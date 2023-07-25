Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
The company has been notified by the Director and person closely associated listed below of a transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of £0.05 each (the 'Shares').
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name
Reason for the notification
Position/Status
Spouse and PCA to Alan Scott (Non-Executive Director of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc).
Initial Notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC
LEI
549300D32517C2M3A561
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Description : Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB00B6VTTK07
Nature of Transaction
Sale of Ordinary shares of £0.05.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Date of the transaction
25 July 2023
Place of the transaction
XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
0131 225 7300
25 July 2023