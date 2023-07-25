Sixth Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum Returns to Singapore, November 8-10, With "Embracing Instability" As 2023 Focus

Originally published on bloomberg.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Bloomberg today announced the Bloomberg New Economy Forum's return to Singapore, November 8-10, 2023, with a full delegation of global corporate and government leaders. This sixth annual Forum will mark Singapore's fourth time as host, following the inaugural event in 2018 and subsequent events in 2021 and 2022.

The event marks a critical moment for global leaders from the public and private sectors to connect and share insights during a busy calendar of Asia-linked events, including the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit (APEC) in San Francisco.

Confirmed 2023 delegates thus far include Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister, Republic of Singapore; Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies; Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Acting Chief Executive Officer, SABIC; Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSCI Inc.; Jan Jenisch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Holcim; Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sinovation Ventures; Edu Lyra, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Gerando Falcões; Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Micron Technology; Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chairman and President, Global Client Services at BDT and MSD Capital; Robert E. Moritz, Global Chairman, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited; Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, HSBC; and Lei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Envision Group, with more to be confirmed. Also attending as confirmed Advisory Board members are: Sara Menker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gro Intelligence; Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited; Josephine Wapakabulo, Founder and Managing Director, TIG Africa; and Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hillhouse Investment.

This year's theme, "Embracing Instability," highlights the challenges confronting the global economy and underscores the opportunity to better understand and address underlying issues such as persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, the rise of artificial intelligence and the precarious state of the world's climate.

The Forum caps off the most comprehensive year of Bloomberg New Economy events and programs yet, following the recent inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa in Morocco and Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Europe in Ireland. Later in Summer 2023, the third class of Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts will be announced and the Bloomberg New Economy Climate Technology Coalition will provide its recommendations for the clean hydrogen sector.

For more information, please visit Bloombergneweconomy.com/forum2023 or request an invitation if you would like to attend.

The 2023 Bloomberg New Economy Forum's Founding Partners are Bayer, Envision, Holcim, HSBC, Hyundai and Tata. Singapore is the Host Partner. PwC and Standard Chartered are the event's Presenting Partners. The Spotlight Economy Partner is IDA Ireland. BloombergNEF, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg Economics provide cutting-edge intelligence as the Forum's Research Partners.

The 2022 Forum in Singapore hosted more than 500 world leaders from public and private sectors bringing together innovative ideas and capital to drive solutions forward in a time of turbulence. Last year's delegates included TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew; former World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships Mari E. Pangestu; Sequoia China Founding and Managing Partner Neil Shen; Assistant to the President of the U.S. for National Security Affairs United States Jake Sullivan; U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai; former Vice President of the People's Republic of China H.E Wang Qishan; Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong; Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura and others.

Mike Bloomberg, joined by Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair and Henry M. Paulson, Jr. as Chair, leads the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Advisory Board composed of more than 40 distinguished government and business leaders from around the world.

