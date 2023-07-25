IMC acquires Altas Technologies, accelerating its electronic trading strategies

AMSTERDAM, CHICAGO and SYDNEY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market maker IMC today announced it has acquired Rotterdam-based technology and data-driven trading firm, Altas Technologies (Altas).

Altas specializes in building automated systems to predict and trade on financial markets. The firm currently applies its machine learning and portfolio management capabilities to crypto trading. Leveraging IMC's technology and market-making expertise will allow Altas to scale its capabilities into new markets and asset classes. The acquisition aligns with IMC's strategic commitment to build and invest in competitive and cutting-edge trading technologies.

IMC Chief Trading Officer, Michiel Knoers, said: "Rooted firmly in our strategic vision, this acquisition accelerates our investments in large-scale data, machine-learning and AI, in support of our leading market-making strategies. We will enable further growth for Altas by combining their technological capabilities with our execution and scaling capabilities."

Krishna Vyas, Co-Founder of Altas, said: "As a technology and data-driven firm, we design and build cutting-edge systems, from high-performance trading platforms to large-scale data analysis and computation infrastructure. This partnership with IMC will help us to run on more markets at lower cost and allow us to focus on expanding our capabilities into new markets."

About IMC

IMC is a leading global market maker with offices in Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific. For more than three decades, its core business has been to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. IMC employs state-of-the-art algorithms, statistical techniques, and innovative low-latency technologies to execute its strategies. IMC engages in trading activities on its own account and closely complies with regulatory requirements set by (supra-)national authorities.

About Altas Technologies

Altas Technologies is a research, technology, and trading firm. Altas Technologies builds and deploys robust, fully automated, high-throughput systems to predict and trade on financial markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imc-acquires-altas-technologies-accelerating-its-electronic-trading-strategies-301885159.html