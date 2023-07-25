Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: A2JCE9 | ISIN: US1550382014 | Ticker-Symbol: C3TA
Frankfurt
25.07.23
18:00 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,79 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL PUERTO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
25.07.2023
Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Second Quarter and Six-Months period results on August 11, 2023 at closing. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Pablo Calderone, Finance Manager and IRO will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on August 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: +1 877-545-0523
International: + 1 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 153827
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2629/48761

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Enrique Terraneo
+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769858/Central-Puerto-Announces-Reporting-Date-for-the-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

