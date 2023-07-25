Anzeige
25.07.2023 | 15:31
Xandeum, the L1 with Scalable Storage Layer, Announces Grand Launch on July 30

DJ Xandeum, the L1 with Scalable Storage Layer, Announces Grand Launch on July 30 

Chainwire 
Xandeum, the L1 with Scalable Storage Layer, Announces Grand Launch on July 30 
25-Jul-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Las Vegas, Nevada, July 25th, 2023, Chainwire 
 
Xandeum, a trailblazing blockchain startup committed to accelerating humanity's transition to decentralized control, 
announces its highly anticipated launch on July 30, 2023, at 11:00 am PT. 
Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Xandeum's mission is to empower collective self-determination by 
creating a scalable, blockchain-based storage layer for smart contracts, which adds a new dimension to the 
decentralized web. Named External Global Grouped Storage (EGGS), this solution pioneers a new era of storage-enabled 
Web3 apps (sedApps) on Xandeum. 
In a departure from the traditional model of seeking venture capital, Xandeum prioritizes community control by selling 
node licenses directly to its users. The grand launch will introduce an incentivized purchase model, creating a buzz 
for this revolutionary blockchain project. 
  "Xandeum is all about transforming the world of blockchain," said Bernie Blume, founder of Xandeum. "We're not just 
  creating another blockchain; we're creating a holistic platform that integrates advanced blockchain technology with 
  a revolutionary storage solution, paving the way for fully-fledged, storage-enabled Web3 apps." 
The grand launch introduces an attractive purchase model: the first transaction to purchase a node will receive a 
generous 50% rebate, the second 49%, the third 48%, and so on until the 50th transaction, which will still secure a 1% 
rebate. 
This follows Xandeum's track record of success, already having sold over 2,809 nodes for proceeds surpassing USD1.9 
million under the prior brand name Bitoku. By opening the market to its community, Xandeum aims to foster further 
expansion and innovation. 
  "Our community just loves to embark on this journey so early, at least 4 to 5 months ahead of the ICO, in order to 
  reap the maximum benefits." notes Blume. 
Post-launch, Xandeum will roll out an incentivized Devnet on August 15, followed by a Testnet in the fall, an ICO of 
the XAND token in November and a beta version of the mainnet scheduled for 2024. 
  "Join us in this exciting journey. Visit our website, explore the lightpaper and the RFC version of our technical 
  whitepaper, check out the roadmap, and prepare to participate in our grand launch," urged Blume. 
Users are invited to join the blockchain revolution at xandeum.com and prepare for the Grand Launch. Xandeum.com is set 
to take blockchain technology to the next level. 
About Xandeum 
Xandeum is a blockchain startup aimed at advancing blockchain technology. With projects like the development of the 
Xandeum blockchain, the integration of the Move language, and building the EGGS storage layer for smart contracts, 
Xandeum is pushing the boundaries of decentralized control and collective self-determination. 
For more information: Official Website | Discord | Twitter 
 
Contact 
CEO 
Bernie Blume 
Xandeum Labs 
bernieb@xandeum.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1687747 25-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=552fc690bb6a40cc609c301b9d6fe75b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
