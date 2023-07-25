Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has made available to the public and filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) its 2023 Half Year Financial Report.

It can be consulted on Carmila's website www.carmila.com, in the Finance section.

INVESTOR AGENDA

26 July 2023: Half Year 2023 Results Presentation

20 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2023, its portfolio was valued at €6.0 billion, comprising 202 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

This press release is available in the "Financial Press Releases" section of Carmila's Finance webpage:

https://www.carmila.com/en/finance/financial-press-releases

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725480621/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR AND ANALYST

Jonathan Kirk Head of Investor Relations

jonathan_kirk@carmila.com

+33 6 31 71 83 98

PRESS

Elodie Arcayna Directrice communication

elodie_arcayna@carmila.com

+33 7 86 54 40 10