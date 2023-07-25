Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement. 25-Jul-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 25 July 2023 Half-year liquidity contract statement Affluent Medical (Euronext Paris: FR0013333077 - AFME) Public limited company with a capital of EUR 30 896 652 Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023: -- 124,232 shares -- EUR 39,485.10 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for EUR 50,544.84 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for EUR 32,173.80 As a reminder: . the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account: -- 110,144 shares -- EUR 22,697.72 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 333 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 208 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,258 shares for EUR 82,181.80 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,900 shares for EUR 33,571.60 . the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares -- EUR 400,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 02/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions shares shares in EUR 02/01/2023 4 400 660.00 - - - 04/01/2023 - - - 1 100 166.00 05/01/2023 - - - 2 5 8.30 06/01/2023 1 1 1.66 1 1 1.66 09/01/2023 - - - 2 158 267.02 10/01/2023 3 300 501.00 - - - 11/01/2023 1 200 334.00 1 137 231.53 12/01/2023 3 400 664.00 - - - 16/01/2023 2 200 332.00 2 200 340.00 17/01/2023 3 600 996.00 - - - 18/01/2023 1 200 328.00 2 200 338.00 19/01/2023 3 201 337.68 1 1 1.70 20/01/2023 1 1 1.68 1 1 1.68 24/01/2023 4 700 1 169.00 - - - 25/01/2023 4 601 997.66 1 1 1.70 30/01/2023 1 200 328.00 1 1 1.67 31/01/2023 1 50 81.50 - - - 01/02/2023 2 55 89.65 - - - 02/02/2023 - - - 1 68 113.56 03/02/2023 - - - 2 170 283.90 06/02/2023 - - - 2 61 101.87 09/02/2023 3 296 482.48 1 1 1.63 10/02/2023 6 1 000 1 470.00 - - - 13/02/2023 - - - 5 600 918.00 14/02/2023 4 770 1 185.80 1 200 320.00 15/02/2023 3 400 592.00 - - - 16/02/2023 5 524 765.04 - - - 17/02/2023 6 876 1 261.44 - - - BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of shares Traded volume Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions in EUR shares in EUR 20/02/2023 1 200 284.00 - - - 21/02/2023 1 1 1.40 5 501 726.45 22/02/2023 3 400 572.00 2 400 592.00 23/02/2023 7 1 200 1 848.00 15 3 006 4 779.54 24/02/2023 12 1 802 2 703.00 1 194 310.40 27/02/2023 3 1 300 1 950.00 2 71 113.60 28/02/2023 2 200 296.00 - - - 01/03/2023 4 600 870.00 - - - 02/03/2023 6 900 1 260.00 6 1 792 2 795.52 03/03/2023 4 873 1 292.04 - - - 06/03/2023 8 1 427 1 997.80 - - - 07/03/2023 4 901 1 234.37 2 501 711.42 08/03/2023 4 900 1 215.00 - - - 09/03/2023 2 1 000 1 400.00 12 5 508 8 262.00 10/03/2023 1 500 705.00 2 2 000 2 900.00 13/03/2023 1 500 720.00 1 1 000 1 480.00 14/03/2023 3 501 721.44 1 1 1.45 15/03/2023 2 1 001 1 401.40 1 1 1.45 16/03/2023 10 2 775 3 718.50 - - - 17/03/2023 1 225 292.50 3 1 001 1 361.36 20/03/2023 1 200 260.00 - - - 22/03/2023 1 1 1.31 1 1 1.31 23/03/2023 2 201 261.30 1 1 1.36 24/03/2023 1 1 1.34 2 201 271.35 27/03/2023 2 200 260.00 - - - 28/03/2023 1 1 1.35 1 1 1.35 29/03/2023 2 201 261.30 2 101 136.35 30/03/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 31/03/2023 1 1 1.31 1 1 1.31 03/04/2023 1 200 250.00 - - - BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of shares Traded volume Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions in EUR shares in EUR 05/04/2023 1 1 1.24 1 1 1.24 06/04/2023 - - - 2 400 532.00 11/04/2023 1 200 260.00 - - - 13/04/2023 2 201 251.25 2 200 260.00 14/04/2023 5 1 500 1 815.00 1 1 1.30 17/04/2023 2 200 234.00 1 200 250.00

18/04/2023 1 200 250.00 - - - 20/04/2023 1 1 1.25 1 1 1.25 21/04/2023 1 1 1.20 - - - 24/04/2023 2 200 242.00 - - - 25/04/2023 - - - 1 200 250.00 04/05/2023 2 65 81.25 - - - 05/05/2023 1 135 168.75 - - - 09/05/2023 1 1 1.29 3 401 517.29 10/05/2023 1 199 256.71 - - - 11/05/2023 4 400 516.00 2 1 200 1 668.00 12/05/2023 4 800 1 104.00 2 517 739.31 15/05/2023 5 200 280.00 - - - 16/05/2023 4 600 816.00 - - - 17/05/2023 1 9 11.97 - - - 18/05/2023 4 601 793.32 1 1 1.34 19/05/2023 5 600 804.00 - - - 22/05/2023 4 800 1 032.00 1 1 1.35 23/05/2023 1 1 1.35 2 50 67.50 25/05/2023 1 43 54.18 - - - 26/05/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 29/05/2023 2 11 13.86 1 1 1.30 30/05/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 31/05/2023 3 348 445.44 1 1 1.34 01/06/2023 3 201 261.30 1 1 1.30 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of shares Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR executions EUR executions shares 02/06/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 05/06/2023 3 200 260.00 - - - 08/06/2023 1 200 260.00 - - - 09/06/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 12/06/2023 2 100 128.00 - - - 13/06/2023 1 100 126.00 - - - 15/06/2023 1 1 1.29 1 1 1.29 19/06/2023 1 1 1.29 1 1 1.29 20/06/2023 4 326 407.50 1 1 1.27 21/06/2023 2 76 94.24 1 1 1.25 22/06/2023 1 1 1.25 1 1 1.25 23/06/2023 2 31 37.82 1 1 1.24 26/06/2023 1 170 207.40 2 200 250.00 27/06/2023 1 1 1.24 4 54 67.50 28/06/2023 4 400 484.00 1 1 1.25 30/06/2023 2 400 472.00 - - - TOTAL 245 35 717 50 544.84 129 21 629 32 173.80

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults.

Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies.

Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025.

For more information: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communications/financial press relations Sébastien LADET Ghislaine GASPARETTO/ Jennifer JULLIA Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24/ +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr/ jjullia@actifin.fr PRIMATICE, public relations France MC Services AG Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 Caroline BERGMANN / Kirsten RÜHL thomasdeclimens@primatice.com +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 affluent@mc-services.eu

