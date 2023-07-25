Covia Helps Team Members Through Covia Cares Emergency Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Covia Team Members are our most important asset and that's why we're committed to supporting them in every aspect of their lives. We recently announced the launch of the Covia Cares Emergency Relief Fund, administered by Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF). The Fund was created to help Covia Team Members who need immediate financial assistance following an unforeseen disaster or personal hardship. We hope that our Team Members never need to use the Fund but we are pleased to have a new way to support them in times of need.

The Covia Cares Employee Relief Fund acts as the foundation of our commitment to our Covia Team Members by providing confidential support to help with nearly any personal situation.

"The Covia Cares Employee Relief Fund is a robust program. Whether it's a natural disaster or a personal crisis that an employee may be experiencing, there are many resources and financial support that Covia now has available to help when our Team Members need it most." said Brian Richardson, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer.

