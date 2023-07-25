Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Launches Program to Evaluate Company's Patented UltraShear Process in Breakthrough Application to Extend Shelf-Life of Fresh Produce

Scientific Publications Demonstrate Effectiveness of CBD and Essential Oil Nanoemulsions in Shelf-Life Extension of Fruits and Vegetables; PBI Initiating Studies with Industrially Scalable UltraShear Nano-CBD

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide food and beverage, agrochemicals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, biotherapeutics, and other industries, announced today the initiation of studies to evaluate and demonstrate its industrially-scalable UltraShear Technology ("UltraShear") platform for producing oil-in-water nanoemulsions in the preparation of edible coatings of Nano-CBD to extend the shelf life and preserve the quality of fruits and vegetables.

Edible coatings are commonly used to enhance the quality and increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. However, industrial-scale use of edible coatings has struggled with effectiveness limitations due to poor stability and solubility of the coatings. Recent developments in nanoemulsion-based coating technology offer promise for an effective and efficient strategy but have been challenged by industrial-scaling limitations as well as quality and stability inconsistencies from current nanoemulsion technology platforms. The extremely low and consistent nano-droplet size distributions and stability achieved by PBIO's UltraShear platform, and its easy process scalability, offer exciting promise as a preferred platform for delivering and standardizing these innovative quality and preservation solutions for produce.

Cannabidiol ("CBD"), the primary non-psychotropic ingredient in cannabis or hemp plants, is now approved by the FDA for the treatment of seizure conditions. CBD has enjoyed much wider use for treatment of pain and disorders from ~4000 BCE in China to its rapidly widening modern popularity in treating pain, anxiety, sleep disorders and much more. For over two decades, studies have demonstrated CBD's antimicrobial effectiveness against human pathogens and more recently against plant pathogens (especially fungi associated with rot development in produce). These studies are now generating great interest among consumers increasingly focused on all natural and organic, preservative-free, "green-label" foods, and for investors focused on solutions for the enormous agricultural industry segment.

A recent peer-reviewed article ("Influence of a Transparent and Edible Coating of Encapsulated Cannabidiol Nanoparticles on the Quality and Shelf Life of Strawberries") published on May 4, 2023 in the American Chemical Society (ACS) Journal of Applied Materials and Interfaces focused on the antimicrobial activity of strawberries coated with CBD-infused nanoparticles. The article reported on the results of treated/untreated strawberries, showing that the CBD-treated samples ripened and decayed much more slowly than the untreated ones. Other scientific articles with similar results on nanoemulsified CBD, essential oils, and other natural additives have also been recently published advanced edible coatings.

Mr. John Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales for PBIO, noted: "We are now awaiting the publication in a scientific peer-reviewed journal of recent research performed by a leading global cannabis academic research team contrasting the vastly superior absorption and bioavailability of PBIO's UltraShear Nano-CBD versus the routinely reported oral-GI absorption of current CBD formulations. In light of these results, we are now embarking on studies of UltraShear Nano-CBD as an optimal effective strategy for a new generation of all-natural, edible food coatings."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, PBIO's President and CEO, concluded: "We have been delighted by recent inquiries from investors and food processing groups, who recognize our UltraShear platform as the preferred, best-in-class solution for the development of the highest quality, industrially-scalable, and long-term stable nanoemulsions of CBD and essential oils."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We are excited about our obvious prospects for a leadership role in this important and growing applications area. Of course, this is only one of a myriad number of major market opportunities for our UltraShear platform, spanning nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and the food/beverage sectors. Our UltraShear Nano-CBD is already fully formulated, soundly tested, recently launched into human topical and soon oral applications, and is ready for prime time!"

