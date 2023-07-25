

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) an insurance broking company, on Tuesday said it acquired Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Hagan Insurance Group.



The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.



Hagan Insurance provides insurance member benefits and financial management to professional associations and affinity groups.



The Hagan team led by Brian Hagan, Michael Murphy will remain in their current location.



In pre-market activity, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher are trading at $221.61 up 0.90% on the New York Stock Exchange



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken