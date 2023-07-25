WeCopy Fintech Inc: WeMasterTrade Network Announces 4th Edition of Monthly Trading Contest to be Held in August

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / The most popular contest of WeMasterTrade, where learning to trade comes with up to 90% of profit share, is going into its 4th edition in August. The WeMasterTrade Contest carries attractive rewards for the top four contestants in a close competition where both amateur and experienced traders compete to achieve top returns on investment with virtual money provided by the platform.

Registration for the August contest will begin July 11, 2023, at 12:01:00 AM EST and sign-up will end on August 11, 2023, at 11:59:00 PM EST.

The WeMasterTrade Contest sees intense competition every month amongst global traders, who receive $30,000 in virtual money and a simulator to demonstrate their trading skills. The winners need to achieve at least a 5% profit target and comply with ethical principles of openness, fairness, and impartiality. The awards include cash prizes of $2,000 for the first place, $1,500 for the second place, $500 for the third rank, and $100 for the 4th-10th rank holders. The top 25 rankers also receive a discount of 25% for stock registrations, followed by a 15% discount for rankers up to 100 positions. A special grand prize of $5,000 makes the competition hotly contested.

"We are hosting the August edition of the competition soon, and welcome both amateur and experienced traders to join and demonstrate their trading acumen and win fabulous prizes," said the founder, Tuan Nguyen.

WeMasterTrade, and its global community of traders called WeCopyTrade, are holding the contest to discover new and talented traders while giving them an opportunity to build confidence in their social trading strategies.

WeCopyTrade and its coaching site WeMasterTrade help traders acquire professional credentials, to trade big money in various instruments, and to devote full time to their passion. Traders also don't want to risk their own money, and the platform thus offers risk-protected credit.

At WeMasterTrade, both newcomers and experienced traders can learn the ropes of trading and the nuances of social trading. The onboarding process is a three-stage learning system: learning the fundamentals, practicing on the trading simulator, and clearing a final evaluation. The learning content, delivered in the form of tutorials, videos, webinars, quizzes, and other formats, includes over 20 swing and day trading tactics.

The advantages of joining WeMasterTrade compared to other traditional platforms are:

Short onboarding and completion process

Up-to-date and practical trading lessons and personal guidance from top masters of the trade

No personal investment: every learner receives $30,000 USD for stock trading and $200,000 USD for forex trading

Up to 90% profit retained by learners, all losses covered by the platform

In addition to the above, WeMasterTrade lets every trader, under conditions, access the WeCopyTrade platform and copy signals of master traders. They can also become signal providers and earn when other traders subscribe to their signals.

The journey from hereon is to become a master trader on WeCopyTrade by sharing analytical charts and successful strategies that will in turn invite other traders to follow them.

WeCopyTrade is a community platform that shares breaking news that impacts the markets, signals and insights, and social trading profile pages for investors to promote themselves and interact with other traders. Here novice traders track and analyze the performance of other traders, select their preferred expert or master traders, and copy their trading strategies.

