Discovery Education Offers Engaging, No-Cost Professional Learning Event and New Digital Resources To Help Educators Return to the Classroom and Ignite Student Curiosity This Fall

Discovery Education today unveiled an engaging, no-cost professional learning event, as well as updated digital resources coming this Fall designed to support educators' efforts to ignite the natural curiosity of every K-12 student. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports instruction wherever it takes place.

Discovery Education's Creating Curious Classrooms is a free professional learning series for school and science curriculum leaders that takes a fresh approach to how the latest digital resources and tools can be integrated into instruction to drive REAL engagement and a powerful science program. Live and on-demand sessions will provide participants examples of how teachers from across the country can create and deliver fascinating science lessons that unlock student curiosity in grades K-12 and inspire exploration of the world around them.

For more information and to register to attend, visit the Creating Curious Classrooms homepage here.

Discovery Education is also updating the digital resources found in several of the company's award-winning services to provide educators additional ways to maximize students' innate inquisitiveness. Included in the latest updates coming to Discovery Education Experience, the company's award-winning K-12 platform, this Fall are:

Discovery Education's all-new DE original series, Need to Know , provides DE-produced videos and ready-to-use lessons for grades K-5 that help educators engage students and facilitate classroom discourse on important United States historical events. Utilizing historical artifacts that reflect influential moments in history, educators guide students through structured learning experiences and activities that provide opportunities for text analysis and collaboration. Literacy supports are woven throughout lessons and enhance teachers' literacy instruction.?

, provides DE-produced videos and ready-to-use lessons for grades K-5 that help educators engage students and facilitate classroom discourse on important United States historical events. Utilizing historical artifacts that reflect influential moments in history, educators guide students through structured learning experiences and activities that provide opportunities for text analysis and collaboration. Literacy supports are woven throughout lessons and enhance teachers' literacy instruction.? The Electric Company: K-2 ELA Collection, coming to the exclusive Sesame Learning Channel, provides engaging, research-based resources and lessons that support young students in becoming proficient readers, language learners, and communicators. The collection includes learner-centered videos featuring characters from The Electric Company, ready-to-use presentation materials, professional development resources, and lesson plans.

coming to the exclusive Sesame Learning Channel, provides engaging, research-based resources and lessons that support young students in becoming proficient readers, language learners, and communicators. The collection includes learner-centered videos featuring characters from The Electric Company, ready-to-use presentation materials, professional development resources, and lesson plans. New resources from our trusted educational partners, spanning grades and subjects - including Shark Week 2023, The Fixies, Coyote Peterson: Brave Wilderness, NASA, Vooks, Fable Cottage, Panasonic, and more! From videos to instructional activities to reading passages to animated storybooks and more - there's something for everyone to inspire learning and ignite curiosity.

In addition, Discovery Education Experience is being updated to provide users a more personal experience, even better, faster search results, and improved administrative and integration functions that make using this service easier than ever. Finally, Discovery Education Experience will soon allow users access to DoodleMath. A product of DoodleLearning, which joined the Discovery Education family in 2022, DoodleMath is a K-5 math practice solution personalized to each student's need.

Discovery Education's Science Techbook has also been updated with more than 100 re-imagined virtual labs and interactives to support K-8 science explorations. The Discovery Education Science Techbook series is a comprehensive, research-backed science solution for grades K-12. Used in classrooms across the United States, the Science Techbooks drive engagement with exclusive, interactive digital content and companion printed resources.

Pivot Interactives-the online science curriculum supplement that helps teachers provide more phenomena-based, active learning, without adding to their plates-has also been enhanced for back-to-school. New this Fall are:

Draggable tasks structured to incrementally develop students' skills in the science practices make science now easier to teach, learn, and assess with auto-grading.?

Immediate, guided feedback and embedded scaffolding that provides students the guidance they need when they need it and saves teachers hours they can use to deepen relationships in the classroom.?

Deep randomization of content and variables adds a layer of novelty to activities and assures students are demonstrating authentic learning of the scientific practices authentically.

New this Fall to Mystery Science-the unique, standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5- are updated open-and-go lessons and units for grades 2-4. These lessons and units, which include step-by-step, hands-on activities exploring scientific phenomena, help students stay curious by answering the "real life" science questions asked by students nationwide. The Mystery Science team is also updating their Standards Alignment Guide to better help teachers plan their entire year of standards-based instruction. ?

In addition, Discovery Education's corporate partners are providing educators an array of back-to-school resources supporting a variety of topics, including:

Immersive learning. With Verizon, educators can take augmented reality to a new level with a trip to Mars in 2072 via two augmented reality apps, TimePod and Sandbox AR. These experiences are accompanied by standards-aligned lessons, all available on Discovery Education Experience, smartphone app stores, and the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ.

STEM career explorations. The STEM Careers Coalition offers a collection of resources spotlighting careers in STEM. Students can see people like them working while diving deeper into STEM topics through a variety of hands-on, lessons and activities. Teachers can then introduce students to STEM with over 200 resources designed to uncover students' STEM skills and activate future solution seekers. The new Curiosity Circle collection features a variety of video vignettes designed for grades K-5.

Spark inspiration. Launching for back to school, this new video topic series from Boeing transports students across the globe to explore technology and innovation, diversity and culture, and commitment to sustainability and problem-solving through the lens of different people and countries.

All educators using Discovery Education's digital resource have access to the Discovery Education Network. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Education Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

"Curiosity is an integral part of the human condition," said Pete Weir, Discovery Education's Chief Product Officer. "When students enter the classroom, they bring their natural curiosity with them. It is critical that we provide educators everything they need to spark students' interest in the world around them and ignite their natural curiosity in all subjects. We believe that our Creating Curious Classrooms series and the new digital content and resources added to our services provide educators innovative new strategies and tools to bring learning alive in every grade."

To learn more about Discovery Education's plans to ignite student curiosity throughout the Fall, visit the Curiosity homepage here.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds- visit www.discoveryeducation.com

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

