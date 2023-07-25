Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Expands East Coast Hub

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Broadcast Management Group is enhancing its East Coast team by adding three broadcast professionals. The newest members of the East Coast staff include Tech Manager Drew Hallett, Production Tech Zach Earnest, and System Design/Production Engineer Tawfiq Rahman.

BMG opened its East Coast Hub in Washington, D.C. in May 2023. This new location offers technical facilities including a control room, audio mix room, and a pod room providing full-time connectivity to the BMG Cloud Control Center in Las Vegas. The Washington D.C. Hub serves as the company's headquarters for Corporate Operations, Production Management, System Design and Integration, Human Resources, mobile maintenance and travel management. The newly renovated building has a warehouse operation that supports BMG's extensive and growing event equipment inventory along with indoor parking and maintenance for its East coast-based REMI mobile production units and REMI fly packs.

"Having hubs on both U.S. Coasts allows BMG to best serve our clients nationwide" said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer, Broadcast Management Group.

"This new East coast hub has allowed our systems integration division to be closer to a number of client facilities we maintain. In addition, we are strategically located near several new large projects we have begun" said Sean Wybourn BMG's SVP of Technology. Tawfiq is going to be an excellent addition to our team with his extensive experience designing and building large scale broadcast centers."

In 2021 BMG designed and built from the ground up the first complete cloud ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control Center) along with a fleet of mobile units, REMI flight packs, and REMI kits to support centralized technology and decentralized production teams. The advantage to BMG's live production and managed services clients is the on-demand ability to tap into the best teams and technology. This improves quality, lowers cost, and is more environmentally friendly. BMG has emerged as one of the largest broadcast production managed service providers.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company with six divisions: Live Production, Event Management, Creative Services, Broadcast Consulting, Managed Services, and Systems Integration. BMG operates a proprietary Cloud Broadcast Operations Center (BMG Cloud Control) in Las Vegas. BMG also has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C. BMG produces more than 2,500 live broadcasts a year including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.

