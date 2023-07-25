Anzeige
KeyBank Washington Receives SBA Honor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank has been recognized by the Small Business Administration for the most small loans valued at $350,000 or less for fiscal year 2022 in Washington Congressional District 9. The award was presented at KeyBank's Renton Highlands Branch in Renton, Washington. Key has been a top performing SBA Preferred Lender for over two decades, helping countless small businesses obtain access to capital through the SBA lending programs. This award is a testament to KeyBank's continued commitment to the community and small businesses of all sizes.

"Small business is the backbone of a thriving community, which is why we dedicate so many resources and talented teammates to support these business owners," said Derek Pender, KeyBank Regional Retail Leader for Washington and Alaska. "We are humbled to receive this honor by the SBA and appreciate their partnership."

KeyBank, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770149/KeyBank-Washington-Receives-SBA-Honor

