Aldrich Capital Announces Strategic Investment in OnePlan Solutions, Further Strengthening Its Investment Portfolio in the Technology Sector

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Aldrich Capital Partners, a leading growth equity firm, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in OnePlan Solutions, a cutting-edge company specializing in Strategic Portfolio and Work Management software. This investment marks an exciting milestone for both companies and underscores Aldrich Capital Partners' commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the technology sector.

OnePlan Solutions is revolutionizing the way organizations plan and manage their portfolios, enabling them to make more informed decisions, optimize resources, and drive better business outcomes. Their Strategic Portfolio and Work Management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools and features designed to streamline and align strategic portfolio planning, financial forecasting, resource allocation and work/project management across an organization. With OnePlan Solutions, businesses gain unprecedented visibility and control over their entire portfolio of initiatives, enabling them to execute strategies with agility and drive long-term success.

Aldrich Capital Partners' investment in OnePlan Solutions will accelerate the company's expansion plans, support product development initiatives, and enhance its global market reach. By leveraging Aldrich Capital Partners' deep expertise in scaling technology companies, OnePlan Solutions is poised to further disrupt the SPM space and solidify its position as an industry leader.

"We are thrilled to partner with OnePlan Solutions," said Raz Zia, Managing Partner at Aldrich Capital Partners. "Their innovative approach to Strategic Portfolio and Work Management aligns perfectly with our investment thesis. OnePlan Solutions is at the forefront of helping organizations navigate complex environments and make strategic decisions that drive growth and success. We look forward to working closely with the OnePlan Solutions team to fuel their next phase of expansion."

Joe Larscheid, CEO of OnePlan Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This investment from Aldrich Capital Partners is a testament to the value we are bringing to our customers and the potential for further innovation in the Strategic Portfolio and Work Management space. We are excited to have Aldrich Capital Partners' support as we continue to evolve our platform, expand our customer base, and drive increased value for our clients."

About Aldrich Capital Partners

Aldrich Capital Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in promising technology companies with high growth potential. With a focus on partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams, Aldrich Capital Partners provides capital, strategic guidance, and operational support to help companies scale and achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit www.aldrichcap.com.

About OnePlan Solutions

OnePlan Solutions is a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio and Work Management software. Its AI-enabled platform empowers organizations to effectively plan, prioritize, and manage their portfolios, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and driving operational excellence. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools for strategic planning, resource optimization, financial forecasting and work management, OnePlan Solutions enables businesses to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility, and competitiveness. For more information, visit www.oneplan.ai.

OnePlan offers an AI-enabled Strategic Portfolio, Financial, Resource and Work Management Platform that fits the needs of every organization. OnePlan connects with Microsoft Project, Project for the web, Microsoft Planner, Azure DevOps, Jira, Smartsheet and more for a complete view into all work across the enterprise.

