CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2023 second-quarter net income of $63.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. The 2023 second-quarter results include a net positive impact of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2022 second-quarter results include a net negative impact of $35.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $140.7 million, or $3.87 per diluted share, compared to $78.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2023 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2022 year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $44.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

" We see continued strong demand globally for the majority of railcar types in our existing fleets," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. " Rail North America's fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the second quarter and our renewal success rate was 85.3%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX's Lease Price Index was positive 33.1% for the quarter, with an average renewal term of 61 months. Our commercial team remains focused on improving renewal lease rates and lengthening lease terms on many car types.

" Rail International performed well and continued to experience higher renewal lease rates compared to expiring rates for most railcar types. For the second consecutive quarter, GATX Rail Europe and GATX Rail India expanded their fleets with a combined total of nearly 1,000 newly built railcars."

Mr. Lyons added, " In Portfolio Management, results were driven by improved performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates as international air passenger demand continues to recover. In addition, we identified attractive opportunities to increase our direct investment in aircraft spare engines, acquiring nine additional engines for $239 million during the quarter."

Mr. Lyons concluded, " Based on year-to-date performance and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we expect our 2023 full-year earnings to be at the upper end of or modestly exceed our previously announced guidance range of $6.50-$6.90 per diluted share, with variability around this guidance driven primarily by the timing of remarketing events. This guidance excludes any impact from Tax Adjustments and Other Items."

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $79.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $53.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year to date 2023, Rail North America reported segment profit of $174.5 million, compared to $173.5 million in the same period of 2022. Higher 2023 second-quarter and year-to-date results were due to higher lease revenue and higher gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by higher interest and maintenance expenses.

At June 30, 2023, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was composed of approximately 109,500 cars, including approximately 9,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet. Fleet utilization was 99.3% at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter of 2023, the renewal lease rate change of the LPI was positive 33.1%. This compares to positive 28.3% in the prior quarter and positive 6.1% in the second quarter of 2022. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the second quarter of 2023 was 61 months, compared to 55 months in the prior quarter and 51 months in the second quarter of 2022. The 2023 second-quarter renewal success rate was 85.3%, compared to 77.9% in the prior quarter and 87.7% in the second quarter of 2022. Rail North America's investment volume during the second quarter of 2023 was $161.3 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International's segment profit was $27.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year to date 2023, Rail International reported segment profit of $50.8 million, compared to $53.2 million in the same period of 2022. Results in the comparative periods were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

At June 30, 2023, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 28,800 cars. Utilization was 96.9%, compared to 98.5% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Demand for the majority of railcar types remains solid, with the decline in utilization driven primarily by weakness in the European intermodal sector. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

During the quarter, GATX Rail India took delivery of over 570 newly built cars, bringing its total fleet to over 6,900 railcars at the end of the second quarter. Demand for railcars in India remains robust, driven by continued growth in the economy and infrastructure development.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to segment loss of $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Year to date 2023, segment profit was $54.9 million, compared to segment loss of $19.6 million in the same period of 2022.

2023 and 2022 second-quarter results include a net positive impact of $0.2 million and a net negative impact of $31.5 million, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. 2023 and 2022 year-to-date results include net negative impacts of $1.4 million and $46.8 million, respectively, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.

Excluding these impacts, higher 2023 second-quarter and year-to-date segment results were driven primarily by increased earnings from the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance (RRPF) affiliates and GATX Engine Leasing, the Company's wholly owned engine portfolio. Higher affiliate earnings from RRPF was due to improved performance across the existing engine leasing portfolio and higher remarketing income.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would", and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in any subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

the impact of the ongoing military action between Russia and Ukraine, including sanctions and countermeasures, on domestic and global economic and geopolitical conditions in general, including supply chain challenges and disruptions the duration and effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, including adverse impacts on our operations, commercial activity, supply chain, the demand for our transportation assets, the value of our assets, our liquidity, and macroeconomic conditions exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving transportation assets inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand a significant decline in customer demand for our transportation assets or services, including as a result of: weak macroeconomic conditions or increased interest rates weak market conditions in our customers' businesses adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities changes in railroad operations, efficiency, pricing and service offerings, including those related to "precision scheduled railroading" or labor strikes or shortages changes in, or disruptions to, supply chains availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including reduced demand for air travel, geographic exposure and customer concentrations other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers customers' desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure financial and operational risks associated with long-term purchase commitments for transportation assets reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities reliance on Rolls-Royce in connection with our aircraft spare engine leasing businesses, and the risks that certain factors that adversely affect Rolls-Royce could have an adverse effect on our businesses fluctuations in foreign exchange rates prolonged inflation or deflation inability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel, including key management personnel failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with significantly lower costs of capital risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including laws, regulations, tariffs, taxes, treaties or trade barriers affecting our activities in the countries where we do business changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations U.S. and global political conditions inability to obtain cost-effective insurance environmental liabilities and remediation costs potential obsolescence of our assets inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with climate change, severe weather events and natural disasters, and other environmental, social and governance matters inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business changes in assumptions, increases in funding requirements or investment losses in our pension and post-retirement plans inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Lease revenue $ 308.6 $ 284.9 $ 610.6 $ 568.2 Marine operating revenue 2.0 5.2 5.5 11.4 Other revenue 32.6 22.6 66.0 49.7 Total Revenues 343.2 312.7 682.1 629.3 Expenses Maintenance expense 82.3 70.8 166.2 145.4 Marine operating expense 2.4 3.9 4.4 8.1 Depreciation expense 92.1 90.0 181.9 179.5 Operating lease expense 9.0 9.0 18.0 18.1 Other operating expense 11.0 9.3 22.0 20.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 52.0 47.9 102.4 95.1 Total Expenses 248.8 230.9 494.9 466.2 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 41.1 (24.2 ) 88.2 49.5 Interest expense, net (63.7 ) (51.9 ) (122.7 ) (103.1 ) Other expense (4.9 ) (11.3 ) (8.9 ) (13.3 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings 66.9 (5.6 ) 143.8 96.2 Income taxes (17.6 ) (2.7 ) (37.8 ) (25.1 ) Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes 14.0 10.9 34.7 7.3 Net Income $ 63.3 $ 2.6 $ 140.7 $ 78.4 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 0.07 $ 3.88 $ 2.21 Average number of common shares 35.6 35.5 35.6 35.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 0.07 $ 3.87 $ 2.18 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.7 36.0 35.7 36.0 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 1.10 $ 1.04

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) June 30 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 317.5 $ 303.7 Restricted Cash 0.2 0.3 Short-Term Investments - 148.5 Receivables Rent and other receivables 70.0 71.4 Finance leases (as lessor) 127.9 96.5 Less: allowance for losses (5.9 ) (5.9 ) 192.0 162.0 Operating Assets and Facilities 12,392.5 11,675.0 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,521.8 ) (3,424.7 ) 8,870.7 8,250.3 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 228.4 243.5 228.4 243.5 Investments in Affiliated Companies 611.7 575.1 Goodwill 119.0 117.2 Other Assets ($9.7 and $40.0 related to assets held for sale) 250.6 271.4 Total Assets $ 10,590.1 $ 10,072.0 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 202.8 $ 202.2 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 10.9 17.3 Recourse 6,785.6 6,431.5 6,796.5 6,448.8 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 241.1 257.9 241.1 257.9 Deferred Income Taxes 1,066.6 1,031.5 Other Liabilities 104.2 102.0 Total Liabilities 8,411.2 8,042.4 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,178.9 2,029.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,590.1 $ 10,072.0

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 218.9 $ 73.1 $ 8.1 $ 8.5 $ 308.6 Marine operating revenue - - 2.0 - 2.0 Other revenue 21.5 3.1 6.4 1.6 32.6 Total Revenues 240.4 76.2 16.5 10.1 343.2 Expenses Maintenance expense 66.8 14.6 - 0.9 82.3 Marine operating expense - - 2.4 - 2.4 Depreciation expense 66.1 16.6 6.1 3.3 92.1 Operating lease expense 9.0 - - - 9.0 Other operating expense 6.7 2.3 1.4 0.6 11.0 Total Expenses 148.6 33.5 9.9 4.8 196.8 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 34.1 0.7 6.0 0.3 41.1 Interest (expense) income, net (44.5 ) (13.5 ) (6.5 ) 0.8 (63.7 ) Other (expense) income (2.1 ) (2.6 ) 0.2 (0.4 ) (4.9 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings - - 20.3 - 20.3 Segment profit $ 79.3 $ 27.3 $ 26.6 $ 6.0 $ 139.2 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 52.0 Income taxes (includes $6.3 related to affiliates' earnings) 23.9 Net income $ 63.3 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 161.3 $ 77.3 $ 239.0 $ 9.0 $ 486.6 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 30.7 $ 0.1 $ 5.9 $ 0.2 $ 36.9 Residual sharing income 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.2 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.3 0.6 - 0.1 4.0 Asset impairments - - - - - $ 34.1 $ 0.7 $ 6.0 $ 0.3 $ 41.1 __________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 203.0 $ 66.5 $ 8.2 $ 7.2 $ 284.9 Marine operating revenue - - 5.2 - 5.2 Other revenue 18.8 1.9 0.1 1.8 22.6 Total Revenues 221.8 68.4 13.5 9.0 312.7 Expenses Maintenance expense 57.8 12.2 - 0.8 70.8 Marine operating expense - - 3.9 - 3.9 Depreciation expense 64.9 17.2 4.9 3.0 90.0 Operating lease expense 9.0 - - - 9.0 Other operating expense 5.9 2.1 0.6 0.7 9.3 Total Expenses 137.6 31.5 9.4 4.5 183.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 5.1 1.4 (30.8 ) 0.1 (24.2 ) Interest expense, net (34.9 ) (11.1 ) (4.6 ) (1.3 ) (51.9 ) Other (expense) income (1.3 ) 1.1 - (11.1 ) (11.3 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings - - 15.6 - 15.6 Segment profit (loss) $ 53.1 $ 28.3 $ (15.7 ) $ (7.8 ) $ 57.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 47.9 Income taxes (includes $4.7 related to affiliates' earnings) 7.4 Net income $ 2.6 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 253.7 $ 48.8 $ - $ 11.6 $ 314.1 Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ - $ 0.1 $ 1.6 Residual sharing income 0.1 - 0.7 - 0.8 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 3.8 1.1 - - 4.9 Asset impairments - - (31.5 ) - (31.5 ) $ 5.1 $ 1.4 $ (30.8 ) $ 0.1 $ (24.2 ) __________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 434.0 $ 143.5 $ 16.4 $ 16.7 $ 610.6 Marine operating revenue - - 5.5 - 5.5 Other revenue 45.3 6.0 10.9 3.8 66.0 Total Revenues 479.3 149.5 32.8 20.5 682.1 Expenses Maintenance expense 133.7 30.5 - 2.0 166.2 Marine operating expense - - 4.4 - 4.4 Depreciation expense 131.6 32.3 11.5 6.5 181.9 Operating lease expense 18.0 - - - 18.0 Other operating expense 13.7 4.5 2.3 1.5 22.0 Total Expenses 297.0 67.3 18.2 10.0 392.5 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 81.9 1.5 4.5 0.3 88.2 Interest (expense) income, net (86.8 ) (26.0 ) (12.2 ) 2.3 (122.7 ) Other (expense) income (2.5 ) (6.9 ) (0.3 ) 0.8 (8.9 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax (losses) earnings (0.4 ) - 48.3 - 47.9 Segment profit $ 174.5 $ 50.8 $ 54.9 $ 13.9 $ 294.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 102.4 Income taxes (includes $13.2 related to affiliates' earnings) 51.0 Net income $ 140.7 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 457.8 $ 158.4 $ 239.0 $ 18.4 $ 873.6 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 75.4 $ 0.5 $ 5.5 $ 0.2 $ 81.6 Residual sharing income 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.4 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 6.3 1.0 - 0.1 7.4 Asset impairments - - (1.2 ) - (1.2 ) $ 81.9 $ 1.5 $ 4.5 $ 0.3 $ 88.2 __________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Rail North America Rail International Portfolio Management Other GATX Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 403.7 $ 134.1 $ 16.5 $ 13.9 $ 568.2 Marine operating revenue - - 11.4 - 11.4 Other revenue 41.8 4.2 0.1 3.6 49.7 Total Revenues 445.5 138.3 28.0 17.5 629.3 Expenses Maintenance expense 117.7 26.2 - 1.5 145.4 Marine operating expense - - 8.1 - 8.1 Depreciation expense 128.4 35.2 9.9 6.0 179.5 Operating lease expense 18.1 - - - 18.1 Other operating expense 13.2 4.5 1.1 1.2 20.0 Total Expenses 277.4 65.9 19.1 8.7 371.1 Other Income (Expense) Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions 76.7 2.4 (29.9 ) 0.3 49.5 Interest expense, net (69.3 ) (22.3 ) (9.3 ) (2.2 ) (103.1 ) Other (expense) income (2.0 ) 0.7 (0.1 ) (11.9 ) (13.3 ) Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings - - 10.8 - 10.8 Segment profit (loss) $ 173.5 $ 53.2 $ (19.6 ) $ (5.0 ) $ 202.1 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 95.1 Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates' earnings) 28.6 Net income $ 78.4 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 534.1 $ 127.7 $ - $ 22.7 $ 684.5 Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 65.6 $ 0.7 $ - $ 0.2 $ 66.5 Residual sharing income 2.1 - 1.6 - 3.7 Non-remarketing net gains (1) 9.0 1.7 - 0.1 10.8 Asset impairments - - (31.5 ) - (31.5 ) $ 76.7 $ 2.4 $ (29.9 ) $ 0.3 $ 49.5 __________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income (1) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 63.3 $ 2.6 $ 140.7 $ 78.4 Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income: (Gain) Loss on Specialized Gas Vessels at Portfolio Management (2) $ (0.2 ) $ 31.5 $ 1.4 $ 31.5 Gain on sale of Rail Russia at Rail International (3) - - (0.3 ) - Environmental remediation costs (4) - 5.9 - 5.9 Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income $ (0.2 ) $ 37.4 $ 1.1 $ 37.4 Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate $ - $ (1.5 ) $ - $ (1.5 ) Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income: Income tax rate change (5) - - - (3.0 ) Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income $ - $ - $ - $ (3.0 ) Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes: Aircraft spare engine impairment at RRPF (6) - - - 11.5 Total adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes $ - $ - $ - $ 11.5 Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 63.1 $ 38.5 $ 141.8 $ 122.8

Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share (1) Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.74 $ 0.07 $ 3.87 $ 2.18 Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP) $ 1.73 $ 1.07 $ 3.90 $ 3.41

________ (1) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends. (2) In the second quarter of 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. As a result, we recorded losses in 2022 associated with the impairments of these assets. In 2023, we recorded gains and losses associated with the impairments and subsequent sales of these assets. (3) In the third quarter of 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia ("Rail Russia") and recorded losses in 2022 associated with the impairment of the net assets. In the first quarter of 2023, we sold Rail Russia and recorded a gain on the final sale of this business. (4) Reserve recorded as part of an executed agreement for anticipated remediation costs at a previously owned property, sold in 1974. (5) Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate reduction in Austria in 2022. (6) Impairment losses related to aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except leverage) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Total Assets, Excluding Cash and Short-Term Investments, by Segment Rail North America $ 6,671.3 $ 6,610.8 $ 6,439.1 $ 6,405.4 $ 6,347.2 Rail International 1,902.3 1,801.2 1,731.3 1,554.3 1,634.5 Portfolio Management 1,328.6 1,089.6 1,084.8 970.9 1,010.3 Other 370.2 368.9 364.3 348.2 351.7 Total Assets, excluding cash and short-term investments $ 10,272.4 $ 9,870.5 $ 9,619.5 $ 9,278.8 $ 9,343.7 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash and Short-Term Investments Unrestricted cash and short-term investments $ (317.5 ) $ (177.4 ) $ (452.2 ) $ (596.3 ) $ (180.3 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 10.9 20.3 17.3 16.3 20.0 Recourse debt 6,785.6 6,360.9 6,431.5 6,353.1 5,964.4 Operating lease obligations 241.1 246.2 257.9 259.0 266.7 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments $ 6,720.1 $ 6,450.0 $ 6,254.5 $ 6,032.1 $ 6,070.8 Total recourse debt (1) $ 6,720.1 $ 6,450.0 $ 6,254.5 $ 6,032.1 $ 6,070.8 Shareholders' Equity $ 2,178.9 $ 2,101.5 $ 2,029.6 $ 1,940.5 $ 1,981.5 Recourse Leverage (2) 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1

_________ (1) Includes recourse debt, commercial paper and bank credit facilities, and operating and finance lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments. (2) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash and Short-Term Investments Total Assets $ 10,590.1 $ 10,048.1 $ 10,072.0 $ 9,875.4 $ 9,524.2 Less: cash and short-term investments (317.7 ) (177.6 ) (452.5 ) (596.6 ) (180.5 ) Total Assets, excluding cash and short-term investments $ 10,272.4 $ 9,870.5 $ 9,619.5 $ 9,278.8 $ 9,343.7

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change 33.1 % 28.3 % 24.4 % 18.8 % 6.1 % Average renewal term (months) 61 55 52 52 51 Renewal Success Rate (2) 85.3 % 77.9 % 85.7 % 87.2 % 87.7 % Fleet Rollforward (3) Beginning balance 101,219 100,954 101,289 101,272 100,452 Cars added 358 1,816 583 772 1,414 Cars scrapped (316 ) (324 ) (486 ) (506 ) (594 ) Cars sold (676 ) (1,227 ) (432 ) (249 ) - Ending balance 100,585 101,219 100,954 101,289 101,272 Utilization 99.3 % 99.3 % 99.5 % 99.6 % 99.4 % Average active railcars 100,230 100,552 100,618 100,783 100,079 Boxcar Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 8,789 8,663 10,224 10,315 10,283 Cars added 279 229 106 - 85 Cars scrapped (109 ) (103 ) (94 ) (91 ) 64 Cars sold - - (1,573 ) - (117 ) Ending balance 8,959 8,789 8,663 10,224 10,315 Utilization 99.8 % 100.0 % 99.9 % 100.0 % 99.9 % Average active railcars 8,855 8,720 9,032 10,267 10,239 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (4) 78.9 % 79.5 % 78.9 % 80.1 % 79.8 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (5) 0.6 % (0.3 )% (0.3 )% 0.1 % (0.1 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (5) (4.5 )% (6.8 )% - % 3.1 % 4.9 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (5) 9.6 % 12.3 % (7.6 )% (10.4 )% (13.1 )% Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (6) n/a (7) 56,062 59,698 61,415 47,461

________ (1) GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI. In the second quarter of 2023, we modified the methodology of the LPI calculation to more consistently reflect actual trends in renewal lease rates and renewal lease terms across the North American non-boxcar fleet. We believe this modification will provide investors and other constituents with a more complete representation of lease rate and term performance. The prior period LPI metrics presented above have been updated to reflect the change in calculation. For further details, please see the GATX press release dated July 6, 2023. (2) The renewal success rate represents the percentage of railcars on expiring leases that were renewed with the existing lessee. The renewal success rate is an important metric because railcars returned by our customers may remain idle or incur additional maintenance and freight costs prior to being leased to new customers. (3) Excludes boxcar fleet. (4) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve. (5) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). (6) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI). (7) Not available, not published as of the date of this release.

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Continued) 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 28,461 28,005 27,701 27,470 27,192 Cars added 376 502 362 277 347 Cars scrapped/sold (78 ) (46 ) (58 ) (46 ) (69 ) Ending balance 28,759 28,461 28,005 27,701 27,470 Utilization 96.9 % 98.5 % 99.3 % 99.4 % 99.9 % Average active railcars 27,973 27,931 27,658 27,489 27,158

