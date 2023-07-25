Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

The end of last week marked the start of the summer holidays with the first being getaway of the season. British and European holidaymakers flocked to our terminals in Folkestone and Coquelles, where they were welcomed with a smooth, fast travel experience

Over this first weekend of the summer, LeShuttle carried nearly 33,000 passenger vehicles through the Channel Tunnel. Between Friday 21 and Sunday 23 July, almost 100,000 passengers benefited from the simplicity and efficiency of the LeShuttle to cross the Channel. For those who visited our terminal building, they could also experience the holiday atmosphere with the free live music and children's entertainment on offer.

The excellent quality of service provided to customers by LeShuttle is based on:

A crossing time of 35 minutes between our Folkestone and Coquelles terminals

- A departure every 15 minutes unparalleled across the short Straits

- A crossing with 73 times less carbon emissions compared to a ferry trip

Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel's Chief Commercial Officer stated: "The smooth flow of traffic and the quality of service we saw on our terminals over this first major departure weekend are the result of the work we put in daily to ensure the comfort of our customers and of the commitment of our teams. They are further proof of the attraction of the Tunnel as the simple, efficient and low carbon route to summer holiday destinations across Europe."

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, almost 490 million people and 101 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

