WKN: 919326 | ISIN: US3208171096 | Ticker-Symbol: FM5
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:01 Uhr
29,000 Euro
+0,800
+2,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60029,20019:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2023 | 14:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.02, compared to $38.5 million and $.63 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted net income1 was $60.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share1 totaled $1.02, compared to $60.0 million and $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.07 percent
  • Total loans grew $46.7 million, or 1.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent annualized when excluding non-relationship based commercial loan sales that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.
  • Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis
  • Nonaccrual loans totaled $69.2 million compared to $46.6 million on a linked quarter basis
  • The efficiency ratio totaled 52.21 percent for the quarter

MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results. Performance remains healthy and strong and our teams continue to meet the demands of our communities and client base."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the "Corporation) has reported second quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $60.4 million compared to $38.5 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.02 per share compared to the second quarter of 2022 result of $.63 per share. Prior year results included acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Level One of $29.3 million resulting in a reduction of $.38 of diluted earnings per common share.

Total assets equaled $18.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $1.0 billion, or 9.2 percent and were offset by the non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million and PPP loan forgiveness of $29.6 million. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent, when excluding the loan sale that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.

Investments, totaling $3.9 billion, decreased $738.5 million, or 16.0 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $165.9 million, or 16.4 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was primarily due to $101.0 million of bond sales.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $10.3 million over the past twelve months. Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 84.3 percent.

The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (ACL) totaled $221.1 million as of quarter-end, or 1.80 percent of total loans, a decrease of $5.1 million from prior year. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $1.9 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.43 percent for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13 basis points compared to 0.30 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Net-interest income, totaling $137.8 million for the quarter, declined $6.3 million, or 4.4 percent, compared to prior quarter and increased $9.2 million, or 7.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.39 percent, declined by 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023 but increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net-interest margin, excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans, totaled 3.34 percent, a decrease of 18 basis points compared to 3.52 percent for the first quarter of 2023 but an increase of 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net-interest margin.

Non-interest income, totaling $26.3 million for the quarter, increased $1.3 million or 5.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023 but decreased $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The increase over first quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans and BOLI death benefit gains.

Non-interest expense totaled $92.6 million for the quarter, a decline of $1.1 million from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was from lower salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by increases in FDIC assessments and other real estate owned and foreclosure expense.

The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.48 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.07 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.99 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong liquidity and capital positions.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc7becea7282048a2b5559e10b25ca4af)

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/athyqu7i) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 25, 2024.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like "believe", "continue", "pattern", "estimate", "project", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "might", "can", "may", or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants' goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants' business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants' loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants' risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants' affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants' business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants' past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30,
2023 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$108,975 $212,559
Interest-bearing deposits 219,480 136,702
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,891,491 4,630,030
Loans held for sale 27,297 9,060
Loans 12,270,233 11,397,417
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147) (226,275)
Net loans 12,049,086 11,171,142
Premises and equipment 114,402 117,757
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842 38,111
Interest receivable 89,784 68,728
Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465 753,649
Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020 323,013
Other real estate owned 7,685 6,521
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724 114,965
Other assets 254,161 198,255
TOTAL ASSETS$17,968,412 $17,780,492
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing$2,636,017 $3,435,331
Interest-bearing 11,945,138 11,135,538
Total Deposits 14,581,155 14,570,869
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased - 100,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472 186,468
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480 598,865
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325 151,299
Total Borrowings 1,027,277 1,036,632
Interest payable 13,595 2,978
Other liabilities 200,820 192,372
Total Liabilities 15,822,847 15,802,851
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 59,297,148 and 59,059,866 shares 7,412 7,383
Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593 1,226,378
Retained earnings 1,097,399 917,311
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964) (198,556)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565 1,977,641
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$17,968,412 $17,780,492
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable:
Taxable$186,256 $106,787 $358,609 $185,862
Tax-exempt 7,760 5,990 15,469 11,694
Investment securities:
Taxable 8,886 10,372 17,973 18,882
Tax-exempt 14,279 17,212 30,349 33,087
Deposits with financial institutions 3,164 610 3,801 840
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020 175 1,562 321
Total Interest Income 221,365 141,146 427,763 250,686
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 73,201 8,485 123,886 12,779
Federal funds purchased 123 76 1,420 76
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979 134 1,827 223
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815 1,774 13,879 2,992
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412 2,016 4,797 3,675
Total Interest Expense 83,530 12,485 145,809 19,745
NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835 128,661 281,954 230,941
Provision for credit losses - loans - 16,755 - 16,755
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835 111,906 281,954 214,186
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813 7,690 15,172 14,109
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397 7,634 15,259 14,966
Card payment fees 4,537 5,175 9,709 10,898
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632 3,226 6,031 5,425
Derivative hedge fees 672 1,444 1,820 2,362
Other customer fees 742 662 1,259 1,072
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096 1,308 3,384 3,004
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392) 90 (2,963) 656
Other income 822 1,048 1,645 1,682
Total Non-Interest Income 26,319 28,277 51,316 54,174
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 54,753 56,041 112,212 98,560
Net occupancy 6,674 6,648 13,933 12,835
Equipment 6,181 6,720 12,307 11,800
Marketing 1,102 1,414 2,411 2,150
Outside data processing fees 6,604 4,881 12,717 9,244
Printing and office supplies 434 381 817 726
Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,303 4,379 3,669
FDIC assessments 2,740 2,924 4,136 5,116
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916 (266) 898 298
Professional and other outside services 4,660 10,267 8,358 13,220
Other expenses 6,347 6,000 14,145 12,020
Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593 97,313 186,313 169,638
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561 42,870 146,957 98,722
Income tax expense 10,699 3,879 22,016 11,145
NET INCOME 60,862 38,991 124,941 87,577
Preferred stock dividends 469 469 938 469
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$60,393 $38,522 $124,003 $87,108
Per Share Data:
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02 $0.64 $2.09 $1.55
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02 $0.63 $2.09 $1.54
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.34 $0.32 $0.66 $0.61
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,308 59,446 56,516
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)$1,905 $263 $2,130 $(324)
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Assets$18,170,649 $17,778,221 $18,096,832 $16,627,804
Total Loans 12,369,673 11,175,188 12,253,176 10,220,860
Total Earning Assets 16,968,465 16,435,747 16,896,834 15,355,265
Total Deposits 14,719,913 14,809,528 14,572,480 13,819,111
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,139,877 2,021,123 2,111,658 1,956,532
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on Average Assets 1.34% 0.88% 1.38% 1.05%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29 7.62 11.74 8.90
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04 12.91 18.91 13.98
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38 92.45 93.37 92.35
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80 1.98 1.80 1.98
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.03 (0.01)
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78 11.37 11.67 11.77
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36 3.58 5.21 3.42
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97 0.30 1.73 0.26
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39 3.28 3.48 3.16
Efficiency Ratio 52.21 58.45 51.96 55.90
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$23.34 $20.45 $23.34 $20.45
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Non-Accrual Loans$69,240 $46,576 $42,324 $43,508 $45,970
Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR) - - 224 195 233
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 69,240 46,576 42,548 43,703 46,203
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 76,925 54,353 48,979 50,157 52,724
90+ Days Delinquent 428 7,032 1,737 764 592
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$77,353 $61,385 $50,716 $50,921 $53,316
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$221,147 $223,052 $223,277 $226,702 $226,275
Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,905 225 2,674 (427) 263
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.43% 0.30% 0.27% 0.28% 0.30%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.43% 0.34% 0.28% 0.29% 0.30%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.63% 0.44% 0.41% 0.43% 0.46%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.80% 1.82% 1.86% 1.94% 1.98%
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06% 0.01% 0.12% (0.01) % 0.01%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$108,975 $125,818 $122,594 $119,532 $212,559
Interest-bearing deposits 219,480 352,695 126,061 179,593 136,702
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,891,491 4,057,389 4,263,788 4,294,768 4,630,030
Loans held for sale 27,297 9,408 9,094 25,394 9,060
Loans 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147) (223,052) (223,277) (226,702) (226,275)
Net loans 12,049,086 12,018,409 11,780,617 11,423,300 11,171,142
Premises and equipment 114,402 115,857 117,118 116,306 117,757
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842 41,878 38,525 38,056 38,111
Interest receivable 89,784 85,515 85,070 71,605 68,728
Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465 745,647 747,844 750,713 753,649
Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020 309,090 308,311 306,932 323,013
Other real estate owned 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724 103,070 111,222 142,110 114,965
Other assets 254,161 206,355 221,631 244,222 198,255
TOTAL ASSETS$17,968,412 $18,178,908 $17,938,306 $17,718,985 $17,780,492
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing$2,636,017 $2,964,355 $3,173,417 $3,356,651 $3,435,331
Interest-bearing 11,945,138 11,738,932 11,209,328 11,078,174 11,135,538
Total Deposits 14,581,155 14,703,287 14,382,745 14,434,825 14,570,869
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased - 20 171,560 185,000 100,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472 179,067 167,413 194,482 186,468
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480 823,577 823,674 643,769 598,865
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325 151,312 151,298 151,301 151,299
Total Borrowings 1,027,277 1,153,976 1,313,945 1,174,552 1,036,632
Interest payable 13,595 11,979 7,530 4,971 2,978
Other liabilities 200,820 187,218 199,316 197,971 192,372
Total Liabilities 15,822,847 16,056,460 15,903,536 15,812,319 15,802,851
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding 7,412 7,407 7,396 7,393 7,383
Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593 1,231,532 1,228,626 1,226,695 1,226,378
Retained earnings 1,097,399 1,057,298 1,012,774 961,542 917,311
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964) (198,914) (239,151) (314,089) (198,556)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565 2,122,448 2,034,770 1,906,666 1,977,641
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$17,968,412 $18,178,908 $17,938,306 $17,718,985 $17,780,492
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable:
Taxable$186,256 $172,353 $156,102 $128,504 $106,787
Tax-exempt 7,760 7,709 6,930 6,500 5,990
Investment securities:
Taxable 8,886 9,087 9,417 10,055 10,372
Tax-exempt 14,279 16,070 17,033 17,261 17,212
Deposits with financial institutions 3,164 637 959 704 610
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020 542 541 314 175
Total Interest Income 221,365 206,398 190,982 163,338 141,146
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 73,201 50,685 33,516 16,644 8,485
Federal funds purchased 123 1,297 808 418 76
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979 848 541 372 134
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815 7,064 4,932 3,493 1,774
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412 2,385 2,229 2,105 2,016
Total Interest Expense 83,530 62,279 42,026 23,032 12,485
NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 128,661
Provision for credit losses - loans - - - - 16,755
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 111,906
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813 7,359 7,097 7,165 7,690
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397 7,862 7,501 7,221 7,634
Card payment fees 4,537 5,172 4,533 4,776 5,175
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632 2,399 2,087 2,543 3,226
Derivative hedge fees 672 1,148 326 700 1,444
Other customer fees 742 517 362 501 662
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096 1,288 1,515 6,655 1,308
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392) (1,571) 57 481 90
Other income (loss) 822 823 672 (425) 1,048
Total Non-Interest Income 26,319 24,997 24,150 29,617 28,277
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 54,753 57,459 52,331 56,002 56,041
Net occupancy 6,674 7,259 6,638 6,738 6,648
Equipment 6,181 6,126 6,148 5,997 6,720
Marketing 1,102 1,309 3,157 2,401 1,414
Outside data processing fees 6,604 6,113 5,611 6,827 4,881
Printing and office supplies 434 383 390 472 381
Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,197 2,303 2,303 2,303
FDIC assessments 2,740 1,396 2,295 2,824 2,924
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916 (18) 197 328 (266)
Professional and other outside services 4,660 3,698 3,961 4,461 10,267
Other expenses 6,347 7,798 6,668 8,025 6,000
Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593 93,720 89,699 96,378 97,313
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561 75,396 83,407 73,545 42,870
Income tax expense 10,699 11,317 12,647 9,793 3,879
NET INCOME 60,862 64,079 70,760 63,752 38,991
Preferred stock dividends 469 469 468 469 469
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$60,393 $63,610 $70,292 $63,283 $38,522
Per Share Data:
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02 $1.07 $1.20 $1.08 $0.64
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1.02 $1.07 $1.19 $1.08 $0.63
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.34 $0.32 $0.32 $0.32 $0.32
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on Average Assets 1.34% 1.42% 1.59% 1.43% 0.88%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29 12.21 14.36 12.54 7.62
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04 19.82 24.21 20.85 12.91
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38 93.35 93.66 92.90 92.45
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80 1.82 1.86 1.94 1.98
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.12 (0.01) 0.01
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78 11.56 10.98 11.36 11.37
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36 5.06 4.73 4.11 3.58
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97 1.48 1.01 0.56 0.30
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39 3.58 3.72 3.55 3.28
Efficiency Ratio 52.21 51.72 48.60 53.34 58.45
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$23.34 $22.93 $21.45 $19.26 $20.45
LOANS
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Commercial and industrial loans$3,531,395 $3,502,204 $3,437,126 $3,330,529 $3,297,477
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 230,003 219,598 241,793 221,954 214,904
Real estate loans:
Construction 949,918 960,979 835,582 828,923 745,983
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,379,819 2,375,410 2,407,475 2,299,272 2,423,185
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,179,739 1,244,117 1,246,528 1,268,567 1,264,563
Residential 2,248,473 2,185,943 2,096,655 1,990,668 1,813,297
Home equity 614,366 621,354 630,632 621,619 586,108
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 172,896 172,389 175,211 173,225 157,264
Public finance and other commercial loans 963,624 959,467 932,892 915,245 894,636
Loans 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417
Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147) (223,052) (223,277) (226,702) (226,275)
NET LOANS$12,049,086 $12,018,409 $11,780,617 $11,423,300 $11,171,142
DEPOSITS
(Dollars In Thousands)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022
Demand deposits$8,045,455 $8,422,387 $8,448,797 $8,534,950 $8,785,889
Savings deposits 4,530,255 4,499,487 4,657,140 5,054,490 4,875,880
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,160,303 1,040,379 742,539 443,588 436,942
Other certificates and time deposits 680,965 574,886 468,712 381,365 446,973
Brokered certificates of deposits 164,177 166,148 65,557 20,432 25,185
TOTAL DEPOSITS$14,581,155 $14,703,287 $14,382,745 $14,434,825 $14,570,869
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits$343,253 $3,164 3.69% $329,626 $610 0.74%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,873 1,020 9.74 38,111 175 1.84
Investment Securities:(1)
Taxable 1,876,676 8,886 1.89 2,189,193 10,372 1.90
Tax-exempt(2) 2,336,990 18,075 3.09 2,703,629 21,788 3.22
Total Investment Securities 4,213,666 26,961 2.56 4,892,822 32,160 2.63
Loans held for sale 19,328 300 6.21 28,491 315 4.42
Loans:(3)
Commercial 8,605,339 150,766 7.01 8,134,050 85,867 4.22
Real estate mortgage 2,031,136 20,345 4.01 1,458,317 12,657 3.47
Installment 831,775 14,844 7.14 772,610 7,948 4.11
Tax-exempt(2) 882,095 9,823 4.45 781,720 7,582 3.88
Total Loans 12,369,673 196,078 6.34 11,175,188 114,369 4.09
Total Earning Assets 16,968,465 227,223 5.36% 16,435,747 147,314 3.58%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,202,184 1,342,474
TOTAL ASSETS$18,170,649 $17,778,221
LIABILITIES
Interest-Bearing Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposits$5,546,232 $34,574 2.49% $5,372,474 $4,569 0.34%
Money market deposits 2,766,876 18,684 2.70 3,024,560 2,130 0.28
Savings deposits 1,724,816 3,884 0.90 1,966,054 916 0.19
Certificates and other time deposits 1,883,998 16,059 3.41 948,799 870 0.37
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,921,922 73,201 2.46 11,311,887 8,485 0.30
Borrowings 1,110,486 10,329 3.72 818,851 4,000 1.95
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,032,408 83,530 2.56 12,130,738 12,485 0.41
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,797,991 3,497,641
Other liabilities 200,373 128,719
Total Liabilities 16,030,772 15,757,098
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,139,877 2,021,123
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$18,170,649 83,530 $17,778,221 12,485
Net Interest Income (FTE) $143,693 $134,829
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.80% 3.17%
Net Interest Margin (FTE):
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.36% 3.58%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.97% 0.30%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.39% 3.28%
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $5,858 and $6,168 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits$258,504 $3,801 2.94% $406,698 $840 0.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 40,821 1,562 7.65 33,040 321 1.94
Investment Securities:(1)
Taxable 1,900,247 17,973 1.89 2,074,074 18,882 1.82
Tax-exempt(2) 2,444,086 38,416 3.14 2,620,593 41,882 3.20
Total Investment Securities 4,344,333 56,389 2.60 4,694,667 60,764 2.59
Loans held for sale 21,952 660 6.01 18,181 355 3.91
Loans:(3)
Commercial 8,544,945 290,428 6.80 7,504,740 150,545 4.01
Real estate mortgage 1,972,680 38,736 3.93 1,191,075 20,497 3.44
Installment 836,088 28,785 6.89 741,994 14,465 3.90
Tax-exempt(2) 877,511 19,581 4.46 764,870 14,803 3.87
Total Loans 12,253,176 378,190 6.17 10,220,860 200,665 3.93
Total Earning Assets 16,896,834 439,942 5.21% 15,355,265 262,590 3.42%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,199,998 1,272,539
Total Assets$18,096,832 $16,627,804
Liabilities:
Interest-Bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing deposits$5,405,696 $59,237 2.19% $5,200,923 $6,977 0.27%
Money market deposits 2,756,519 32,261 2.34 2,770,904 3,002 0.22
Savings deposits 1,775,233 6,849 0.77 1,917,005 1,357 0.14
Certificates and other time deposits 1,676,291 25,539 3.05 813,482 1,443 0.35
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,613,739 123,886 2.13 10,702,314 12,779 0.24
Borrowings 1,201,392 21,923 3.65 718,270 6,966 1.94
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,815,131 145,809 2.28 11,420,584 19,745 0.35
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,958,741 3,116,797
Other liabilities 211,302 133,891
Total Liabilities 15,985,174 14,671,272
Stockholders' Equity 2,111,658 1,956,532
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$18,096,832 145,809 $16,627,804 19,745
Net Interest Income (FTE) $294,133 $242,845
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.93% 3.07%
Net Interest Margin (FTE):
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.21% 3.42%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.73% 0.26%
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.48% 3.16%
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $12,179 and $11,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP$60,393 $63,610 $70,292 $63,283 $38,522 $124,003 $87,108
Adjustments:
PPP loan income (9) (25) (109) (323) (891) (34) (2,775)
Acquisition-related expenses - - 413 3,417 12,549 - 12,701
Acquisition-related provision expense - - - - 16,755 - 16,755
Tax on adjustment 2 6 (75) (759) (6,967) 8 (6,542)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP$60,386 $63,591 $70,521 $65,618 $59,968 $123,977 $107,247
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308 59,446 56,516
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP$1.02 $1.07 $1.19 $1.08 $0.63 $2.09 $1.54
Adjustments:
PPP loan income - - (0.01) - (0.01) - (0.05)
Acquisition-related expenses - - 0.01 0.05 0.22 - 0.22
Acquisition-related provision expense - - - - 0.30 - 0.30
Tax on adjustment - - - (0.01) (0.13) - (0.12)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP$1.02 $1.07 $1.19 $1.12 $1.01 $2.09 $1.89
RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)$2,139,877 $2,083,125 $1,958,041 $2,018,156 $2,021,123 $2,111,658 $1,956,532
Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125) (25,125) (25,125) (25,125) (25,125) (25,125) (12,625)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (737,489) (739,190) (741,632) (744,069) (745,614) (738,334) (656,042)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)$1,377,263 $1,318,810 $1,191,284 $1,248,962 $1,250,384 $1,348,199 $1,287,865
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$60,393 $63,610 $70,292 $63,283 $38,521 $124,003 $87,108
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,724 1,734 1,819 1,819 1,820 3,458 2,898
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)$62,117 $65,344 $72,111 $65,102 $40,341 $127,461 $90,006
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 18.04% 19.82% 24.21% 20.85% 12.91% 18.91% 13.98%

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com


