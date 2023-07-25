Regulatory News:

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), the world-renowned simulation and virtual prototyping software provider for industry, announces the appointment of Olfa Zorgati as Deputy CEO in charge of transition and integration. This appointment is effective immediately and ensures swift and steady progress on the transition phase and, after the block acquisition, the subsequent integration, related to the entry into exclusive negotiations between Keysight and ESI Group's main shareholders to acquire a controlling block followed by the launching of a mandatory cash tender offer, as announced on June 29th, 2023. Olfa will assist Cristel de Rouvray, CEO who continues to lead ESI Group along with the entire ESI Leadership team.

Olfa has almost 20 years of experience in financial and operational international management roles and has developed broad experience, as a transformational and data-driven manager in SaaS-enabled technology businesses, as well as in e-commerce and media companies. She joined ESI Group in 2018 as CFO and EVP of Operations.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world, and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

