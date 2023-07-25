Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A2H63G | ISIN: US3610081057 | Ticker-Symbol: FU2
Tradegate
25.07.23
15:45 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,060
-0,89 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2023 | 16:02
Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Funko Presents an Exclusive Special Edition Corey Feldman Pop! at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Funko unveiled a surprise Corey Feldman special edition Funko Pop! inspired by Feldman's music video for his hit single "Ascension Millenium." This must have Pop! was revealed at one of San Diego Comic-Con's most famous fan events, Funko Fun Days on Friday July 21. Only 3,000 units of this limited-edition figure and 1000 rare variants will be for sale exclusively on Corey's website and released in December, just in time for the holiday season.

Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

Corey was on-site at Funko Fun Days for the big reveal and stayed through the weekend to engage with his fans at autograph signings. Feldman states, "I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be part of Funko Pop! culture and especially to be recognized for my music career."

The rockstar Corey Feldman Funko Pop! reveal comes just before Corey heads back out on tour this September in honor of the 30TH anniversary of the release of his first album "Love Left"! You can pre-order your exclusive Pop! now at https://coreyfeldman.net/ where you can also purchase VIP tickets to his concerts which includes meet & greets and signed merchandise.

CONTACT:

Samantha Waranch
E-mail: samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770157/Funko-Presents-an-Exclusive-Special-Edition-Corey-Feldman-Pop-at-San-Diego-Comic-Con

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
