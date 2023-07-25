Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
25.07.2023 | 15:42
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

[25.07.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000LZC9NM0

15,350,011.00

USD

0

96,756,683.97

6.3034

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000DOZYQJ7

5,753,210.00

EUR

0

33,092,909.25

5.7521

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000GETKIK8

5,361,151.00

GBP

0

45,605,937.49

8.5067

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000XIITCN5

1,702,976.00

GBP

0

13,540,611.38

7.9511

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000HKX6U62

425,510.00

SEK

0

44,344,451.87

104.2148


