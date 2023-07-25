Mosaic Minerals Corporation: Mosaic Minerals Acquires 6,600 Hectares With Critical Minerals Potential in Nunavik, Quebec

MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) ("Mosaic" or "The Company") acquired by map staking and from two prospectors the Abrat SM project consisting of 148 cells with an area of ??approximately 6,590 hectares located approximately 50 km east of the municipality of Kangiqsualujjuaq, in Nunavik, Quebec.







The Abrat SM project is located in a geological environment favorable to the presence of lithium.

Nearly 25 rock outcrops visited by the MERN demonstrate the potential presence of a NW-SE pegmatiferous corridor of nearly 20 kilometers. Five samples from outcrops located in this corridor were analyzed by the MERN and the results showed significant values ??in lithium ranging from 162 to 359 ppm, in cesium (from 10 to 49 ppm) and in rubidium (from 95 to 443 ppm) over a distance of more than seven (7) km. This pegmatiferous corridor is mainly owned by the company Mosaic (148 cells) as well as by the private company Arlène Explorations (8 cells).

The presence of lanthanum as well as thorium, yttrium, cerium, molybdenum, and zinc are also noted in this corridor.

"The Abrat SM project adds to our portfolio which contains over 65,000 hectares of critical mineral potential. Mosaic is very well positioned in most active camps for lithium exploration, and we believe that Northern Quebec still holds great opportunities," concluded Jonathan Hamel, President, and CEO of Mosaic Minerals.

Eighty claims were acquired from two prospectors in return for 270,000 common shares of the company and a 1% NSR royalty.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of critical minerals such as Nickel and Lithium in the province of Quebec.

Source:

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

