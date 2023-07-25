Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Remain Strong

CAMDEN, Maine, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $12.4 million and diluted earnings per share of ("EPS") of $0.85 for the second quarter of 2023, decreases of 3% and 2%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company's second quarter operating results were impacted by continued rising short-term interest rates driving higher deposit and funding costs and compressing net interest margin 14 basis points on a linked quarter basis. The Company's return on average equity was 10.66% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 13.55% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 11.16% and 14.21%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023.

"Camden National is well-positioned to weather the current turbulent markets, highlighted by prolonged and steep yield curve inversion that has caused significant profitability pressure across the banking industry. Our strong capital levels, asset quality, and reserves provide us with stability for the future," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As I shared last quarter, our short-term organizational priorities continue to be centered around deposits and net interest margin optimization and maintaining our strong asset quality through proactive management and early identification of any credit-related trends."

For the first six months of 2023, the Company reported net income of $25.1 million and EPS of $1.72, decreases of 21% and 20%, respectively, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 . These decreases were primarily driven by the change in interest rates between periods, highlighted by a Federal Funds Interest Rate range of 5.00% - 5.25% at June 30, 2023, compared to a range of 1.50% - 1.75% at June 30, 2022, as well as the write-off of a $1.8 million Signature Bank corporate bond in the first quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory requirements; nonperforming assets were 0.09% of total assets; loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans; and total deposits increased 1% from the first quarter of 2023.

_________________________________ 1 Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income decreased $338,000, or 3%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.02, or 2%, compared to the first quarter.



Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points to 2.40%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, as funding costs increased 36 basis points, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields of 20 basis points.



Loans and deposits each grew 1% during the second quarter of 2023.



Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets totaling 0.09% of total assets and 0.13% of total loans, and loans 30-89 days delinquent remained 0.05% to total loans, and, as a result, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans to total loans ratio remained stable at 0.90% of total loans, a decrease of 1 basis point from March 31, 2023 .



Uninsured and uncollateralized 1 deposits at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 totaled $699.1 million and $691.5 million, respectively, and were 15% of total deposits at each date.



deposits at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 totaled $699.1 million and $691.5 million, respectively, and were 15% of total deposits at each date. Available liquidity sources totaled $1.4 billion, or 2.0 times, uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 billion, or 1.9 times, at March 31, 2023 .



Loan-to-deposit ratio was 88% at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 .



Announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.42%, based on the Company's closing share price of $30.97, as reported by NASDAQ on June 30, 2023, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023 .



Repurchased 65,692 shares of common stock at an average price of $33.36 per share representing capital usage of $2.2 million .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2023, total assets were $5.8 billion, an increase of $78.2 million, since December 31, 2022 .

Loans

Loans at June 30, 2023, totaled $4.1 billion, an increase of 3% since December 31, 2022 and a 1% increase since March 31, 2023 .

Residential real estate loans grew 4% and commercial real estate loans grew 3% in the first six months of 2023.



Residential real estate loan production decreased 56% for the first six months of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022. In light of the current interest rate environment, the Company has made a deliberate shift in its loan pricing strategy in 2023 to help slow on-books loan production compared to the previous years and to drive more residential loan sales. The Company sold 37% of residential mortgages it originated through the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 21% for the same period in 2022.



At June 30, 2023, the committed retail and commercial loan portfolio pipelines totaled $62.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, 50% of the committed residential real estate loan portfolio was designated for sale.

Investments

Investments totaled $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of 4% since December 31, 2022, and represented 21% and 22% of total assets as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The Company continues to use investment cash flows to support higher-yielding loan growth and to pay-down borrowings.



As of June 30, 2023, the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were in a net unrealized loss position of $138.7 million, compared to $141.5 million as of December 31, 2022 .



As of June 30, 2023, the weighted-average life and duration of the Company's debt securities were 7.7 years and 5.7 years, respectively, compared to 7.8 years and 5.8 years at December 31, 2022 .

Deposits

As of June 30, 2023, deposits totaled $4.7 billion, a decrease of 3% since December 31, 2022, and an increase of 1% since March 31, 2023 . While we are not able to predict deposit activity with certainty, recent data suggests we are beginning to receive seasonal deposit inflows as anticipated, as local market activity picks up during the summer months.

Deposit balances were down $133.2 million for the first half of 2023 driven by lower balances within checking and savings of $347.1 million, or 9%, partially offset by higher money market and certificates of deposits ("CD") balances of $170.9 million, or 17%, and brokered deposits of $43.0 million, or 24%. Rising short-term interest rates and competitive pressures for deposits continued throughout the second quarter of 2023 pushing many depositors to redeploy excess liquidity into products yielding higher interest rates.



Deposit balances increased $51.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 led by CDs and money market balances which grew $89.2 million, or 25%, and $15.8 million, or 2%, respectively, partially offset by lower savings and checking balances of $47.8 million, or 7%, and $14.4 million, or less than 1%, respectively. The Company has used a mix of CD and money market promotions throughout the second quarter of 2023 to attract and retain deposits.



As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, uninsured and uncollateralized deposits totaled 15% of total deposits and the Company had available liquidity of 2.0 times and 1.9 times total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits, respectively.



As of June 30, 2023 the Company had $1.4 billion in available liquidity from different sources, or 30% of total deposits (not including brokered market availability).



The loan-to-deposit ratio was 88% as of June 30, 2023 compared to 83% at December 31, 2022 .

Borrowings

As of June 30, 2023, borrowings totaled $492.5 million, an increase of $183.0 million, or 59%, since December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $38.1 million, or 7%, since March 31, 2023 .

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company borrowed $135.0 million from the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") for a period of one year at a fixed rate of 4.70%. Under the program, the Company may prepay this borrowing at any time without penalty and the borrowing is secured by the Company's investment securities at par. The Company utilized the BTFP to manage borrowing costs while obtaining favorable prepayment terms.



Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings were used to supplement funding needed for modest asset growth for the first six months of 2023 of 1%.

Derivatives

The Company executed five fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps on a pool of residential mortgage loans through the first six months of 2023 for a total of $375.0 million of notional, including one in the second quarter for $75.0 million of notional.

These five derivatives contributed $1.7 million of interest income through the six months ended June 30, 2023, including $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.



In early July 2023, the Company executed a $75.0 million floating-for-fixed interest rate swap on borrowings for a period of 18 months.

Capital

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 8.13%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.57%, compared to 8.13% and 6.56%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023 .

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.42%, based on the Company's closing share price of $30.97, as reported by NASDAQ on June 30, 2023 .

The Company has repurchased 65,692 shares of its common stock at an average price of $33.36 per share through the first six months of 2023.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's credit quality within its loan portfolio remained very strong throughout the second quarter of 2023. The Company continues to actively monitor its loan portfolio, particularly its commercial real estate loan portfolio, for signs of credit stress.

Loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 0.06% of total loans at December 31, 2022 .



Non-performing loans were 0.13% of total loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 .



Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.04% for the second quarter of 2023, 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023, and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the previous two quarters was not the result of any systemic trends within the loan portfolio.

Each quarter, the Company evaluates its investment portfolio for potential credit risk, and, through the evaluation of its holdings there were no credit concerns identified within its investment portfolio as of June 30, 2023 . In the first quarter of 2023 the Company wrote-off one corporate bond in Signature Bank for $1.8 million .

At June 30, 2023, the book value of the Company's corporate bonds totaled $44.7 million, of which 79% carry an investment-grade credit rating and the remaining are held in non-rated community banks within our markets. As of June 30, 2023, the corporate bond portfolio was comprised of 20 different companies, of which 18 were differing banks. The banks in the portfolio range from the largest U.S. banks to community banks, with the largest exposure being to a global systemically important bank, or "G-SIB", with a book value of $6.7 million as of June 30, 2023 .



At June 30, 2023, the book value of the Company's municipal bonds totaled $105.2 million and all carry an investment-grade credit rating.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023)

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $12.4 million, a decrease of $338,000, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.7 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 13%, compared to last quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $32.7 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was driven by further net interest margin compression of 14 basis points during the second quarter of 2023 to 2.40%.

Funding costs rose 36 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 1.81% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase reflects the impact of the increases in the Federal Funds Interest Rate, which totaled 75 basis points through the first six months of 2023. The increase in short-term interest rates has put a premium on deposits across our markets and has led to a very competitive marketplace. Our deposit beta, excluding brokered deposits, for the second quarter of 2023 was 53.9%, and from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 was 47.5%.



Yield on average interest-earning assets rose 20 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.12% for the second quarter of 2023 as our loan yield increased 23 basis points over this same period. The increase reflects the repricing of existing loans, higher loan pricing of new originations and continued redeployment of investment cash flows to fund loan growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

Asset quality remained very strong in the second quarter of 2023, although the risk of a macroeconomic slow-down in future periods remains consistent with the previous quarter's forecast. The Company continues to monitor any indicators of potential credit risk that would require additional ACL coverage should we enter into an economic slow-down. At June 30, 2023, the ACL on loans was 0.90% of total loans and was 7.1 times total non-performing loans, compared to 0.91% and 7.3 times, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and 0.92% and 7.2 times, respectively, at December 31, 2022 .

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Increase / (Decrease) Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 305

$ 439

$ (134) Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet

credit exposures

(202)

(275)

73 Provision for credit losses - HTM debt

securities

-

1,838

(1,838) Provision for credit losses

$ 103

$ 2,002

$ (1,899)

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company wrote-off its Signature Bank corporate bond totaling $1.8 million and recognized the write-off as a provision for credit losses on HTM debt securities.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $10.1 million, an increase of $244,000, or 2%, over the first quarter of 2023. The increases were across all categories with the exception of other income, which was lower primarily due to less back-to-back loan swap fee income of $280,000, and mortgage banking income, which was lower primarily due to the change in fair value of the residential mortgage loan pipeline on a linked-quarter basis.

The Company sold $36.0 million, or 34%, of its residential mortgage originations in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $35.1 million, or 40%, in the previous quarter. Over the coming quarters, the Company anticipates its sale volume as a percent of total production will increase as it manages its on-books production in the current interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $27.1 million, an increase of $978,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 63.42% and 63.07%, respectively, compared to 59.27% and 58.96% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios on a linked quarter-basis reflects the decrease in revenues from net interest income and increased expenses. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company's overhead ratio, which compares annualized non-interest expense for the quarter to average assets, was 1.90%, compared to 1.84% for the first quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits costs increased 5% on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to higher incentive compensation expense due to the timing of annual incentive compensation true-ups that were paid out last quarter.



Consulting and other professional fees increased by $320,000 on a linked quarter basis, primarily due timing of the annual equity award grant to the Company's independent directors in the second quarter of each year.



Net occupancy costs decreased by $227,000 on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to seasonality between periods as we generally experience higher heating and related costs in the first quarter during the winter months within our markets.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)













At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share

data)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,211,679

$ 1,249,882

$ 1,352,882

$ 1,211,679

$ 1,352,882 Loans

4,112,271

4,073,108

3,724,227

4,112,271

3,724,227 Allowance for credit losses on loans

36,983

37,134

34,244

36,983

34,244 Total assets

5,750,001

5,716,605

5,466,496

5,750,001

5,466,496 Deposits

4,693,745

4,642,734

4,527,061

4,693,745

4,527,061 Borrowings

492,513

530,649

415,833

492,513

415,833 Shareholders' equity

467,376

464,874

446,381

467,376

446,381 Operating and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 12,389

$ 12,727

$ 15,026

$ 25,116

$ 31,821 Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit

losses(1)

15,657

17,981

21,119

33,638

41,100 Diluted earnings per share

0.85

0.87

1.02

1.72

2.15 Cash dividends declared per share

0.42

0.42

0.40

0.84

0.80 Book value per share

32.11

31.87

30.52

32.11

30.52 Tangible book value per share(1)

25.52

25.28

23.92

25.52

23.92 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.87 %

0.91 %

1.11 %

0.89 %

1.18 % Return on average equity

10.66 %

11.16 %

13.16 %

10.91 %

13.06 % Return on average tangible equity(1)

13.55 %

14.21 %

16.83 %

13.88 %

16.38 % GAAP efficiency ratio

63.42 %

59.27 %

55.70 %

61.31 %

56.21 % Efficiency ratio(1)

63.07 %

58.96 %

55.42 %

60.99 %

55.94 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.40 %

2.54 %

2.84 %

2.47 %

2.85 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.92 %

0.90 %

0.92 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.11 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.04 %

0.02 %

- %

0.03 %

0.02 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

8.13 %

8.13 %

8.17 %

8.13 %

8.17 % Tangible common equity ratio(1)

6.57 %

6.56 %

6.51 %

6.57 %

6.51 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.29 %

9.24 %

9.25 %

9.29 %

9.25 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.90 %

11.90 %

12.04 %

11.90 %

12.04 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.92 %

13.95 %

14.15 %

13.92 %

14.15 %























(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)













(In thousands)

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

June 30,

2022 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 94,278

$ 75,427

$ 76,423 Investments:











Trading securities

4,235

3,990

3,808 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $757,959, $796,960, and

$864,600 respectively)

658,205

695,875

788,123 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $495,590, $506,193 and

$537,538 respectively)

534,584

546,583

546,520 Other investments

14,655

12,713

14,431 Total investments

1,211,679

1,259,161

1,352,882 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $11,685, $5,259, and $3,380 respectively)

12,036

5,197

3,340 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,677,002

1,624,937

1,532,914 Commercial

421,977

429,499

421,220 SBA PPP

460

632

2,509 Residential real estate

1,760,443

1,700,266

1,517,239 Consumer and home equity

252,389

255,019

250,345 Total loans

4,112,271

4,010,353

3,724,227 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(36,983)

(36,922)

(34,244) Net loans

4,075,288

3,973,431

3,689,983 Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

95,964

96,260

96,573 Other assets

260,756

262,374

247,295 Total assets

$ 5,750,001

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,466,496 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,015,184

$ 1,141,753

$ 1,228,146 Interest checking

1,627,250

1,763,850

1,448,408 Savings and money market

1,377,791

1,439,622

1,470,720 Certificates of deposit

449,265

300,451

296,408 Brokered deposits

224,255

181,253

83,379 Total deposits

4,693,745

4,826,929

4,527,061 Short-term borrowings

448,182

265,176

371,502 Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities

96,367

84,136

77,221 Total liabilities

5,282,625

5,220,572

5,020,115 Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' equity











Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

14,554,778, 14,567,325 and 14,625,041 shares on June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022

and June 30, 2022, respectively

114,302

115,069

116,825 Retained earnings

475,008

462,164

444,522 Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(127,829)

(131,539)

(116,037) Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

6,213

5,891

3,985 Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(318)

(307)

(2,914) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(121,934)

(125,955)

(114,966) Total shareholders' equity

467,376

451,278

446,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,750,001

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,466,496

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)













For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 48,645

$ 45,332

$ 33,121

$ 93,977

$ 65,156 Taxable interest on investments

5,852

5,963

5,850

11,815

11,639 Nontaxable interest on investments

762

763

770

1,525

1,534 Dividend income

267

219

106

486

212 Other interest income

529

448

183

977

347 Total interest income

56,055

52,725

40,030

108,780

78,888 Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

19,245

15,832

2,510

35,077

4,343 Interest on borrowings

3,587

2,085

454

5,672

585 Interest on junior subordinated debentures

533

528

532

1,061

1,061 Total interest expense

23,365

18,445

3,496

41,810

5,989 Net interest income

32,690

34,280

36,534

66,970

72,899 Provision for credit losses

103

2,002

2,345

2,105

1,270 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

32,587

32,278

34,189

64,865

71,629 Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,079

2,938

3,213

6,017

6,137 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,935

1,762

1,931

3,697

3,764 Income from fiduciary services

1,775

1,600

1,681

3,375

3,312 Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,152

1,093

1,272

2,245

2,266 Mortgage banking income, net

590

716

1,517

1,306

2,551 Bank-owned life insurance

613

592

569

1,205

1,145 Net loss on sale of securities

-

-

(9)

-

(9) Other income

966

1,165

967

2,131

1,800 Total non-interest income

10,110

9,866

11,141

19,976

20,966 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,288

14,573

15,402

29,861

30,908 Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,179

3,211

3,202

6,390

6,334 Net occupancy costs

1,852

2,079

1,806

3,931

3,950 Debit card expense

1,262

1,201

1,134

2,463

2,200 Consulting and professional fees

1,375

1,055

1,293

2,430

2,300 Regulatory assessments

868

845

515

1,713

1,170 Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

148

148

157

296

313 Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

4

5

38

9

(47) Other expenses

3,167

3,048

3,009

6,215

5,637 Total non-interest expense

27,143

26,165

26,556

53,308

52,765 Income before income tax expense

15,554

15,979

18,774

31,533

39,830 Income Tax Expense

3,165

3,252

3,748

6,417

8,009 Net Income

$ 12,389

$ 12,727

$ 15,026

$ 25,116

$ 31,821 Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.85

$ 0.87

$ 1.02

$ 1.72

$ 2.16 Diluted earnings per share

0.85

0.87

1.02

1.72

2.15

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)













Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 27,008

$ 26,018

$ 51,018

4.90 %

3.89 %

0.43 % Investments - taxable

1,212,942

1,237,351

1,366,612

2.08 %

2.06 %

1.78 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

105,210

105,502

112,954

3.67 %

3.66 %

3.45 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,670,299

1,646,005

1,500,284

4.75 %

4.61 %

3.73 % Commercial(1)

405,485

409,112

399,240

5.83 %

5.49 %

3.64 % SBA PPP

512

594

4,696

4.27 %

2.55 %

13.88 % Municipal(1)

17,484

15,997

18,633

3.98 %

3.56 %

3.13 % Residential real estate

1,748,443

1,715,192

1,457,639

4.06 %

3.78 %

3.42 % Consumer and home equity

253,308

253,760

240,967

7.53 %

7.10 %

4.26 % Total loans

4,095,531

4,040,660

3,621,459

4.73 %

4.50 %

3.64 % Total interest-earning assets

5,440,691

5,409,531

5,152,043

4.12 %

3.92 %

3.11 % Other assets

271,822

278,136

259,592











Total assets

$ 5,712,513

$ 5,687,667

$ 5,411,635





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 999,809

$ 1,076,469

$ 1,199,678

- %

- %

- % Interest checking

1,638,677

1,689,862

1,426,335

2.28 %

2.00 %

0.32 % Savings

685,282

734,804

751,274

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Money market

692,330

699,080

707,176

2.47 %

2.20 %

0.42 % Certificates of deposit

410,272

320,209

298,335

2.55 %

1.73 %

0.44 % Total deposits

4,426,370

4,520,424

4,382,798

1.48 %

1.22 %

0.21 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

237,083

220,559

145,735

4.89 %

4.05 %

0.59 % Customer repurchase agreements

192,428

182,754

223,212

1.47 %

1.07 %

0.40 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

4.83 %

4.83 %

4.81 % Other borrowings

272,737

175,223

85,917

4.23 %

3.71 %

1.07 % Total borrowings

746,579

622,867

499,195

3.77 %

3.13 %

0.97 % Total funding liabilities

5,172,949

5,143,291

4,881,993

1.81 %

1.45 %

0.29 % Other liabilities

73,366

81,725

71,838











Shareholders' equity

466,198

462,651

457,804











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,712,513

$ 5,687,667

$ 5,411,635











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.31 %

2.47 %

2.82 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.40 %

2.54 %

2.84 %















(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)













Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 26,515

$ 75,375

4.41 %

0.23 % Investments - taxable

1,225,079

1,387,971

2.07 %

1.74 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

105,355

113,982

3.67 %

3.41 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,658,219

1,494,824

4.68 %

3.69 % Commercial(1)

407,288

386,147

5.66 %

3.59 % SBA PPP

553

13,145

3.35 %

18.12 % Municipal(1)

16,744

16,937

3.78 %

3.28 % Residential real estate

1,731,911

1,402,838

3.92 %

3.44 % Consumer and home equity

253,533

233,888

7.31 %

4.26 % Total loans

4,068,248

3,547,779

4.61 %

3.67 % Total interest-earning assets

5,425,197

5,125,107

4.02 %

3.09 % Other assets

274,961

291,236







Total assets

$ 5,700,158

$ 5,416,343

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 1,037,927

$ 1,199,567

- %

- % Interest checking

1,664,128

1,420,552

2.14 %

0.26 % Savings

709,907

751,087

0.09 %

0.04 % Money market

695,687

708,708

2.33 %

0.36 % Certificates of deposit

365,489

301,510

2.19 %

0.44 % Total deposits

4,473,138

4,381,424

1.35 %

0.18 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

228,866

160,982

4.49 %

0.57 % Customer repurchase agreements

187,618

215,721

1.28 %

0.33 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

4.83 %

4.83 % Other borrowings

224,249

43,998

4.03 %

1.06 % Total borrowings

685,064

465,032

3.48 %

0.91 % Total funding liabilities

5,158,202

4,846,456

1.63 %

0.25 % Other liabilities

77,522

78,453







Shareholders' equity

464,434

491,434







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,700,158

$ 5,416,343







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.39 %

2.84 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.47 %

2.85 %











(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)





















(In thousands)

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2022

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,781

$ 1,713

$ 1,733

$ 1,562

$ 1,831 Commercial real estate

56

56

57

73

182 Commercial

729

748

715

541

723 Consumer and home equity

482

441

486

589

769 Total non-accrual loans

3,048

2,958

2,991

2,765

3,505 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,140

2,154

2,114

2,285

2,316 Total non-performing loans

5,188

5,112

5,105

5,050

5,821 Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

- Total non-performing assets

$ 5,188

$ 5,112

$ 5,105

$ 5,050

$ 5,821 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,192

$ 313

$ 1,038

$ 2,326

$ 918 Commercial real estate

112

111

323

195

258 Commercial

294

1,030

802

1,344

422 Consumer and home equity

653

684

391

843

577 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,251

$ 2,138

$ 2,554

$ 4,708

$ 2,175 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 36,922

$ 36,922

$ 33,256

$ 33,256

$ 33,256 Provision for loan losses

744

439

4,430

3,788

1,275 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

18

18

66

65

16 Commercial

846

312

1,042

744

561 Consumer and home equity

31

4

134

130

84 Total charge-offs

895

334

1,242

939

661 Total recoveries

(212)

(107)

(478)

(437)

(374) Net charge-offs

683

227

764

502

287 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 36,983

$ 37,134

$ 36,922

$ 36,542

$ 34,244 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 36,983

$ 37,134

$ 36,922

$ 36,542

$ 34,244 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

2,788

2,990

3,265

3,441

3,190 ACL, end of period

$ 39,771

$ 40,124

$ 40,187

$ 39,983

$ 37,434 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.11 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.90 %

0.91 %

0.92 %

0.95 %

0.92 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

- % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

712.86 %

726.41 %

723.25 %

723.60 %

588.28 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.12 %

0.06 %























(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



















Return on Average Tangible Equity:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net income, as presented

$ 12,389

$ 12,727

$ 15,026

$ 25,116

$ 31,821 Add: amortization of core deposit intangible

assets, net of tax(1)

117

117

124

234

247 Net income, adjusted for amortization of core

deposit intangible assets

$ 12,506

$ 12,844

$ 15,150

$ 25,350

$ 32,068 Average equity, as presented

$ 466,198

$ 462,651

$ 457,804

$ 464,434

$ 491,434 Less: average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets

(96,036)

(96,191)

(96,648)

(96,113)

(96,731) Average tangible equity

$ 370,162

$ 366,460

$ 361,156

$ 368,321

$ 394,703 Return on average equity

10.66 %

11.16 %

13.16 %

10.91 %

13.06 % Return on average tangible equity

13.55 %

14.21 %

16.83 %

13.88 %

16.38 %























(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 27,143

$ 26,165

$ 26,556

$ 53,308

$ 52,765 Net interest income, as presented

$ 32,690

$ 34,280

$ 36,534

$ 66,970

$ 72,899 Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

235

229

231

464

458 Non-interest income, as presented

10,110

9,866

11,141

19,976

20,966 Add: net loss on sale of securities

-

-

9

-

9 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest

income

$ 43,035

$ 44,375

$ 47,915

$ 87,410

$ 94,332 GAAP efficiency ratio

63.42 %

59.27 %

55.70 %

61.31 %

56.21 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

63.07 %

58.96 %

55.42 %

60.99 %

55.94 %























(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision and SBA PPP Loan Income:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net income, as presented

$ 12,389

$ 12,727

$ 15,026

$ 25,116

$ 31,821 Add: provision for credit losses

103

2,002

2,345

2,105

1,270 Add: income tax expense

3,165

3,252

3,748

6,417

8,009 Earnings before income taxes and provision

for credit losses

15,657

17,981

21,119

33,638

41,100 Less: SBA PPP loan income

(6)

(4)

(165)

(9)

(1,198) Earnings before income taxes and provision

for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 15,651

$ 17,977

$ 20,954

$ 33,629

$ 39,902

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 467,376

$ 464,874

$ 446,381 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,964)

(96,112)

(96,573) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 371,412

$ 368,762

$ 349,808 Shares outstanding at period end

14,554,778

14,587,906

14,625,041 Book value per share

$ 32.11

$ 31.87

$ 30.52 Tangible book value per share

25.52

25.28

23.92 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,750,001

$ 5,716,605

$ 5,466,496 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,964)

(96,112)

(96,573) Tangible assets

$ 5,654,037

$ 5,620,493

$ 5,369,923 Common equity ratio

8.13 %

8.13 %

8.17 % Tangible common equity ratio

6.57 %

6.56 %

6.51 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022 Total deposits

$ 4,693,745

$ 4,642,734

$ 4,527,061 Less: certificates of deposit

(449,265)

(360,103)

(296,408) Less: brokered deposits

(224,255)

(215,949)

(83,379) Core deposits

$ 4,020,225

$ 4,066,682

$ 4,147,274

Average Core Deposits:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Total average deposits, as presented(1)

$ 4,426,370

$ 4,520,424

$ 4,382,798

$ 4,473,138

$ 4,381,424 Less: average certificates of deposit

(410,272)

(320,209)

(298,335)

(365,489)

(301,510) Average core deposits

$ 4,016,098

$ 4,200,215

$ 4,084,463

$ 4,107,649

$ 4,079,914























(1) Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

