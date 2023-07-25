JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

(the "Company")

25 July 2023

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 July 2023, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 27 June 2023 were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolutions For Against Withheld 1 61,605,621 38,839 0 2 61,605,621 38,839 0 3 61,605,621 38,839 0 4 61,604,976 39,484 0 5(1) 36,103,660 38,839 391,226 6(1) 36,885,956 38,839 0 7(1) 36,885,956 38,839 0 8(1) 36,885,956 38,839 0 9 61,622,813 21,647 0 10 61,622,813 21,647 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Hannah Hayward or Matt Smart

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: GSY_Board_Relationship_Team@ntrs.com

