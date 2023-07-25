Anzeige
25.07.2023 | 16:02
General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., Mighty Fire Breaker LLC Ohio, Teams Up With Charles Thomas, Executive Director of Outward Bound Adventures to Train Their Environmental Restoration Technicians in Proactive Wildfire Defense Spraying of CitroTech

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with Charles Thomas, Executive Director of Outward Bound Adventures (OBA) to train his Environmental Restoration Technicians (ERT) in Proactive Wildfire Defense Spraying of CitroTech in order to reduce the risk for all animals in Animal Parks in the Western Wildfire Region.

Founded in 1962, OBA is the nation's longest-running, non-profit dedicated to challenging low-income urban BIPOC youth and adults with environmental education, leadership development, and conservation workforce programs that change their perspective of themselves and their surroundings. They have served over 95,000 participants over the last 60 years.

"We all know that Wildfire Risk in Animal Parks and Zoos is high," says Charles Thomas. "Our teams are going to remove the risk from wildfire to those great, caged animals. ?We were introduced to Mighty Fire Breaker last year by their Production Manager, who is a former firefighter and OBA student. Our confidence is high in working with Mighty Fire Breaker's Award Winning, Nationally Recognized, Early Fire Elimination Technologist Steve Conboy for technical support when it comes to reaching out to the Animal Welfare Institute, especially since MFB is well-known by the EPA and they are both in Washington D.C."

Outward Bound Adventures - Since 1962

obainc.org

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information

Twitter@GEVIOfficial

Website:? https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770007/General-Enterprise-Ventures-Inc-OTC-PINKGEVI-Mighty-Fire-Breaker-LLC-Ohio-Teams-Up-With-Charles-Thomas-Executive-Director-of-Outward-Bound-Adventures-to-Train-Their-Environmental-Restoration-Technicians-ERT-in-Proactive-Wildfire-Defense-Spraying

