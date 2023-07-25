Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Olea Token (OLEA) on July 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the OLEA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Olea Token (OLEA), which is used in conjunction with the ATHENA RETURNS NFT project ECOSYSTEM developed and operated by AEGISECUV.inc, is a product of OLEA. It is not limited to Athena Returns NFTs but can be combined with partners in various industries to add functionality and value. Its native token, OLEA, was listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on July 24, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.





Introducing Olea Token

Olea Token (OLEA) is used in conjunction with the ATHENA RETURNS NFT project ECOSYSTEM developed and operated by AEGISECUV.inc, is a product of OLEA. It is not limited to Athena Returns NFTs but can be combined with partners in various industries to add functionality and value. It is not limited to Athena Returns NFTs and can be utilized in collaboration with partners from various industries to enhance functionality and value. The OLEA token's origin lies in the Athena Returns NFT project, which was inspired by Aegisecu's ATHENA software solution. Aegisecu's ATHENA played a significant role in establishing the company as a leading information security certification consulting firm. To expand their blockchain business, Aegisecu established Aegisecu V as an independent subsidiary with the first project being the CUSTODY and NFT divisions, aimed at finding the identity of ATHENA through an NFT project.

Aegisecu firmly believes that information protection is crucial for the success or failure of the virtual asset industry, leading them to establish Aegisecu Cube as an independent corporation, a subsidiary in 2022, to embark on a full-scale blockchain venture. The initial project involves the CUSTODY and NFT divisions, seeking to unveil the identity of Aegisecu ATHENA, previously unknown, by transforming the ATHENA solution into an NFT project. Meanwhile, OLEA continues to enhance its value and usage, aiming to contribute to the information protection industry's development, safeguard personal information, and serve the public's interest in improving information security knowledge. Aegisecu, uniquely offering the SECURIST private qualification for training specialized information security managers, plans to foster virtual asset-focused experts, incorporating this initiative into the roadmap for Athena Returns NFT and OLEA utilization. In the virtual asset industry, ensuring effective technical information protection becomes paramount, blocking insincere security marketing and fostering a secure service environment by implementing standardized information protection requirements at various levels. To achieve this, the optimized solution, ATHENA, for Virtual Asset Provider (VASP) Information Security Management System (ISMS) operation and management, will be expanded and accessible through OLEA, allowing for license purchase, provision, and maintenance.

OLEA was initially issued in July 2022, aligning with the ideology of the Athena Returns NFT project to become an olive tree that benefits the world. The roadmap includes linking NFTs with the real world, operating the ECOSYSTEM, and issuing tokens for maintenance. OLEA aims to partner with various online platform businesses, retail companies, and service providers related to human happiness, as well as virtual asset services like exchanges, wallets, and NFTs. Through collaboration with Aegisecu, OLEA seeks to establish itself as a valuable asset with mutual cooperation and partnerships, providing services within the Olea Market for NFT holders. The roadmap is designed to enhance exchange convenience and cashability. OLEA's value is demonstrated through its direct usage in partnerships with well-known brands and its role in supporting Aegisecu's information security management system. Additionally, OLEA offers stability for corporate customers through incineration and a financial resource for partner companies to maintain the information security management system without fixed costs.

About OLEA Token

OLEA is a versatile usable point that can be utilized by all Aegisecu partner companies to protect customer and user personal information, technical, and administrative information. It has no formal restrictions and can be used in Aegisecu and Aegisecu V's platforms, software, and applications. Examples of its usage include partial or full payment of fees for Aegisecu's on/offline partner services, NFT-related secondary business activities, usage within ATHENA for licenses, maintenance, and multi-authentication functions, SECURIST platform transactions, job openings, compensation for platform users and participants through NFTs, payment for SECURIST certification exams and related educational content, as well as purchases for new NFTs following Athena Returns. The possibilities for its application may expand further in the future.

Based on ERC-20, OLEA has a total supply of 900 million (i.e. 900,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on July 24, 2023, investors who are interested in OLEA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about OLEA Token:

Official Website: https://en.oleatoken.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc6cc3d07c705e39d11c7f60d8836c7c78d4ac5f1

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

