PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Alpha Aromatics, a leading perfume manufacturer known for its exceptional fragrance creations, is proud to announce the appointment of John R. Zuppo III as the company's new President, with Arnold Zlotnik assuming the role of CEO, and Roger Howell as Vice President of Perfumery and Bryan Zlotnik as Vice President of Operations. With Mr. Zuppo's extensive experience and visionary leadership, Zuppo brings a wealth of expertise to Alpha Aromatics, positioning the company for continued growth and innovation in the fragrance industry.

John Zuppo III Alpha Aromatics Inc.

Alpha Aromatics Welcomes John R. Zuppo III as New President





Zuppo joins Alpha Aromatics with a proven track record of success in business and the chemical manufacturing industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional strategic planning, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of the market dynamics. His passion for the perfume industry, combined with his commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, makes him the ideal leader to help guide Alpha Aromatics into a new era of success.

As the new President, Zuppo will oversee all aspects of Alpha Aromatics' operations, driving the company's growth strategy and fostering innovation. His focus will be on expanding the product portfolio, strengthening customer relationships, and leveraging emerging market opportunities to solidify Alpha Aromatics' position as a global leader in perfume manufacturing.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Alpha Aromatics," said Zuppo. "The company has a rich heritage of producing exceptional fragrances, and I am excited to lead its continued growth and success. Together, we will enhance our product offerings, provide unmatched quality, and deliver exceptional service to our valued customers."

With Zuppo at the helm, Alpha Aromatics is poised to further redefine the industry's standards and elevate the company's presence in domestic and international markets. His visionary leadership and dedication to innovation will undoubtedly propel Alpha Aromatics to new heights, continuing to cement its position as a trusted partner for fragrance solutions.

About Alpha Aromatics:

Alpha Aromatics is a renowned perfume manufacturer specializing in the creation of captivating fragrances for a wide range of applications. With over 35 years of industry experience, the company prides itself on its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Alpha Aromatics offers a diverse portfolio of fragrance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients, including personal care products, home fragrances, and more.

Contact Information

Bryan Zlotnik

Vice President of Operations

znose@comcast.net

(412) 252-1012

SOURCE: Alpha Aromatics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769917/Alpha-Aromatics-Welcomes-John-R-Zuppo-III-as-New-President