Howdy Honey Launches an Exciting New Line of Beauty Products

Online Western Boutique to Offer a Full Assortment of Cosmetics, Skin Care Tools, and More

HUEYTOWN, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Howdy Honey is pleased to introduce a new line of women's beauty products that are now available on its retail website.

This complete offering of facial and skin care products caters to Howdy Honey clientele who are looking for affordable, fine-quality beauty products. Included in the collection are:

Cosmetic Products: Lip gloss, eye shadow, and other items designed to enhance the natural charms of any woman who wants to look her best.

Cosmetic Essentials: Ahh-worthy body wraps, soothing eye pads, and more, designed for use after a long day of pushing papers, chasing children, or looking after livestock.

Face Cosmetics: Foundation, powder, and blush - plus everything a cowgirl needs to put her best face forward.

Beauty Tools: Manicure sets, tweezers, and other tools of the trade to put the finishing touches on personal care.

"This new assortment of beauty products is a welcome addition to our boutique," said Steven, owner of Howdy Honey. "We believe this offering of beauty products and cosmetics will serve our client base on a personal level and is the high quality product that they expect when shopping at Howdy Honey."

Howdy Honey currently offers hundreds of beauty products in its online boutique store. They pride themselves on the diversity of their assortment, the abundance of cruelty-free products, and the absence of harmful ingredients. The company's objective is to provide safe, first-rate beauty products at very reasonable prices.

The Howdy Honey website launched in 2021 and specializes in Western gear. In addition to beauty care products, the retail site's offerings include women's apparel, Western jewelry, home accessories, bags, and other items designed to appeal to the cowgirl in everyone.

ABOUT HOWDY HONEY

Howdy Honey is an online retail store and a division of Wholesale Accessory Market (WAM), which has supplied small local businesses since 2000. Headquartered in Hueytown, Alabama, Howdy Honey is dedicated to offering customers fun and affordable products they can be proud to own.

