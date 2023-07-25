Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063
Tradegate
25.07.23
15:21 Uhr
232,90 Euro
-0,40
-0,17 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
25.07.2023
Cummins Inc.: Cummins Honored for Energy Management Efforts

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Cummins Inc. has received a 2023 Energy Management Insight Award from the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a global forum to promote policies and programs that advance clean energy technology and share best practices to encourage the transition to a clean energy economy.

The global power technology leader earned the award for producing a case study to share insights on the process and benefits of setting up an energy management system certified to the global ISO energy 50001 efficiency standard.

In 2016, Cummins won the CEM Award of Excellence for its nine ISO 50001 certified sites. At the 2016 awards ceremony, Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins' current Chief Executive Officer, was then Chief Technical Officer. She announced the company goal to certify 40 sites to ISO 50001 by 2020. Cummins has since exceeded this goal by expanding the ISO 50001 certification to 45 sites.

The award is part of the CEM Energy Management Leadership Awards program. To enter the awards program, Cummins Facilities and Operations Environmental Center of Excellence developed and submitted a detailed case study describing its experiences and results using ISO 50001 at 45 of its sites across eight countries. The company's award-winning case study is available on the CEM website as a resource for other organizations interested in achieving significant and enduring energy and cost savings.

In the case study, Cummins described key aspects of its ISO 50001-certified energy management system and identified resulting benefits from 2018 to 2021, including:

  • Total energy cost savings (cumulative total savings for 45 sites) of $183,775,216.
  • Total CO2 equivalent emission reductions of 2,297,587 metric tons.
  • A 9% absolute energy reduction.
  • An 18% greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction.

The ISO 50001 standard is a cost-effective framework that enables organizations to take control of their energy use and continually improve performance, reducing costs and emissions. Regardless of an organization's size or sector, the framework helps maintain and build energy and cost savings year after year.

PLANET 2050, Cummins' environmental sustainability strategy, sets quantifiable goals for 2030 along with longer-term aspirations timed to 2050. This includes the 2030 goal of an absolute GHG reduction from facilities and operations of 50%.

A 50% absolute carbon emissions reduction by 2030 from a base year of 2018 is a target consistent with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature rise to below 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

Cummins Inc., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

Global power technology leader Cummins Inc.'s headquarters in Columbus, Indiana.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770156/Cummins-Honored-for-Energy-Management-Efforts

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
