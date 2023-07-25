First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $60.4 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.02, compared to $38.5 million and $.63 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income 1 was $60.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 totaled $1.02, compared to $60.0 million and $1.01 in the second quarter of 2022, and $63.6 million and $1.07 in the first quarter of 2023.

Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.07 percent

Total loans grew $46.7 million, or 1.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent annualized when excluding non-relationship based commercial loan sales that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.

Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis

Nonaccrual loans totaled $69.2 million compared to $46.6 million on a linked quarter basis

The efficiency ratio totaled 52.21 percent for the quarter

MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results. Performance remains healthy and strong and our teams continue to meet the demands of our communities and client base."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the "Corporation) has reported second quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $60.4 million compared to $38.5 million during the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.02 per share compared to the second quarter of 2022 result of $.63 per share. Prior year results included acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Level One of $29.3 million resulting in a reduction of $.38 of diluted earnings per common share.

Total assets equaled $18.0 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $1.0 billion, or 9.2 percent and were offset by the non-relationship based commercial loan sale of $116.6 million and PPP loan forgiveness of $29.6 million. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $163.2 million, or 5.4 percent, when excluding the loan sale that occurred during the quarter of $116.6 million.

Investments, totaling $3.9 billion, decreased $738.5 million, or 16.0 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $165.9 million, or 16.4 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was primarily due to $101.0 million of bond sales.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $10.3 million over the past twelve months. Total deposits declined $122.1 million, or 3.3 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 84.3 percent.

The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (ACL) totaled $221.1 million as of quarter-end, or 1.80 percent of total loans, a decrease of $5.1 million from prior year. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $1.9 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.43 percent for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 13 basis points compared to 0.30 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Net-interest income, totaling $137.8 million for the quarter, declined $6.3 million, or 4.4 percent, compared to prior quarter and increased $9.2 million, or 7.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.39 percent, declined by 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023 but increased 11 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net-interest margin, excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans, totaled 3.34 percent, a decrease of 18 basis points compared to 3.52 percent for the first quarter of 2023 but an increase of 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and mix offset the increase in earning asset yields reducing net-interest margin.

Non-interest income, totaling $26.3 million for the quarter, increased $1.3 million or 5.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023 but decreased $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The increase over first quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans and BOLI death benefit gains.

Non-interest expense totaled $92.6 million for the quarter, a decline of $1.1 million from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was from lower salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by increases in FDIC assessments and other real estate owned and foreclosure expense.

The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.48 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.07 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.99 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong liquidity and capital positions.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for reconciliation

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like "believe", "continue", "pattern", "estimate", "project", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "might", "can", "may", or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants' goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants' business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants' loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants' risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants' affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants' business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants' past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,975 $ 212,559 Interest-bearing deposits 219,480 136,702 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,891,491 4,630,030 Loans held for sale 27,297 9,060 Loans 12,270,233 11,397,417 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147 ) (226,275 ) Net loans 12,049,086 11,171,142 Premises and equipment 114,402 117,757 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842 38,111 Interest receivable 89,784 68,728 Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465 753,649 Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020 323,013 Other real estate owned 7,685 6,521 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724 114,965 Other assets 254,161 198,255 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,968,412 $ 17,780,492 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,636,017 $ 3,435,331 Interest-bearing 11,945,138 11,135,538 Total Deposits 14,581,155 14,570,869 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased - 100,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472 186,468 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480 598,865 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325 151,299 Total Borrowings 1,027,277 1,036,632 Interest payable 13,595 2,978 Other liabilities 200,820 192,372 Total Liabilities 15,822,847 15,802,851 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,297,148 and 59,059,866 shares 7,412 7,383 Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593 1,226,378 Retained earnings 1,097,399 917,311 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964 ) (198,556 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565 1,977,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,968,412 $ 17,780,492

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 186,256 $ 106,787 $ 358,609 $ 185,862 Tax-exempt 7,760 5,990 15,469 11,694 Investment securities: Taxable 8,886 10,372 17,973 18,882 Tax-exempt 14,279 17,212 30,349 33,087 Deposits with financial institutions 3,164 610 3,801 840 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020 175 1,562 321 Total Interest Income 221,365 141,146 427,763 250,686 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 73,201 8,485 123,886 12,779 Federal funds purchased 123 76 1,420 76 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979 134 1,827 223 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815 1,774 13,879 2,992 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412 2,016 4,797 3,675 Total Interest Expense 83,530 12,485 145,809 19,745 NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835 128,661 281,954 230,941 Provision for credit losses - loans - 16,755 - 16,755 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835 111,906 281,954 214,186 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813 7,690 15,172 14,109 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397 7,634 15,259 14,966 Card payment fees 4,537 5,175 9,709 10,898 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632 3,226 6,031 5,425 Derivative hedge fees 672 1,444 1,820 2,362 Other customer fees 742 662 1,259 1,072 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096 1,308 3,384 3,004 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392 ) 90 (2,963 ) 656 Other income 822 1,048 1,645 1,682 Total Non-Interest Income 26,319 28,277 51,316 54,174 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,753 56,041 112,212 98,560 Net occupancy 6,674 6,648 13,933 12,835 Equipment 6,181 6,720 12,307 11,800 Marketing 1,102 1,414 2,411 2,150 Outside data processing fees 6,604 4,881 12,717 9,244 Printing and office supplies 434 381 817 726 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,303 4,379 3,669 FDIC assessments 2,740 2,924 4,136 5,116 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916 (266 ) 898 298 Professional and other outside services 4,660 10,267 8,358 13,220 Other expenses 6,347 6,000 14,145 12,020 Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593 97,313 186,313 169,638 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561 42,870 146,957 98,722 Income tax expense 10,699 3,879 22,016 11,145 NET INCOME 60,862 38,991 124,941 87,577 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 938 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 60,393 $ 38,522 $ 124,003 $ 87,108 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.02 $ 0.64 $ 2.09 $ 1.55 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.02 $ 0.63 $ 2.09 $ 1.54 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.66 $ 0.61 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,308 59,446 56,516

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,905 $ 263 $ 2,130 $ (324 ) AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,170,649 $ 17,778,221 $ 18,096,832 $ 16,627,804 Total Loans 12,369,673 11,175,188 12,253,176 10,220,860 Total Earning Assets 16,968,465 16,435,747 16,896,834 15,355,265 Total Deposits 14,719,913 14,809,528 14,572,480 13,819,111 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,139,877 2,021,123 2,111,658 1,956,532 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.34 % 0.88 % 1.38 % 1.05 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29 7.62 11.74 8.90 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04 12.91 18.91 13.98 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38 92.45 93.37 92.35 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80 1.98 1.80 1.98 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.03 (0.01 ) Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78 11.37 11.67 11.77 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36 3.58 5.21 3.42 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97 0.30 1.73 0.26 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39 3.28 3.48 3.16 Efficiency Ratio 52.21 58.45 51.96 55.90 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.34 $ 20.45 $ 23.34 $ 20.45

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Non-Accrual Loans $ 69,240 $ 46,576 $ 42,324 $ 43,508 $ 45,970 Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR) - - 224 195 233 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 69,240 46,576 42,548 43,703 46,203 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 76,925 54,353 48,979 50,157 52,724 90+ Days Delinquent 428 7,032 1,737 764 592 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 77,353 $ 61,385 $ 50,716 $ 50,921 $ 53,316 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 221,147 $ 223,052 $ 223,277 $ 226,702 $ 226,275 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 1,905 225 2,674 (427 ) 263 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.43 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.30 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.63 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.46 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.80 % 1.82 % 1.86 % 1.94 % 1.98 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.12 % (0.01) % 0.01 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 108,975 $ 125,818 $ 122,594 $ 119,532 $ 212,559 Interest-bearing deposits 219,480 352,695 126,061 179,593 136,702 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,891,491 4,057,389 4,263,788 4,294,768 4,630,030 Loans held for sale 27,297 9,408 9,094 25,394 9,060 Loans 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) Net loans 12,049,086 12,018,409 11,780,617 11,423,300 11,171,142 Premises and equipment 114,402 115,857 117,118 116,306 117,757 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,842 41,878 38,525 38,056 38,111 Interest receivable 89,784 85,515 85,070 71,605 68,728 Goodwill and other intangibles 743,465 745,647 747,844 750,713 753,649 Cash surrender value of life insurance 307,020 309,090 308,311 306,932 323,013 Other real estate owned 7,685 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 113,724 103,070 111,222 142,110 114,965 Other assets 254,161 206,355 221,631 244,222 198,255 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,636,017 $ 2,964,355 $ 3,173,417 $ 3,356,651 $ 3,435,331 Interest-bearing 11,945,138 11,738,932 11,209,328 11,078,174 11,135,538 Total Deposits 14,581,155 14,703,287 14,382,745 14,434,825 14,570,869 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased - 20 171,560 185,000 100,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 152,472 179,067 167,413 194,482 186,468 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 723,480 823,577 823,674 643,769 598,865 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,325 151,312 151,298 151,301 151,299 Total Borrowings 1,027,277 1,153,976 1,313,945 1,174,552 1,036,632 Interest payable 13,595 11,979 7,530 4,971 2,978 Other liabilities 200,820 187,218 199,316 197,971 192,372 Total Liabilities 15,822,847 16,056,460 15,903,536 15,812,319 15,802,851 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,412 7,407 7,396 7,393 7,383 Additional paid-in capital 1,233,593 1,231,532 1,228,626 1,226,695 1,226,378 Retained earnings 1,097,399 1,057,298 1,012,774 961,542 917,311 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (217,964 ) (198,914 ) (239,151 ) (314,089 ) (198,556 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,145,565 2,122,448 2,034,770 1,906,666 1,977,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,968,412 $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 186,256 $ 172,353 $ 156,102 $ 128,504 $ 106,787 Tax-exempt 7,760 7,709 6,930 6,500 5,990 Investment securities: Taxable 8,886 9,087 9,417 10,055 10,372 Tax-exempt 14,279 16,070 17,033 17,261 17,212 Deposits with financial institutions 3,164 637 959 704 610 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,020 542 541 314 175 Total Interest Income 221,365 206,398 190,982 163,338 141,146 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 73,201 50,685 33,516 16,644 8,485 Federal funds purchased 123 1,297 808 418 76 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 979 848 541 372 134 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,815 7,064 4,932 3,493 1,774 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,412 2,385 2,229 2,105 2,016 Total Interest Expense 83,530 62,279 42,026 23,032 12,485 NET INTEREST INCOME 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 128,661 Provision for credit losses - loans - - - - 16,755 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 137,835 144,119 148,956 140,306 111,906 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,813 7,359 7,097 7,165 7,690 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,397 7,862 7,501 7,221 7,634 Card payment fees 4,537 5,172 4,533 4,776 5,175 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,632 2,399 2,087 2,543 3,226 Derivative hedge fees 672 1,148 326 700 1,444 Other customer fees 742 517 362 501 662 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,096 1,288 1,515 6,655 1,308 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,392 ) (1,571 ) 57 481 90 Other income (loss) 822 823 672 (425 ) 1,048 Total Non-Interest Income 26,319 24,997 24,150 29,617 28,277 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 54,753 57,459 52,331 56,002 56,041 Net occupancy 6,674 7,259 6,638 6,738 6,648 Equipment 6,181 6,126 6,148 5,997 6,720 Marketing 1,102 1,309 3,157 2,401 1,414 Outside data processing fees 6,604 6,113 5,611 6,827 4,881 Printing and office supplies 434 383 390 472 381 Intangible asset amortization 2,182 2,197 2,303 2,303 2,303 FDIC assessments 2,740 1,396 2,295 2,824 2,924 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 916 (18 ) 197 328 (266 ) Professional and other outside services 4,660 3,698 3,961 4,461 10,267 Other expenses 6,347 7,798 6,668 8,025 6,000 Total Non-Interest Expenses 92,593 93,720 89,699 96,378 97,313 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 71,561 75,396 83,407 73,545 42,870 Income tax expense 10,699 11,317 12,647 9,793 3,879 NET INCOME 60,862 64,079 70,760 63,752 38,991 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 468 469 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 1.08 $ 0.64 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.43 % 0.88 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.29 12.21 14.36 12.54 7.62 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 18.04 19.82 24.21 20.85 12.91 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.38 93.35 93.66 92.90 92.45 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.80 1.82 1.86 1.94 1.98 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.12 (0.01 ) 0.01 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.78 11.56 10.98 11.36 11.37 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.36 5.06 4.73 4.11 3.58 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.97 1.48 1.01 0.56 0.30 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.39 3.58 3.72 3.55 3.28 Efficiency Ratio 52.21 51.72 48.60 53.34 58.45 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 23.34 $ 22.93 $ 21.45 $ 19.26 $ 20.45

LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,531,395 $ 3,502,204 $ 3,437,126 $ 3,330,529 $ 3,297,477 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 230,003 219,598 241,793 221,954 214,904 Real estate loans: Construction 949,918 960,979 835,582 828,923 745,983 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,379,819 2,375,410 2,407,475 2,299,272 2,423,185 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,179,739 1,244,117 1,246,528 1,268,567 1,264,563 Residential 2,248,473 2,185,943 2,096,655 1,990,668 1,813,297 Home equity 614,366 621,354 630,632 621,619 586,108 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 172,896 172,389 175,211 173,225 157,264 Public finance and other commercial loans 963,624 959,467 932,892 915,245 894,636 Loans 12,270,233 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 Allowance for credit losses - loans (221,147 ) (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) NET LOANS $ 12,049,086 $ 12,018,409 $ 11,780,617 $ 11,423,300 $ 11,171,142

DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Demand deposits $ 8,045,455 $ 8,422,387 $ 8,448,797 $ 8,534,950 $ 8,785,889 Savings deposits 4,530,255 4,499,487 4,657,140 5,054,490 4,875,880 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,160,303 1,040,379 742,539 443,588 436,942 Other certificates and time deposits 680,965 574,886 468,712 381,365 446,973 Brokered certificates of deposits 164,177 166,148 65,557 20,432 25,185 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,581,155 $ 14,703,287 $ 14,382,745 $ 14,434,825 $ 14,570,869

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 343,253 $ 3,164 3.69 % $ 329,626 $ 610 0.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,873 1,020 9.74 38,111 175 1.84 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,876,676 8,886 1.89 2,189,193 10,372 1.90 Tax-exempt(2) 2,336,990 18,075 3.09 2,703,629 21,788 3.22 Total Investment Securities 4,213,666 26,961 2.56 4,892,822 32,160 2.63 Loans held for sale 19,328 300 6.21 28,491 315 4.42 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,605,339 150,766 7.01 8,134,050 85,867 4.22 Real estate mortgage 2,031,136 20,345 4.01 1,458,317 12,657 3.47 Installment 831,775 14,844 7.14 772,610 7,948 4.11 Tax-exempt(2) 882,095 9,823 4.45 781,720 7,582 3.88 Total Loans 12,369,673 196,078 6.34 11,175,188 114,369 4.09 Total Earning Assets 16,968,465 227,223 5.36 % 16,435,747 147,314 3.58 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,202,184 1,342,474 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,170,649 $ 17,778,221 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,546,232 $ 34,574 2.49 % $ 5,372,474 $ 4,569 0.34 % Money market deposits 2,766,876 18,684 2.70 3,024,560 2,130 0.28 Savings deposits 1,724,816 3,884 0.90 1,966,054 916 0.19 Certificates and other time deposits 1,883,998 16,059 3.41 948,799 870 0.37 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,921,922 73,201 2.46 11,311,887 8,485 0.30 Borrowings 1,110,486 10,329 3.72 818,851 4,000 1.95 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,032,408 83,530 2.56 12,130,738 12,485 0.41 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,797,991 3,497,641 Other liabilities 200,373 128,719 Total Liabilities 16,030,772 15,757,098 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,139,877 2,021,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,170,649 83,530 $ 17,778,221 12,485 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 143,693 $ 134,829 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.80 % 3.17 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.36 % 3.58 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.97 % 0.30 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.39 % 3.28 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $5,858 and $6,168 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 258,504 $ 3,801 2.94 % $ 406,698 $ 840 0.41 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 40,821 1,562 7.65 33,040 321 1.94 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,900,247 17,973 1.89 2,074,074 18,882 1.82 Tax-exempt(2) 2,444,086 38,416 3.14 2,620,593 41,882 3.20 Total Investment Securities 4,344,333 56,389 2.60 4,694,667 60,764 2.59 Loans held for sale 21,952 660 6.01 18,181 355 3.91 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,544,945 290,428 6.80 7,504,740 150,545 4.01 Real estate mortgage 1,972,680 38,736 3.93 1,191,075 20,497 3.44 Installment 836,088 28,785 6.89 741,994 14,465 3.90 Tax-exempt(2) 877,511 19,581 4.46 764,870 14,803 3.87 Total Loans 12,253,176 378,190 6.17 10,220,860 200,665 3.93 Total Earning Assets 16,896,834 439,942 5.21 % 15,355,265 262,590 3.42 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,199,998 1,272,539 Total Assets $ 18,096,832 $ 16,627,804 Liabilities: Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,405,696 $ 59,237 2.19 % $ 5,200,923 $ 6,977 0.27 % Money market deposits 2,756,519 32,261 2.34 2,770,904 3,002 0.22 Savings deposits 1,775,233 6,849 0.77 1,917,005 1,357 0.14 Certificates and other time deposits 1,676,291 25,539 3.05 813,482 1,443 0.35 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,613,739 123,886 2.13 10,702,314 12,779 0.24 Borrowings 1,201,392 21,923 3.65 718,270 6,966 1.94 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,815,131 145,809 2.28 11,420,584 19,745 0.35 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,958,741 3,116,797 Other liabilities 211,302 133,891 Total Liabilities 15,985,174 14,671,272 Stockholders' Equity 2,111,658 1,956,532 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,096,832 145,809 $ 16,627,804 19,745 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 294,133 $ 242,845 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.93 % 3.07 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.21 % 3.42 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.73 % 0.26 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.48 % 3.16 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $12,179 and $11,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 124,003 $ 87,108 Adjustments: PPP loan income (9 ) (25 ) (109 ) (323 ) (891 ) (34 ) (2,775 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 413 3,417 12,549 - 12,701 Acquisition-related provision expense - - - - 16,755 - 16,755 Tax on adjustment 2 6 (75 ) (759 ) (6,967 ) 8 (6,542 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 60,386 $ 63,591 $ 70,521 $ 65,618 $ 59,968 $ 123,977 $ 107,247 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,448 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308 59,446 56,516 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 2.09 $ 1.54 Adjustments: PPP loan income - - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - (0.05 ) Acquisition-related expenses - - 0.01 0.05 0.22 - 0.22 Acquisition-related provision expense - - - - 0.30 - 0.30 Tax on adjustment - - - (0.01 ) (0.13 ) - (0.12 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.02 $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.12 $ 1.01 $ 2.09 $ 1.89

RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,139,877 $ 2,083,125 $ 1,958,041 $ 2,018,156 $ 2,021,123 $ 2,111,658 $ 1,956,532 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (12,625 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (737,489 ) (739,190 ) (741,632 ) (744,069 ) (745,614 ) (738,334 ) (656,042 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,377,263 $ 1,318,810 $ 1,191,284 $ 1,248,962 $ 1,250,384 $ 1,348,199 $ 1,287,865 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 60,393 $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,521 $ 124,003 $ 87,108 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,724 1,734 1,819 1,819 1,820 3,458 2,898 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 62,117 $ 65,344 $ 72,111 $ 65,102 $ 40,341 $ 127,461 $ 90,006 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 18.04 % 19.82 % 24.21 % 20.85 % 12.91 % 18.91 % 13.98 %

