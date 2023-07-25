National Diversity Council: 2023 Top Employers for Latino Leaders To Be Honored at the 8th Annual National Latino Leadership Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / National Diversity Council:

The Council for Latino Workplace Equity (CLWE), an initiative under the National Diversity Council, will host the Eighth Annual National Latino Leadership Conference virtually via Whova on Tuesday, Sept. 19th and Wednesday, Sept. 20th, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CT. This year's theme is "Escalando y Superando (Rising and Overcoming): The Stories of Our Leaders."

The 2023 Top Employer Latino Leaders Awards list honors organizations for their extraordinary and unfailing commitment to Latinos in the workplace and surrounding communities. These companies contribute to creating and promoting a culture where Latino talent is supported and leveraged for organizational success. They demonstrate leadership excellence and high visibility in the Latino community and maintain a record of professional accomplishments.

"We must recognize and honor our Top Employers for Latino Leaders," said Anika Rahman, CEO, National Diversity Council. "These companies are paving the way for opportunities, leadership and inclusion of the Latino community in workplaces and communities."

To see the full list of the 2023 Top Employers for Latino Leaders & Top Latino Leaders please visit; (Insert Link if available)

2023 Top Employers for Latino Leaders

JP Morgan Chase & CO

Block Inc.

Harris Health System

MLB

NIQ

Registration for The 8th Annual Latino Leadership Conference is currently open and can be purchased starting at $249 for non-partners and $299 for partners at www.clwe.org. For more information about this event please contact: Emily Pfister at emily.pfister@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About The National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top leaders in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the Council for Latino Equity Council

The Council for Latino Workplace Equity is a resource and platform to foster workplace equity for Latino talent. It highlights the pertinent issues concerning Latinos in the workplace in order to advance equal opportunities and incite change within organizations. For information about the CLWE is available at www.clwe.org.

