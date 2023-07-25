Binkley 2024 Campaign: Ryan Binkley Among Top GOP Presidential Candidates Speaking at Iowa Lincoln Dinner

The Dallas businessman and pastor is calling on the Republican Party 'to start thinking big. I'm running for president not because of a small vision. I'm not trying to pull the party three feet over to the right. You've got a lot of candidates who can do that.'

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Ryan Binkley will join top Republican candidates for president including former President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence on July 28 to address hundreds of GOP party leaders during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.





Ryan Binkley Addresses Thousands of Cheering Republicans

Presidential candidate, businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley is speaking at the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on July 28 after wowing the crowd at the Turning Point Action conference in Florida.



Binkley will unveil a bold new vision for America from the stage. "Much of America is dissatisfied. We're divided and unhappy," Binkley told supporters in Iowa. "People are connecting to our message that it's time for us to unite to solve our biggest problems."

At Friday's Lincoln Dinner, the Dallas businessman and pastor will outline his proposals to end healthcare monopolies, secure the border with a comprehensive immigration plan, revitalize our urban communities, and balance the federal budget.

"If the Republican Party is honest with ourselves and we talk about the elephant in the room, Republicans have spent as much money the last 40 years as Democrats, just on different things. It's time that we change that," Binkley told a cheering crowd in Florida. "I'm putting together a seven-year plan to balance the budget."

Binkley is co-founder and CEO of the mergers and acquisitions firm Generational Group and co-founder and lead pastor of Create Church, both in the Dallas area. Under Binkley's leadership, Generational Group has grown to nearly 400 employees through 16 offices in North America and has sold over eight billion dollars' worth of businesses.

"It's time for us to start thinking about the next generation," Binkley told young Republicans. "I actually believe we have to lead a cultural revolution that turns our country back to God and back to each other again."

After Binkley speaks at one of the most influential events of this election season Friday, he will expand his outreach beyond the 50 counties he's visited and $1 million in advertising he's spent in Iowa by meeting with voters in Wisconsin and New Hampshire.

"It's time for us to hear a new voice," Binkley told supporters recently. "The people I meet want a common sense solution to our border, to our debt. They want to save money on health care costs. They know we can do better in education. Other candidates are ignoring these critical issues. As we talk about them, everybody's saying thank you."

The digital-savvy Binkley 2024 campaign provides media outlets with downloadable assets through its online press kit here.

