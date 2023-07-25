Manufacturing Execution System Market size worth $ 23.76 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Size By Offering, By Deployment Type, By Process Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Manufacturing Execution System Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., 25 July, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 11.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 23.76 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Manufacturing Execution System Market: Promising Growth Driven by Strong Market Drivers and Key Players

The global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is a rapidly growing sector that offers IT-enabled solutions to optimize and enhance the manufacturing process for production floor engineers and managers. By connecting complex manufacturing systems to monitors on the factory floor, MES aims to ensure the effective execution of manufacturing operations and improve production output.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

The manufacturing execution system market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the following factors:

Increasing Industrial Automation: The expanding usage of industrial automation in process industries is propelling the adoption of MES solutions.

Cost-Effective Deployment: The availability of cost-effective deployment options is encouraging industries to implement MES systems.

Demands from Key Industries: The power, food, beverage, and water and wastewater treatment industries have significantly contributed to the rising demand for MES solutions.

Real-time Data Monitoring: The requirement to monitor real-time data has become crucial for operational efficiency, boosting the MES market.

Improved Data Visibility: The need for enhanced data visibility and management of off-site development operations has spurred the adoption of MES systems.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, certain challenges are hindering the expansion of the manufacturing execution system market, including:

Limited Awareness Among SMEs: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack awareness of the advantages of MES systems, which is slowing down the market's overall growth.

High Operating and Investment Expenses: The deployment and update of industrial execution systems for small-scale production involve high operating and investment costs, leading to slow development during the forecast period.

Difficult Installation: Complex installation processes are impeding the adoption of MES solutions in some industries.

Growth Opportunities:

The manufacturing execution system market presents several growth opportunities driven by technological advancements and integration with other products. Key growth opportunities include:

Integration with ERP and PLM: Seamless integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems enhances the effectiveness of MES solutions.

Boosting Energy Efficiency: Expanding capabilities of MES in improving energy efficiency and promoting sustainable production practices are attracting industries towards adopting MES systems.

Potential Application in Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences: The pharmaceutical and life sciences industries offer significant application prospects for MES solutions

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds the largest market share in the global manufacturing execution system market, with China as a major contributor to the region's growth. Key factors influencing the market in the APAC region include:

Rising Number of Manufacturing Units: China's increasing number of manufacturing plants in various sectors, such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals, is driving the demand for MES solutions.

Government Initiatives: Strong governmental initiatives supporting industrial automation are positively impacting the MES market in the region.

Ongoing Projects: The presence of ongoing projects further fuels the adoption of MES systems in the APAC region.

Key Players

The "Global Manufacturing Execution System Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, SAP Se and Andea Solutions.

The global manufacturing execution system market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the growing usage of industrial automation and cost-effective deployment options. While challenges such as limited awareness among SMEs and high operating costs exist, the market presents favorable opportunities for growth through technological advancements, integration with other products, and application in key industries. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, stands as a prominent market player, with government support and ongoing projects contributing to its significant market share. As industries continue to prioritize operational efficiency and data visibility, the demand for MES solutions is expected to increase on a global scale.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Manufacturing Execution System Market into Offering, Deployment Type, Process Industry, And Geography.

Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Offering

Software



Services

Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Deployment Type

On-Premise Deployment Type



On-Demand Deployment Type



Hybrid

Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Process Industry

Food & Beverages



Oil & Gas



Chemicals



Pulp & Paper



Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences



Energy & Power



Water & Wastewater Management



Others

Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

