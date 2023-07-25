CHARLESTON, W.Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced record quarterly net income of $32.7 million and diluted earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company achieved a return on assets of 2.12% and a return on tangible equity of 27.4%.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income increased approximately $2.0 million, or 3.8%, from $53.5 million during the first quarter of 2023 to $55.5 million during the second quarter of 2023. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3.7%, from $53.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc., and its subsidiary, Citizens Commerce Bank, ("Citizens"), during the first quarter of 2023 added $2.9 million of net interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Due to recent increases in the Federal Funds rate, net interest income increased by $1.7 million due to an increase in loan yields (net of loan fees and accretion) of 13 basis points and by $0.4 million due to an increase in the yield on deposits in depository institutions of 60 basis points. In addition, net interest income increased $0.6 million due to an increase in balances of deposits in depository institutions from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These increases were partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (40 basis points) which decreased net interest income by $3.8 million. The Company's reported net interest margin decreased from 4.05% for the first quarter of 2023 to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2023.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned remained stable at 0.17%, or $6.5 million, at both March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Total past due loans increased from $5.9 million, or 0.15% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2023, to $7.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision for credit losses for the comparable period in 2022, and a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter was primarily the result of net charge-offs.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $20.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $17.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported $0.3 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company's equity securities as compared to $0.6 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company's equity securities during the second quarter of 2022.
Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased $2.1 million, or 11.6%, from $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 to $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $2.2 million in bank owned life insurance due to higher death benefit proceeds and an increase of $0.2 million, or 11.4%, in trust and investment management fee income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other income of $0.3 million and a decrease in service fees of $0.2 million, or 2.3%. Citizens' contribution to non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was less than $0.1 million.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses increased $4.1 million, or 13.3%, from $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was largely due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.0 million due to the acquisition of Citizens ($0.6 million), salary adjustments, and increased health insurance cost. In addition, other expenses increased $1.2 million, and FDIC insurance expenses increased $0.3 million.
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans increased $27.5 million (0.7%) from March 31, 2023 to $3.92 billion at June 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial loans increased $27.0 million (6.9%) and residential real estate loans increased $9.0 million (0.5%) during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans of $7.8 million.
Period-end deposit balances decreased $121.7 million from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023. Total average depository balances increased $141.9 million, or 2.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This growth was primarily attributable to deposits acquired from Citizens ($226.5 million). Exclusive of these contributions, average depository balances declined $84.6 million, or 1.7%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Average savings deposit balances decreased $64.0 million and average non-interest bearing demand deposit balances decreased $44.8 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in average interest bearing demand deposit balances of $15.4 million and average time balances of $12.4 million.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 19.4% compared to 19.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 20.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 78.2% and its loan to asset ratio was 63.8% at June 30, 2023. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.6% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 66.0% of assets at June 30, 2023. Time deposits fund 15.6% of assets at June 30, 2023, with only 11.4% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. As of June 30, 2023, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $2.0 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, $826.3 million of City National's investment securities were unpledged at June 30, 2023.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $473 million at June 30, 2023. The Company's tangible equity ratio decreased slightly from 8.0% at December 31, 2022 to 7.9% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2023, City National's Leverage Ratio was 9.36%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.82%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.82%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.36%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On May 31, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 269,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $88.93 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in May 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Company could repurchase 329,000 additional shares under the current program.
City National operates 99 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Earnings
|Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
55,757
$
53,767
$
52,381
$
49,108
$
41,611
$
109,524
$
79,850
|Net Income available to common shareholders
32,733
24,341
30,672
27,374
22,683
57,074
44,025
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
2.16
$
1.63
$
2.06
$
1.84
$
1.51
$
3.80
$
2.92
|Diluted
2.16
1.63
2.05
1.83
1.51
3.79
2.92
|Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
|Basic
14,994
14,818
14,756
14,776
14,888
14,897
14,930
|Diluted
15,012
14,844
14,785
14,800
14,909
14,919
14,954
|Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
15,007
15,260
14,788
14,856
14,864
15,007
14,864
|Cash dividends declared
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.65
$
0.60
$
1.30
$
1.20
|Book value per share (period-end)
$
42.39
$
42.66
$
39.08
$
36.91
$
39.83
$
42.39
$
39.83
|Tangible book value per share (period-end)
31.50
31.91
31.25
29.09
31.99
31.50
31.99
|Market data:
|High closing price
$
97.92
$
100.27
$
101.94
$
90.24
$
83.07
$
100.27
$
85.99
|Low closing price
83.57
89.17
89.32
78.40
73.88
83.57
73.88
|Period-end closing price
89.99
90.88
93.09
88.69
79.88
89.99
79.88
|Average daily volume (in thousands)
80
84
75
58
87
82
73
|Treasury share activity:
|Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
269
218
69
9
208
488
246
|Average treasury share repurchase price
$
88.93
$
92.10
$
93.12
$
80.24
$
78.33
$
90.35
$
78.29
|Key Ratios (percent)
|Return on average assets
2.12
%
1.63
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
1.89
%
1.47
%
|Return on average tangible equity
27.4
%
19.9
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
23.7
%
16.6
%
|Yield on interest earning assets
4.87
%
4.66
%
4.23
%
3.72
%
3.15
%
4.76
%
3.04
%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.22
%
0.86
%
0.48
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
1.05
%
0.16
%
|Net Interest Margin
4.00
%
4.05
%
3.89
%
3.57
%
3.04
%
4.02
%
2.93
%
|Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
27.1
%
24.7
%
26.5
%
27.2
%
30.9
%
26.0
%
30.8
%
|Efficiency Ratio
44.6
%
45.7
%
45.3
%
46.3
%
50.5
%
49.0
%
51.1
%
|Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
10.40
13.95
11.30
12.08
13.23
11.85
13.67
|Capital (period-end)
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
10.38
%
10.31
%
9.57
%
10.32
%
10.26
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
7.90
%
8.05
%
8.02
%
7.41
%
7.76
%
|Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
15.47
%
15.64
%
16.23
%
15.82
%
15.85
%
|Tier I
15.47
%
15.64
%
16.23
%
15.82
%
15.85
%
|Total
16.01
%
16.18
%
16.62
%
16.22
%
16.26
%
|Leverage
9.80
%
10.20
%
10.01
%
9.74
%
9.42
%
|City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
|CET I
14.82
%
14.08
%
13.88
%
14.68
%
14.80
%
|Tier I
14.82
%
14.08
%
13.88
%
14.68
%
14.80
%
|Total
15.36
%
14.63
%
14.28
%
15.07
%
15.21
%
|Leverage
9.36
%
9.18
%
8.55
%
9.05
%
8.81
%
|Other (period-end)
|Branches
99
99
94
94
94
|FTE
963
958
909
903
915
|Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,383
$
6,483
$
6,467
$
6,588
$
6,825
|Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,208
5,362
5,357
5,492
5,621
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
|(b) June 30, 2023 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
52,352
$
47,004
$
42,963
$
38,493
$
33,208
$
99,356
$
65,082
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
11,794
11,773
11,119
9,556
7,547
23,567
13,770
|Tax-exempt
950
1,162
1,262
1,228
1,205
2,112
2,421
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
2,585
1,591
1,244
1,530
782
4,176
1,020
|Total Interest Income
67,681
61,530
56,588
50,807
42,742
129,211
82,293
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
8,567
5,690
3,010
1,585
1,328
14,257
2,849
|Interest on short-term borrowings
2,963
2,381
1,533
440
124
5,344
238
|Interest on long-term debt
649
-
-
-
-
649
-
|Total Interest Expense
12,179
8,071
4,543
2,025
1,452
20,250
3,087
|Net Interest Income
55,502
53,459
52,045
48,782
41,290
108,961
79,206
|Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses
425
2,918
500
730
-
3,343
(756
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses
55,077
50,541
51,545
48,052
41,290
105,618
79,962
|Non-Interest Income
|Net gains on sale of investment securities
-
773
4
-
-
773
-
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held
(294
)
361
(262
)
1
(601
)
67
(1,324
)
|Service charges
6,906
6,563
7,056
7,487
7,067
13,469
13,792
|Bankcard revenue
7,190
6,603
6,791
7,052
7,062
13,793
13,506
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,339
2,252
2,343
2,158
2,100
4,591
4,297
|Bank owned life insurance
3,208
804
1,813
754
978
4,012
2,992
|Other income
952
1,326
791
792
1,243
2,278
2,034
|Total Non-Interest Income
20,301
18,682
18,536
18,244
17,849
38,983
35,297
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
18,429
17,673
17,148
17,398
16,413
36,102
31,990
|Occupancy related expense
2,811
2,640
2,725
2,664
2,620
5,451
5,329
|Equipment and software related expense
2,883
3,092
3,341
2,949
2,732
5,975
5,501
|FDIC insurance expense
690
445
413
416
409
1,135
844
|Advertising
974
760
802
854
951
1,734
1,749
|Bankcard expenses
1,736
1,509
1,356
1,405
1,665
3,245
3,271
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
596
647
597
578
551
1,243
1,187
|Office supplies
591
420
441
466
427
1,011
837
|Legal and professional fees
558
470
610
532
525
1,028
1,052
|Telecommunications
623
606
627
651
754
1,229
1,338
|Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses
22
16
54
(3
)
(32
)
38
8
|Merger related expenses
-
5,645
268
-
-
5,645
-
|Other expenses
4,848
4,700
4,203
3,591
3,674
9,548
7,110
|Total Non-Interest Expense
34,761
38,623
32,585
31,501
30,689
73,384
60,216
|Income Before Income Taxes
40,617
30,600
37,496
34,795
28,450
71,217
55,043
|Income tax expense
7,884
6,259
6,824
7,421
5,767
14,143
11,018
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
32,733
$
24,341
$
30,672
$
27,374
$
22,683
$
57,074
$
44,025
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
9,668
$
9,833
$
9,521
$
9,564
$
8,837
$
19,336
$
17,671
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
22,774
14,294
20,857
17,555
13,643
37,233
25,951
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
32,442
$
24,127
$
30,378
$
27,119
$
22,480
$
56,569
$
43,622
|Average common shares outstanding
14,994
14,818
14,756
14,776
14,888
14,897
14,930
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
15,012
14,844
14,785
14,800
14,909
14,919
14,954
|Basic earnings per common share
$
2.16
$
1.63
$
2.06
$
1.84
$
1.51
$
3.80
$
2.92
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.16
$
1.63
$
2.05
$
1.83
$
1.51
$
3.79
$
2.92
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
66,350
$
69,804
$
68,333
$
65,051
$
90,449
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
164,931
233,006
131,667
233,302
606,530
|Cash and cash equivalents
231,281
302,810
200,000
298,353
696,979
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,419,933
1,456,259
1,505,520
1,489,392
1,497,227
|Other securities
29,262
24,728
23,807
24,372
24,383
|Total investment securities
1,449,195
1,480,987
1,529,327
1,513,764
1,521,610
|Gross loans
3,922,142
3,894,686
3,646,258
3,628,752
3,566,758
|Allowance for credit losses
(22,751
)
(22,724
)
(17,108
)
(17,011
)
(17,015
)
|Net loans
3,899,391
3,871,962
3,629,150
3,611,741
3,549,743
|Bank owned life insurance
117,173
124,238
120,674
121,283
120,528
|Premises and equipment, net
73,118
73,430
70,786
71,686
72,388
|Accrued interest receivable
17,973
18,395
18,287
17,256
16,342
|Net deferred tax assets
46,944
42,146
44,884
49,888
30,802
|Goodwill and intangible assets
163,426
164,099
115,735
116,081
116,428
|Other assets
148,333
132,715
149,263
147,716
118,375
|Total Assets
$
6,146,834
$
6,210,782
$
5,878,106
$
5,947,768
$
6,243,195
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,373,106
$
1,420,990
$
1,351,415
$
1,429,281
$
1,531,660
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,337,445
1,356,017
1,233,482
1,160,970
1,189,056
|Savings deposits
1,343,571
1,397,523
1,396,869
1,427,785
1,435,645
|Time deposits
960,941
962,235
888,100
939,769
985,567
|Total deposits
5,015,063
5,136,765
4,869,866
4,957,805
5,141,928
|Short-term borrowings
|Customer repurchase agreements
271,714
293,256
290,964
304,807
402,368
|Long-term debt
100,000
-
-
-
-
|Other liabilities
123,865
129,711
139,424
136,868
106,906
|Total Liabilities
5,510,642
5,559,732
5,300,254
5,399,480
5,651,202
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
176,746
177,529
170,980
170,138
169,557
|Retained earnings
744,248
721,727
706,696
685,657
667,933
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(201,973
)
(179,436
)
(215,955
)
(209,644
)
(209,133
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale
(127,026
)
(112,967
)
(128,066
)
(141,997
)
(80,498
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
(3,485
)
(3,485
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(130,448
)
(116,389
)
(131,488
)
(145,482
)
(83,983
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
636,192
651,050
577,852
548,288
591,993
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,146,834
$
6,210,782
$
5,878,106
$
5,947,768
$
6,243,195
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
605,661
$
606,675
$
598,068
$
582,213
$
564,158
|Total tier 1 capital
605,661
606,675
598,068
582,213
564,158
|Total risk-based capital
626,730
627,718
612,654
596,708
578,657
|Total risk-weighted assets
3,913,870
3,878,994
3,685,207
3,679,511
3,558,249
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Commercial and industrial
$
417,847
$
390,861
$
373,890
$
375,735
$
360,481
|1-4 Family
123,701
119,017
116,192
109,710
108,765
|Hotels
324,745
327,554
340,404
355,001
337,910
|Multi-family
191,483
195,042
174,786
186,440
203,856
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
673,921
679,782
585,964
569,369
551,240
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
222,852
223,096
174,961
177,673
180,188
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,536,702
1,544,491
1,392,307
1,398,193
1,381,959
|Residential real estate (2)
1,746,618
1,737,604
1,693,523
1,678,770
1,651,005
|Home equity
151,012
151,341
134,317
130,837
125,742
|Consumer
65,201
66,994
48,806
41,902
44,580
|DDA overdrafts
4,762
3,395
3,415
3,315
2,991
|Gross Loans
$
3,922,142
$
3,894,686
$
3,646,258
$
3,628,752
$
3,566,758
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
3,361
$
4,715
$
4,130
$
4,125
$
6,767
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
20,470
25,224
21,122
19,333
18,751
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
22,724
$
17,108
$
17,011
$
17,015
$
17,280
$
17,108
$
18,166
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
(69
)
-
(120
)
(408
)
-
(69
)
(34
)
|Commercial real estate
(117
)
(3
)
(31
)
-
(24
)
(120
)
(24
)
|Residential real estate
(20
)
(32
)
(66
)
(93
)
|
(56
)
(52
)
(106
)
|Home equity
(200
)
(67
)
(189
)
(71
)
(19
)
(267
)
(19
)
|Consumer
(109
)
(62
)
(15
)
(16
)
(9
)
(171
)
(32
)
|DDA overdrafts
(357
)
(450
)
(670
)
(719
)
(604
)
(807
)
(1,235
)
|Total charge-offs
(872
)
(614
)
(1,091
)
(1,307
)
(712
)
(1,486
)
(1,450
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
86
83
94
149
32
169
91
|Commercial real estate
28
158
120
9
25
186
78
|Residential real estate
5
10
49
1
4
15
49
|Home equity
12
4
34
2
3
16
20
|Consumer
28
23
31
29
19
51
47
|DDA overdrafts
315
398
360
383
364
713
770
|Total recoveries
474
676
688
573
447
1,150
1,055
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(398
)
62
(403
)
(734
)
(265
)
(336
)
(395
)
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
425
2,918
500
730
-
3,343
(756
)
|PCD Loan Reserves
-
2,811
-
-
-
2,811
-
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
(175
)
-
-
-
(175
)
-
|Balance at end of period
$
22,751
$
22,724
$
17,108
$
17,011
$
17,015
$
22,751
$
17,015
|Loans outstanding
$
3,922,142
$
3,894,686
$
3,646,258
$
3,628,752
$
3,566,758
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.48
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
405.5
%
400.1
%
317.3
%
320.5
%
292.6
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
3,896,284
$
3,700,194
$
3,648,996
$
3,596,523
$
3,559,713
$
3,798,781
$
3,543,642
|Net charge-offs (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.04
%
-0.01
%
0.04
%
0.08
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
2,774
$
2,700
$
1,969
$
2,089
$
1,561
|Home equity
24
35
55
140
54
|Commercial and industrial
741
994
1,015
785
1,360
|Commercial real estate
1,821
1,931
2,166
2,293
2,783
|Consumer
36
19
-
-
-
|Total nonaccrual loans
5,396
5,679
5,205
5,307
5,758
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
215
-
187
-
58
|Total non-performing loans
5,611
5,679
5,392
5,307
5,816
|Other real estate owned
874
843
909
1,071
946
|Total non-performing assets
$
6,485
$
6,522
$
6,301
$
6,378
$
6,762
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
5,884
$
4,783
$
7,091
$
3,452
$
5,298
|Home equity
784
551
650
521
282
|Commercial and industrial
142
98
234
221
130
|Commercial real estate
238
148
710
221
46
|Consumer
57
3
100
27
49
|DDA overdrafts
341
276
391
561
430
|Total past due loans
$
7,446
$
5,859
$
9,176
$
5,003
$
6,235
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.25
%
0.14
%
0.17
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,894,269
$
21,702
4.60
%
$
1,840,828
$
20,007
4.41
%
$
1,730,617
$
16,156
3.74
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
1,933,238
29,754
6.17
%
1,795,309
26,248
5.93
%
1,785,511
16,421
3.69
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
68,777
898
5.24
%
64,057
749
4.74
%
43,585
631
5.81
%
|Total loans
3,896,284
52,354
5.39
%
3,700,194
47,004
5.15
%
3,559,713
33,208
3.74
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,301,063
11,794
3.64
%
1,322,060
11,773
3.61
%
1,269,049
7,548
2.39
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
174,410
1,203
2.77
%
204,957
1,471
2.91
%
215,603
1,526
2.84
%
|Total securities
1,475,473
12,997
3.53
%
1,527,017
13,244
3.52
%
1,484,652
9,074
2.45
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
224,064
2,585
4.63
%
160,115
1,590
4.03
%
441,239
781
0.71
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,595,821
67,936
4.87
%
5,387,326
61,838
4.66
%
5,485,604
43,063
3.15
%
|Cash and due from banks
71,949
67,891
102,532
|Premises and equipment, net
73,450
71,422
72,887
|Goodwill and intangible assets
163,847
124,546
116,645
|Other assets
313,925
327,442
256,354
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23,046
)
(18,143
)
(17,755
)
|Total assets
$
6,195,946
$
5,960,484
$
6,016,267
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,328,520
$
2,773
0.84
%
$
1,234,981
$
1,741
0.57
%
$
1,156,200
$
148
0.05
%
|Savings deposits
1,365,894
1,942
0.57
%
1,376,317
1,348
0.40
%
1,430,121
182
0.05
%
|Time deposits (2)
962,299
3,852
1.61
%
902,583
2,601
1.17
%
1,004,356
999
0.40
%
|Customer repurchase agreements
294,255
2,963
4.04
%
281,861
2,381
3.43
%
288,031
123
0.17
%
|Long-term debt
65,934
649
3.95
%
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,016,902
12,179
1.22
%
3,795,742
8,071
0.86
%
3,878,708
1,452
0.15
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,419,771
1,420,676
1,435,256
|Other liabilities
116,083
129,411
85,075
|Stockholders' equity
643,190
614,655
617,228
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
6,195,946
$
5,960,484
$
6,016,267
|Net interest income
$
55,757
$
53,767
$
41,611
|Net yield on earning assets
4.00
%
4.05
%
3.04
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
393
$
518
$
3
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
78
$
39
$
77
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
709
146
118
|Installment loans to individuals
8
3
15
|Time deposits
154
9
21
$
949
$
198
$
231
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,869,375
$
41,707
4.50
%
$
1,697,727
$
31,892
3.79
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
1,866,177
56,001
6.05
%
1,801,999
31,952
3.58
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
63,229
1,648
5.26
%
43,916
1,238
5.68
%
|Total loans
3,798,781
99,356
5.27
%
3,543,642
65,082
3.70
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,312,118
23,567
3.62
%
1,238,361
13,770
2.24
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
188,984
2,674
2.85
%
223,992
3,065
2.76
%
|Total securities
1,501,102
26,241
3.53
%
1,462,353
16,835
2.32
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
192,266
4,176
4.38
%
490,445
1,020
0.42
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,492,149
129,773
4.76
%
5,496,440
82,937
3.04
%
|Cash and due from banks
69,931
102,171
|Premises and equipment, net
72,441
73,354
|Goodwill and intangible assets
144,305
116,818
|Other assets
320,646
237,115
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(20,608
)
(18,103
)
|Total assets
$
6,078,864
$
6,007,795
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,282,009
$
4,513
0.71
%
$
1,149,277
$
278
0.05
%
|Savings deposits
1,371,077
3,290
0.48
%
1,407,416
357
0.05
%
|Time deposits (2)
932,606
6,453
1.40
%
1,026,149
2,214
0.44
%
|Customer repurchase agreements
288,092
5,344
3.74
%
282,228
238
0.17
%
|Long-term debt
33,149
649
3.95
%
-
-
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,906,933
20,249
1.05
%
3,865,070
3,087
0.16
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,420,221
1,417,060
|Other liabilities
122,709
79,610
|Stockholders' equity
629,001
646,055
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
6,078,864
$
6,007,795
|Net interest income
$
109,524
$
79,850
|Net yield on earning assets
4.02
%
2.93
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
911
$
301
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
117
$
167
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
855
404
|Installment loans to individuals
11
34
|Time deposits
164
41
$
1,147
$
646
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
55,502
$
53,459
$
52,045
$
48,782
$
41,290
$
108,961
$
79,206
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
255
308
336
326
321
563
644
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
55,757
$
53,767
$
52,381
$
49,108
$
41,611
$
109,524
$
79,850
|Average interest earning assets
$
5,595,821
$
5,387,326
$
5,338,507
$
5,460,409
$
5,485,604
$
5,492,149
$
5,496,440
|Net Interest Margin
4.00
%
4.05
%
3.89
%
3.57
%
3.04
%
4.02
%
2.93
%
|Accretion related to fair value adjustments
-0.07
%
-0.02
%
-0.02
%
-0.01
%
-0.02
%
-0.04
%
-0.02
%
|Net Interest Margin (excluding accretion)
3.93
%
4.03
%
3.87
%
3.56
%
3.02
%
3.98
%
2.91
%
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
10.35
%
10.48
%
9.83
%
9.22
%
9.48
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
-2.45
%
-2.43
%
-1.81
%
-1.81
%
-1.72
%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.90
%
8.05
%
8.02
%
7.41
%
7.76
%
|Return on average tangible equity ("GAAP")
27.4
%
19.9
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
23.7
%
16.6
%
|Impact of merger related expenses
-
3.6
%
-
-
-
1.8
%
-
|Impact of merger related provision
-
1.3
%
-
-
-
0.6
%
-
|Return on tangible equity, excluding merger related expenses and provision
27.4
%
24.8
%
27.3
%
21.8
%
18.1
%
26.2
%
16.6
%
|Return on assets ("GAAP")
2.12
%
1.63
%
1.63
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.89
%
1.47
%
|Impact of merger related expenses
-
0.30
%
-
-
-
0.15
%
-
|Impact of merger related provision
-
0.10
%
-
-
-
0.05
%
-
|Return on assets, excluding merger related expenses and provision
2.12
%
2.04
%
2.08
%
1.83
%
1.51
%
2.09
%
1.47
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
|Total
|% of Total Loans
|Average DSC
|Average LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
21,842
0.56
%
3.68
N/A
|Natural Gas Distribution
15,798
0.40
%
2.61
N/A
|Masonry Contractors
25,917
0.66
%
1.13
84
%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
24,039
0.61
%
1.57
68
%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
26,239
0.67
%
3.28
N/A
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
52,045
1.33
%
4.19
65
%
|Lessors of Residential Buildings & Dwellings
378,040
9.64
%
1.89
66
%
|1-4 Family
118,752
3.03
%
2.97
72
%
|Multi-Family
182,374
4.65
%
1.84
66
%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
531,263
13.55
%
1.70
65
%
|Office Buildings
44,593
1.14
%
1.64
62
%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
48,563
1.24
%
1.62
62
%
|Assisted Living Facilities
28,554
0.73
%
1.38
57
%
|Hotels & Motels
312,639
7.98
%
1.43
61
%
|Average Balance
|Median Balance
|Commercial Loans
$
458
$
100
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
497
121
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
17
%
19
%
20
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
7
%
8
%
10
%
|Savings Deposits
11
%
11
%
14
%
|Time Deposits
14
%
14
%
13
%
|Total Deposits
12
%
13
%
14
%
|Retail Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
3
%
4
%
5
%
|Interest-Bearing
10
%
11
%
11
%
|Total Retail Deposits
9
%
9
%
10
%
|Commercial Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
29
%
31
%
32
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
11
%
13
%
16
%
|Total Commercial Deposits
21
%
23
%
26
%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Net Growth in DDA Accounts
|Year
|New DDA Accounts
|Net Number of New Accounts
|Percentage
2023 YTD*
16,226
2,989
1.2
%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9
%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8
%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0
%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7
%
2018*
30,400
4,310
2.2
%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4
%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5
%
|* - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018),Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).
