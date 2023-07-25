Jiangxi Provincial Government: China's 'Dynamic Jiangxi' Garners Attention on Social Media Platforms

NANCHANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Dynamic Jiangxi, a social media brand to promote the culture and tourism of east China's Jiangxi Province, has caught great attention worldwide by presenting the province on four social media platforms since it was launched last August, according to Jiangxi Provincial Government.

Jiangxi Province opened accounts on four overseas social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, umbrellaed under the "Dynamic Jiangxi" brand. Up to now, the "Dynamic Jiangxi" social media platform has more than 2,300 posts and videos, with a cumulative impression of more than 54 million times, a total of more than 330,000 followers and a total interaction with followers of more than 1.8 million times.

Since 2023, "Dynamic Jiangxi" has launched three new columns: 11 Cities in Jiangxi, Jiangxi Metaverse and People in Jiangxi. Among them, "Jiangxi 11 Cities" introduced 11 cities in the form of city cards through a series of posters, which intuitively and comprehensively showed the charm of each city from three angles "Must See", "Must Do" and "Must Eat", and provided a city travel guide for fans. The "Jiangxi Metaverse" column selected "Xiao Lu", the virtual ambassador of Jiangxi. Ten posts introduced Xiao Lu's hairstyle, accessories, clothing styles and colors, hobbies, etc.; each episode shows two schemes for netizen to choose from.

This column is not only amusing and interactive but also introduces the elements of Jiangxi culture and regional characteristics. The process of jointly creating the image of Xiao Lu also makes netizens feel highly involved, further narrowing the distance between them and Jiangxi.

Jiangxi is rich in culture and a fair place for outstanding people. Most posts on the platform introduce Jiangxi's cultural tourism information, and the column "People in Jiangxi" supplements the part of "Outstanding People". This column presents Jiangxi's historical celebrities and outstanding talents in literature, science and technology, and other fields and tells the beautiful stories of Jiangxi people. In recent two months, Jiangxi's overseas social media platforms have released several bilingual videos, introducing the local features and historical and cultural origins of various counties and villages in the province, and introducing Jiangxi's excellent culture and customs through more prosperous and more vivid forms, showing a more authentic and three-dimensional Jiangxi.

