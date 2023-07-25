The Leadership Development Group Welcomes Karen Curley as Vice President, Client Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / The Leadership Development Group, Inc (TLD Group), a global talent development consulting firm, is delighted to welcome Karen Curley as Vice President, Client Solutions. Karen, who was previously Director, Learning & Organizational Development at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is an experienced, talent focused organizational effectiveness professional with expertise in assessments, aligning solutions to key business objectives and linking strategy to impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to TLD Group's team as VP, Client Solutions and look forward to sharing her 25+ years of experience designing talent development solutions across the healthcare ecosystem and delivering impactful coaching, consulting, and organizational development solutions designing for clients," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group. "With three decades of experience in the 'client' arena, Karen is poised to support the full continuum of leadership development support for our clients. Her expertise in assessing needs, acting as a trusted advisor, and building innovative strategies allow Karen to see opportunities from a broad perspective and through a wide angled lens."

Karen's career journey began in non-profit elder care where she discovered her knack for designing learning programs. She brought these talents into the work/life consulting space and then into academic medical centers at UC Health and at UMass Memorial Healthcare. Prior to joining TLD Group, Karen rebuilt a static training team at Dana-Farber into a sought-after internal consultancy, serving the main Boston campus and its 6 regional campuses across New England. Throughout her career Karen has served as an executive coach to leaders at all points along the pipeline and as a catalyst to activate positive change and drive sustainable outcomes in leaders, leadership teams and organizations.

Karen holds a B.A. in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis and both a M.S.W. and a M.P.H from Boston University. She is certified in DiSC, StrengthsFinder, MBTI, Hogan, Prosci ADKAR, EQi 2.0 and a variety of 360-assessment tools. A ten-year volunteer at the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC), Karen is the mom of college aged twins. She spends her free time planting & cultivating gardens, exploring new recipes, connecting with family and traversing mountains with her latest hobby, snowshoeing.

"I have worked with Tracy and her team at TLD Group since my time as an organizational development specialist at UMass Memorial Healthcare and am thrilled to now work side by side with TLD Group's internal team, our clients, and world-class faculty in this new role," said Karen Curley. "I spent the bulk of my career working internally and now look forward to collaborating with our clients to develop and implement strategic leadership initiatives for physicians, nurses, hospital and pharma executives and other key players impacting the health ecosystem."

The Leadership Development Group is a global talent development consulting firm for leaders, teams, and organizations across the health ecosystem. TLD Group ignites leaders, teams, and organizations to align their passion and purpose to transform the health ecosystem. The team works with the most influential players in the industry --- providers, payers, health systems, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, health-adjacent, and those looking to disrupt. TLD Group's talent development solutions create leaders who are collaborative change agents capable of executing mission-critical organizational strategies.

