

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's sale of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.170 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.019 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.



On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



