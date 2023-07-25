

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK manufacturers' confidence improved for the first time in two years in three months ended July and domestic selling price pressures softened notably, the Industrial Trends Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday.



The business sentiment index rose to +6 percent in three months to July from -2 percent in the preceding period. This was the first positive score since July 2021. Export optimism also rose for the first time since October 2021.



Ending five consecutive rolling quarters of decline, output volumes increased in three months to July. The output balance rose to +3 percent from -6 percent in the three months to June. A net 9 percent expect output to expand over the coming three months.



Meanwhile, the order book balance fell to -6 percent in the quarter to July from -3 percent in the preceding period. However, manufacturers expect orders to remain flat over the next three months.



The survey showed that selling cost price growth slowed significantly. A net 18 percent said selling prices increased in the quarter to July compared to 32 percent a quarter ago.



By contrast, respondents reported an increase in average costs in the quarter to July. The balance of manufacturers posting an increase in average costs reached 57 percent compared to 50 percent in the preceding period.



The survey revealed that investment intentions generally weakened, with rising shares of firms citing concerns about the availability of internal finance. Respondents cited the cost of finance as a barrier to investment.



