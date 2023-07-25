Brunswick Landing Marina, Inc.: Brunswick Landing Marina awarded Gold Anchor accreditation

BRUNSWICK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / The Marina Industries Association (MIA) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of the Gold Anchor program with Brunswick Landing Marina in Georgia, USA, being awarded Gold Anchor accreditation.

Brunswick Landing Marina wins Gold Anchor





Brunswick Landing Marina is located in the heart of downtown Brunswick, Georgia, and is a 101-acre marina, with approximately 375 wet slips and 100 dry slips, and is able to accommodate vessels up to 250 ft in length. Their floating concrete docks are built tough and secured by reinforced concrete piles. The area where the marina is located was historically used by the US Navy as a hurricane hole because it has deep water access and is surrounded by land on three sides. With the addition of a new mega yacht dock in 2021, which also serves as a wave attenuator, the marina is one of the most protected marinas on the East Coast of the US.

The marina proudly advertises itself as "liveaboard friendly" and does not charge any extra fees for the privilege. There is always something going on to keep customers busy, like yoga, movie nights, cocktail hour, free beer on tap, game nights, themed food parties, potluck dinners, catered holiday meals, arts, and crafts and so much more. This is a place to kick back, relax and make yourself at home in historic downtown Brunswick.

Brunswick Landing Marina is the first marina on the East Coast of the USA to be awarded this global accreditation. The Global Gold Anchor is an international accreditation in which participating marinas are assessed across a number of areas such as a marina's services, procedures and facilities. The accreditation signals to customers the commitment the marina has to quality facilities and services.

In announcing this award, Suzanne Davies, MIA CEO, commented, "It's exciting to see the program grow to the USA's East Coast; Brunswick Landing Marina is a full-service marina that offers a complete menu of marine services for customers and is a worthy recipient of the Gold Anchor accreditation."

On receiving the Gold Anchor accreditation, Brunswick Landing Marina President Daren Pietsch said, "We were thoroughly impressed with the Gold Anchor program when we learned about it, so receiving this international accreditation is very gratifying. The fact that we were the first marina to qualify on the East Coast is another indication of how committed our team is to being the best we can be for our customers and the community we are proud to be part of."

Davies further noted, "There are over 230 Gold Anchor marinas accredited in 29 countries around the world; the program is really on the move and expanding in numbers. To have our first East Coast USA marina join the program shows the strength of the Gold Anchor brand as a credible way of communicating to potential customers the marina's commitment to quality facilities and services. We look forward to more American marinas joining the program."

