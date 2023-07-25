Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
25.07.23
09:15 Uhr
1,120 Euro
-0,025
-2,18 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 18:13
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2-

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement. 
25-Jul-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Aix-en-Provence, 25 July 2023 
 
 
 
 
Half-year liquidity contract statement 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical (Euronext Paris: FR0013333077 - AFME) 
Public limited company with a capital of EUR 30 896 652 
Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 
837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register 
 
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources 
appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023: 
 
   -- 124,232 shares 
   -- EUR 39,485.10 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for EUR 50,544.84 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for EUR 32,173.80 
 
As a reminder: 
 
. the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account: 
 
   -- 110,144 shares 
   -- EUR 22,697.72 
 
   -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 333 
   -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 208 
   -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,258 shares for EUR 82,181.80 
   -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,900 shares for EUR 33,571.60 
 
. the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 
 
   -- 0 shares 
   -- EUR 400,000.00 
 
 
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing 
the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 
 
 
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day 
Period from 02/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 
       BUY SIDE                        SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of      Number of  Traded volume in EUR Number of executions  Number of  Traded volume 
       executions     shares                          shares   in EUR 
02/01/2023  4          400     660.00        -           -      - 
04/01/2023  -          -      -           1           100     166.00 
05/01/2023  -          -      -           2           5      8.30 
06/01/2023  1          1      1.66         1           1      1.66 
09/01/2023  -          -      -           2           158     267.02 
10/01/2023  3          300     501.00        -           -      - 
11/01/2023  1          200     334.00        1           137     231.53 
12/01/2023  3          400     664.00        -           -      - 
16/01/2023  2          200     332.00        2           200     340.00 
17/01/2023  3          600     996.00        -           -      - 
18/01/2023  1          200     328.00        2           200     338.00 
19/01/2023  3          201     337.68        1           1      1.70 
20/01/2023  1          1      1.68         1           1      1.68 
24/01/2023  4          700     1 169.00       -           -      - 
25/01/2023  4          601     997.66        1           1      1.70 
30/01/2023  1          200     328.00        1           1      1.67 
31/01/2023  1          50      81.50         -           -      - 
01/02/2023  2          55      89.65         -           -      - 
02/02/2023  -          -      -           1           68     113.56 
03/02/2023  -          -      -           2           170     283.90 
06/02/2023  -          -      -           2           61     101.87 
09/02/2023  3          296     482.48        1           1      1.63 
10/02/2023  6          1 000    1 470.00       -           -      - 
13/02/2023  -          -      -           5           600     918.00 
14/02/2023  4          770     1 185.80       1           200     320.00 
15/02/2023  3          400     592.00        -           -      - 
16/02/2023  5          524     765.04        -           -      - 
17/02/2023  6          876     1 261.44       -           -      - 
       BUY SIDE                        SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of      Number of shares  Traded volume  Number of executions Number of   Traded volume 
       executions               in EUR                shares    in EUR 
20/02/2023  1          200        284.00     -          -       - 
21/02/2023  1          1         1.40      5          501      726.45 
22/02/2023  3          400        572.00     2          400      592.00 
23/02/2023  7          1 200       1 848.00    15          3 006     4 779.54 
24/02/2023  12         1 802       2 703.00    1          194      310.40 
27/02/2023  3          1 300       1 950.00    2          71      113.60 
28/02/2023  2          200        296.00     -          -       - 
01/03/2023  4          600        870.00     -          -       - 
02/03/2023  6          900        1 260.00    6          1 792     2 795.52 
03/03/2023  4          873        1 292.04    -          -       - 
06/03/2023  8          1 427       1 997.80    -          -       - 
07/03/2023  4          901        1 234.37    2          501      711.42 
08/03/2023  4          900        1 215.00    -          -       - 
09/03/2023  2          1 000       1 400.00    12          5 508     8 262.00 
10/03/2023  1          500        705.00     2          2 000     2 900.00 
13/03/2023  1          500        720.00     1          1 000     1 480.00 
14/03/2023  3          501        721.44     1          1       1.45 
15/03/2023  2          1 001       1 401.40    1          1       1.45 
16/03/2023  10         2 775       3 718.50    -          -       - 
17/03/2023  1          225        292.50     3          1 001     1 361.36 
20/03/2023  1          200        260.00     -          -       - 
22/03/2023  1          1         1.31      1          1       1.31 
23/03/2023  2          201        261.30     1          1       1.36 
24/03/2023  1          1         1.34      2          201      271.35 
27/03/2023  2          200        260.00     -          -       - 
28/03/2023  1          1         1.35      1          1       1.35 
29/03/2023  2          201        261.30     2          101      136.35 
30/03/2023  1          1         1.30      1          1       1.30 
31/03/2023  1          1         1.31      1          1       1.31 
03/04/2023  1          200        250.00     -          -       - 
       BUY SIDE                        SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of    Number of shares    Traded volume  Number of executions Number of   Traded volume 
       executions               in EUR                shares    in EUR 
05/04/2023  1        1           1.24      1          1       1.24 
06/04/2023  -        -           -        2          400      532.00 
11/04/2023  1        200          260.00     -          -       - 
13/04/2023  2        201          251.25     2          200      260.00 
14/04/2023  5        1 500         1 815.00    1          1       1.30 
17/04/2023  2        200          234.00     1          200      250.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2- 

18/04/2023  1        200          250.00     -          -       - 
20/04/2023  1        1           1.25      1          1       1.25 
21/04/2023  1        1           1.20      -          -       - 
24/04/2023  2        200          242.00     -          -       - 
25/04/2023  -        -           -        1          200      250.00 
04/05/2023  2        65           81.25      -          -       - 
05/05/2023  1        135          168.75     -          -       - 
09/05/2023  1        1           1.29      3          401      517.29 
10/05/2023  1        199          256.71     -          -       - 
11/05/2023  4        400          516.00     2          1 200     1 668.00 
12/05/2023  4        800          1 104.00    2          517      739.31 
15/05/2023  5        200          280.00     -          -       - 
16/05/2023  4        600          816.00     -          -       - 
17/05/2023  1        9           11.97      -          -       - 
18/05/2023  4        601          793.32     1          1       1.34 
19/05/2023  5        600          804.00     -          -       - 
22/05/2023  4        800          1 032.00    1          1       1.35 
23/05/2023  1        1           1.35      2          50      67.50 
25/05/2023  1        43           54.18      -          -       - 
26/05/2023  1        1           1.30      1          1       1.30 
29/05/2023  2        11           13.86      1          1       1.30 
30/05/2023  1        1           1.30      1          1       1.30 
31/05/2023  3        348          445.44     1          1       1.34 
01/06/2023  3        201          261.30     1          1       1.30 
       BUY SIDE                        SELL SIDE 
DATE 
       Number of     Number of shares  Traded volume in Number of    Number of   Traded volume in EUR 
       executions              EUR        executions   shares 
02/06/2023  1         1        1.30        1        1       1.30 
05/06/2023  3         200       260.00       -        -       - 
08/06/2023  1         200       260.00       -        -       - 
09/06/2023  1         1        1.30        1        1       1.30 
12/06/2023  2         100       128.00       -        -       - 
13/06/2023  1         100       126.00       -        -       - 
15/06/2023  1         1        1.29        1        1       1.29 
19/06/2023  1         1        1.29        1        1       1.29 
20/06/2023  4         326       407.50       1        1       1.27 
21/06/2023  2         76        94.24        1        1       1.25 
22/06/2023  1         1        1.25        1        1       1.25 
23/06/2023  2         31        37.82        1        1       1.24 
26/06/2023  1         170       207.40       2        200      250.00 
27/06/2023  1         1        1.24        4        54      67.50 
28/06/2023  4         400       484.00       1        1       1.25 
30/06/2023  2         400       472.00       -        -       - 
TOTAL     245         35 717       50 544.84    129         21 629    32 173.80

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025.

For more information: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communications/financial press relations 
Sébastien LADET          Ghislaine GASPARETTO/ Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer      +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24/ +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr/ jjullia@actifin.fr 
 
PRIMATICE, public relations France MC Services AG 
Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95        Caroline BERGMANN / Kirsten RÜHL 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com   +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
                  affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Liquidity contract EN 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1687965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1687965 25-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
