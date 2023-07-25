Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 16:31
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Venom Blockchain Surpasses One Million Registered Wallets in Record Time

DJ Venom Blockchain Surpasses One Million Registered Wallets in Record Time 

Chainwire 
Venom Blockchain Surpasses One Million Registered Wallets in Record Time 
25-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ABU DHABI, UAE, 25 July 2023 - Venom Foundation, a pioneering force in the adoption of blockchain technology within 
regulated markets, has surpassed one-million registered wallets as of July 25. The momentous accomplishment came in a 
remarkably short span of time since the launch of Venom's testnet on April 26th. The substantial growth signifies the 
accelerating popularity and adoption of Venom's advanced blockchain solutions, setting a new benchmark in the field. 
Venom's rapid growth is due to its innovative technology, rigorous regulatory compliance, and secure, user-friendly 
environment catering to a diverse user base. Smooth operations and regular updates on the Venom testnet further 
strengthen its appeal, aiding in attracting and retaining users. 
Just in June: 
   -- Venom recorded an astounding 277 million transactions, a significant increase of 46% from the previous 
  month. 
   -- The platform saw a 65% surge in the number of accounts with smart contracts, which now stand at 28 
  million. 
   -- The recent growth also includes a remarkable 93% rise in minted NFTs as part of on-chain/social tasks, 
  reaching 5.8 million. 
Venom's mission to mainstream the adoption of blockchain technology while adhering to regulatory compliance continues 
to be the driving force behind its exponential growth. The organization's unwavering commitment to research and 
development, transparency, and strategic partnerships has positioned it at the forefront of the industry. 
It's noteworthy that the Venom Foundation is the first to be granted a license to run a blockchain, licensed by the Abu 
Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), standing as a testament to its compliance with international laws and stringent governance 
standards. 
Christopher Louis Tsu, acting CTO and CEO Venom Foundation commented: 
"Frankly speaking, it took me completely by surprise. We had 250,000 users in the first six days. Can you imagine 
opening a new shop in town, drawing the curtains back and seeing quarter of a million people lined up outside your 
door" 
The landmark achievement of one million registered wallets, coupled with its substantial growth, signifies the 
increasing public trust in Venom and the recognition of the immense potential blockchain holds for creating a 
transparent, secure, and efficient alternative to traditional financial systems. 
For more information about Venom Foundation's technologies, framework, and potential platform uses, refer to the 
Foundation's whitepaper. 
About Venom Foundation 
The Venom Foundation provides scalable blockchain solutions for real-world applications, delivering performance and 
security. With a forward-thinking approach, the foundation envisions a future global economy where decentralized 
blockchain-based financial systems enable governments, businesses, and consumers to operate seamlessly, unlocking 
enhanced transactional capabilities. Recognizing the pivotal role of distributed ledger technology in shaping the 
economy, the foundation is committed to driving the next phase of financial evolution. 
While progress has been made, continuous advancements in blockchain technology remain essential to tackle future 
challenges. The foundation's mission centers around propelling the evolution of the entire global economy. 
For media inquiries, please contact: Adam Newton 
Email: pr@venom.ventures 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1687847 25-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0399aa681323cf0c5a6d9503c539a107

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.