible realities. Her leadership, paired with GFT's global expertise, puts the company in a strong position to exponentially scale its clients' ability to innovate and compete in the digital landscape.

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom

About GFT Shaping the future of digital business.

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer that develops sustainable solutions based on new technologies including artificial intelligence and blockchain/DLT. Services range from core system modernisation and migration to open cloud platforms, as well as the introduction of carbon conscious coding.

GFT's strengths include deep technical expertise, strong partnerships and comprehensive market insights. The company uses them to design digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors as well as the manufacturing industry. Through the intelligent use of technology it adds value and increases productivity for clients. GFT talents create and implement scalable software applications that make access to innovative business models safe and easy.

With locations in more than 15 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. The company draws on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com

www.blog.gft.com

www.linkedin.com/company/gft-group

www.twitter.com/gft_en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725522894/en/

Contacts:

Kieran Powell

kieran@channelvmedia.com