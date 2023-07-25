Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
WKN: A1JLWT | ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
25.07.2023 | 15:31
Polymetal: Results of AGM

DJ Polymetal: Results of AGM 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Results of AGM 
25-Jul-2023 / 16:00 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     25 July 2023

Polymetal International plc Results of AGM

Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today at 11.00 am (BST). All resolutions proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 29 June 2023 were duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results 

Resolution*                   Vote type    Voted    Voted % % of Issued Share Capital*** 
                        For       126,398,051 97.12  26.69 
01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS          Against     3,207,104  2.46  0.68 
                        Votes Withheld** 546,764   0.42  0.12 
                        For       126,022,155 96.83  26.61 
02, REMUNERATION REPORT             Against     3,460,797  2.66  0.73 
                        Votes Withheld** 658,252   0.51  0.14 
                        For       126,097,050 96.88  26.62 
03, REMUNERATION POLICY             Against     3,485,475  2.68  0.74 
                        Votes Withheld** 569,394   0.44  0.12 
                        For       126,209,843 96.97  26.65 
04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS            Against     3,397,981  2.61  0.72 
                        Votes Withheld** 544,095   0.42  0.11 
                        For       126,064,418 97.27  26.62 
05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV         Against     3,543,406  2.73  0.75 
                        Votes Withheld** 544,095   0.42  0.11 
                        For       123,436,806 94.85  26.06 
06, RE-ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO        Against     6,160,303  4.73  1.30 
                        Votes Withheld** 544,095   0.42  0.11 
                        For       125,836,872 96.69  26.57 
07, RE-ELECT JANAT BERDALINA          Against     3,760,237  2.89  0.79 
                        Votes Withheld** 544,095   0.42  0.11 
                        For       126,133,945 96.91  26.63 
08, RE-ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY          Against     3,473,879  2.67  0.73 
                        Votes Withheld** 544,095   0.42  0.11 
                        For       126,133,441 96.91  26.63 
09, ELECT PASCALE JEANNIN PEREZ         Against     3,467,281  2.66  0.73 
                        Votes Withheld** 551,197   0.42  0.12 
                        For       126,106,383 96.90  26.63 
10, ELECT RICHARD SHARKO            Against     3,483,624  2.68  0.74 
                        Votes Withheld** 551,197   0.42  0.12 
                        For       126,588,270 97.27  26.73 
11, APPOINT AUDITORS              Against     3,000,539  2.31  0.63 
                        Votes Withheld** 552,395   0.42  0.12 
                        For       126,376,464 97.10  26.68 
12, AUDITOR REMUNERATION 
                        Against     3,207,313  2.46  0.68 
 
                        Votes Withheld** 568,142   0.44  0.12 
                        For       127,608,397 98.05  26.94 
13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES          Against     1,916,691  1.47  0.40 
                        Votes Withheld** 626,831   0.48  0.13 
                        For       125,909,792 96.75  26.58 
14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS             Against     3,611,309  2.78  0.76 
                        Votes Withheld** 613,710   0.47  0.13 
                        For       124,294,266 95.50  26.24 
15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL TEN PER CENT Against     5,248,519  4.03  1.11 
                        Votes Withheld** 609,134   0.47  0.13 
                        For       126,601,217 97.27  26.73 
16, MARKET PURCHASES              Against     2,991,558  2.30  0.63 
                        Votes Withheld** 559,144   0.43  0.12

* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions. and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions ** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution. *** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260101 
EQS News ID:  1687971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
