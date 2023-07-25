BioPharma Connections Adds LGM Pharma as a Strategic Client Partner

LGM Pharma opts to engage with BioPharma Connections for business development services

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / LGM Pharma has engaged BioPharma Connections to assist with their business development, sales and marketing initiatives. BioPharma Connections offers a team of talented, experienced and connected strategic business development professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in the life sciences industry. LGM Pharma specializes in tailored API sourcing and turnkey CDMO services for the full drug product lifecycle.

"We are very pleased to have LGM Pharma as a client," said Teresa Johnk, founder and CEO of BioPharma Connections. "LGM Pharma offers a very strong and unique set of services and we are looking forward to our partnership."

BioPharma Connections brings people and ideas together for the advancement of life sciences. Services include providing strategic business development, investor relations, product development, outsourcing and commercialization support for clients in the life sciences industry.

LGM Pharma offers nearly a century of combined experience in sourcing APIs, supply chain management and successfully assisting clients to bring drug products to market. LGM has established enduring partnerships with numerous clients, fostering their loyalty for extended periods while supporting multiple launches across various sectors/regulatory pathways, including the NDA, 505(b)(2), ANDA, OTC and compounding pharmacy markets. Many clients stay with LGM Pharma for decades and through several successful commercial launches in the 505(b)(2), ANDA, OTC and compounding pharmacy markets.

"I've worked with BioPharma Connections before and have had nothing but excellent results from them," said Mike Stenberg, VP of business development at LGM Pharma. "I am looking forward to utilizing their expertise and drive to propel our business development pipeline by spreading the word about our critical API sourcing and CDMO services."

The addition of LGM pharma to the BioPharma Connections client roster will add to its ability to strategically enhance the business of not only its clients but also all of the more than 100k contacts that the company maintains. BioPharma Connections uses a very hands-on and personalized approach to strategic matchmaking, putting the needs of their contacts together with companies and services that can successfully address those needs.

About BioPharma Connections

BioPharma Connections (www.biopharmaconnections.com), is an independent, woman-owned biopharmaceutical and medical device consulting firm. BPC provides strategic business development support to life sciences companies, CROs, CDMOs, technical engineering/facilities service providers and life sciences consulting firms. The company partners with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic fields to identify outsourcing, partnering or investment needs from concept to commercialization. BioPharma Connections offers the facilitation of quality connections, relationship management, follow-up and business development support.

About LGM Pharma

LGM Pharma is a leading provider of comprehensive Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) sourcing and drug product contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and compounding pharmacy industries. LGM Pharma assists clients in managing all phases of the drug product development process, from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) sourcing to commercialization. LGM Pharma's extensive global network of qualified API partners enables clients to optimize supply chain management and distribution. CDMO Services include formulation development, analytical methods development, methods and process validation, ANDA/NDA product submission, stability studies, raw material, and finished product testing and packaging. LGM Pharma is committed to quality and it has a long-established positive regulatory track record and provides expert regulatory and market intelligence services to its clients. The company is focused on customer service and customized solutions, providing clients a comprehensive, one-stop manufacturing solution that reduces risk, increases efficiency, and accelerates the path to commercialization. For more information, visit lgmpharma.com.

Contact Information:

Leslie Proctor

Marketing

leslie@biopharmaconnections.com

(801) 661-2932

SOURCE: BioPharma Connections

